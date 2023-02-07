ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

Rebitzen Sima Spetner’s Chinuch Course Coming to Five Towns, Queens, Lakewood and Chicago! Last call to sign up!

Join Rebitzen Spetner’s thousands of students from around the world who have transformed themselves, their homes, and their relationships with their children. Rebitzen Sima Spetner is a child psychologist and venerable parenting and chinuch specialist from Eretz Yisroel who has been teaching chinuch classes for decades. Her warm, engaging classes are filled with Torah hashkafah and practical ideas. Rebitzen Spetner was trained directly by Rav Shlomo Wolbe, and received haskamah from leading gedolim.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Bed Bath & Beyond announces 7 additional stores to close in New Jersey

More Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in New Jersey, the company announced. Stores in Elizabeth, Paramus, Watchung, Marlton, Manahawkin, North Brunswick and Ramsey will be closing. This is in addition to stores in Bridgewater, Mays Landing, Mt. Laurel, Kinnelon, Matawan and Flemington. Thirteen stores in total will close in New Jersey..
NEW JERSEY STATE
thedigestonline.com

A Guide to New Jersey’s Best Brunch Spots

Who doesn’t love brunch? Chatting with close friends over a hot cup of coffee, munching on delicious food. I think we can all agree, it’s the perfect weekend outing. Plus, we can enjoy a cocktail at 10 a.m. without any judgment! While New Jersey may not have invented brunch (we can thank England for that), it is still filled with unique, must-try spots. We’re talking from Jersey City to Cherry Hill and everywhere in between. Whether you are looking for a traditional Eggs Benedict or are craving a club sandwich, here are our favorite spots for the best brunch in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

The Chicken Or The Egg Opens Second N.J. Location

The Chicken or the Egg has opened its second New Jersey location. The Jersey Shore restaurant opened a new spot in Marlton on Monday, Feb. 6. It is located at 121 Route 70 in The Shoppes at Renaissance Square, taking over the site previously housed by Kmart. The Chicken or...
MARLTON, NJ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart to open new store in New Jersey on Friday

Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in New Jersey next Friday, increasing its store count in the state to nine, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. H Mart’s newest location will open on level 1 of the American Dream mall at 1 American...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
NEWARK, NJ
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in New Jersey - National Pizza Day

New Jersey - Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
92.7 WOBM

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey

TRENTON, NJ  – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.  The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILLTOWN, NJ

