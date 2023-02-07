Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
Rebitzen Sima Spetner’s Chinuch Course Coming to Five Towns, Queens, Lakewood and Chicago! Last call to sign up!
Join Rebitzen Spetner’s thousands of students from around the world who have transformed themselves, their homes, and their relationships with their children. Rebitzen Sima Spetner is a child psychologist and venerable parenting and chinuch specialist from Eretz Yisroel who has been teaching chinuch classes for decades. Her warm, engaging classes are filled with Torah hashkafah and practical ideas. Rebitzen Spetner was trained directly by Rav Shlomo Wolbe, and received haskamah from leading gedolim.
News 12
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 7 additional stores to close in New Jersey
More Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in New Jersey, the company announced. Stores in Elizabeth, Paramus, Watchung, Marlton, Manahawkin, North Brunswick and Ramsey will be closing. This is in addition to stores in Bridgewater, Mays Landing, Mt. Laurel, Kinnelon, Matawan and Flemington. Thirteen stores in total will close in New Jersey..
thedigestonline.com
A Guide to New Jersey’s Best Brunch Spots
Who doesn’t love brunch? Chatting with close friends over a hot cup of coffee, munching on delicious food. I think we can all agree, it’s the perfect weekend outing. Plus, we can enjoy a cocktail at 10 a.m. without any judgment! While New Jersey may not have invented brunch (we can thank England for that), it is still filled with unique, must-try spots. We’re talking from Jersey City to Cherry Hill and everywhere in between. Whether you are looking for a traditional Eggs Benedict or are craving a club sandwich, here are our favorite spots for the best brunch in New Jersey.
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
The Chicken Or The Egg Opens Second N.J. Location
The Chicken or the Egg has opened its second New Jersey location. The Jersey Shore restaurant opened a new spot in Marlton on Monday, Feb. 6. It is located at 121 Route 70 in The Shoppes at Renaissance Square, taking over the site previously housed by Kmart. The Chicken or...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store in New Jersey on Friday
Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in New Jersey next Friday, increasing its store count in the state to nine, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. H Mart’s newest location will open on level 1 of the American Dream mall at 1 American...
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
What Food Can’t New Jersey People Get in Movie Theaters?
What food can't se get at movie theaters in New Jersey?. Some movie theater are serving alcohol these days - but, that's not it. Some movie theaters have a menu like a Jersey Diner, and you can order sandwiches and other finger foods - but, that's not it. At my...
Wu-Tang Clan rapper to open cannabis lounge in N.J.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. A cannabis lounge helmed by a member of the famed rap group Wu-Tang Clan is set to come...
2 New Jersey Boardwalks Are Among The Best In America
There is no doubt that New Jersey is synonymous with great summer fun, and we have some of the best boardwalks in the whole country, and that fact has just been supported by a major travel website. When a major travel site lists the 15 best boardwalks in all of...
Wawa is offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday in 3 states. Here’s where to get yours.
Wawa is celebrating the hometown team playing in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 with free coffee. Customers can get a free coffee of any size on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at 503 Wawa locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “At Wawa, we’ve always...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in New Jersey - National Pizza Day
New Jersey - Whether you're looking for a quick or a big slice, there are many places to satisfy your cravings for a slice of pizza in New Jersey. Many residents and pizza makers are known for their ardent devotion to their neighborhood pizzerias and joints, and most Jersey locals have their favorite spots. While there are many styles to choose from, New Jersey's best pizza is truly regional, and not everyone will enjoy the same thing.
Best NJ summer concert: Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2023 lineup announced
It's arguably the best concert of the Jersey Shore summer, and this year's 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Festival lineup, which was announced today, will not disappoint. Headlining the two-day event, which will take place at Asbury Park Beach and Bradley Park, will be The Killers on Sept. 16, and The Foo Fighters on Sept. 17.
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
This NJ town ranks second in the nation for most fast-food restaurants per capital
If it seems that in some towns and cities here in New Jersey there is an abundance of fast food restaurants, you’d be correct. According to IBIS World in their fast food report, there are 201,865 fast food restaurants in the United States, which is an increase of 1.4% growth in 2023 and represents a 0.9% increase from 2018 – 2023.
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Travel Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Ultimate Weekend Getaway
After this long winter is over, or even before, we're all going to want to have a weekend getaway, and now a major publication has revealed the best weekend getaway New Jersey has to offer. The weekend getaway that is suggested as the best one in the Garden State by...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Comments / 0