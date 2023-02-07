Read full article on original website
Forsyth man found guilty in trial for 2021 murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Forsyth man was found guilty earlier this week of committing a murder near Argenta in 2021. Court records indicate that it took a jury just under four hours of deliberation on Wednesday to convict Phillip Gehrken, 54, of a first-degree murder charge. Gehrken was accused of shooting 51-year-old Kevin […]
Effingham Radio
Shobonier Man Faces Numerous Charges In Fayette County Court
A Shobonier man is facing a number of Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 34 year old Zachary E. Hawk was arrested this week and has since been formally charged in Fayette County Court. Hawk is charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, which is a Class X Felony and punishable of 9 to 40 years in prison. Hawk is also charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, which is also a Class X Felony. Hawk is also facing a Misdemeanor charge of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Hawk is also facing two other charges–Resisting a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Office, which are both Class A Misdemeanors.
wgel.com
Vandalia Woman Pleads To Bond County Charge
Erin T. Bone, age 25 of Vandalia, entered a guilty plea in Bond County Circuit Court Tuesday to the charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution. She was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Correction, receives credit for about 75 days of jail time previously served, and will be on supervised release for one year after serving the prison time.
wlds.com
Alleged Armed Kidnapping Investigation Under Way in Scott County
Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a possible person with a gun outside of a residence in Winchester last night. At approximately 5:40PM Thursday, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the vicinity of McGlasson Drive in Winchester about 3 individuals who were outside of a residence, and according to the call, one of the individuals was in possession of a firearm.
wlds.com
Colorado Man Arrested in Nov with 5,000 Grams of Cannabis Pleads Guilty to Possession Charge
A Colorado man who was arrested for cannabis trafficking on Interstate 72 last fall was in Morgan County Court yesterday. 74-year-old Robert H. Michaels of Aurora, Colorado was arrested in the afternoon of November, 15th of last year after a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy performed a traffic stop on a 2017 Volkswagen sedan that was traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-72 near mile marker 66.
muddyrivernews.com
Pearl man facing charge of aggravated domestic battery
MILTON, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 11:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 to a disturbance in the 200 block of Blue Street in Milton. After an investigation, Chad A. Wooldridge, 36, of Pearl was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. He was lodged in the Pike County Jail.
wgel.com
Greenville Man Faces Two Charges
Nathaniel Duff, age 44 of Greenville, pled guilty to two drug charges on January 26 in Bond County Circuit Court. He now faces two new charges in Bond County. It’s alleged on February 4 the defendant committed the felony offense of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Duff is also charged with a misdemeanor of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, that being a glass pipe which the state alleges he planned to use to ingest methamphetamine.
WAND TV
Caulkins to seek permanent injunction in gun ban case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Circuit Court judge Rodney Forbes has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcement of the states ban on the sale and purchase of semi-automatic weapons also referred to as assault weapons. The lawsuit seeking the injunction was filed by State Representative Dan...
decaturian.com
Students Witness Arrest of Murder Suspect
Many Millikin students witnessed Decatur Police arrest a Decatur man for first degree murder. “They just surrounded the West Towne area,” Junior Olivia Cooper and Woods Resident said. WAND TV reports that Police arrested Anthony C. Webster for first degree murder in a shooting that happened near Millikin’s campus...
Decatur Police reveal a second person, 70-year-old woman, was shot in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday night that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a shooting that left a Decatur man dead earlier that day. They also revealed that a second person was hurt in that shooting. After processing the scene, locating multiple shell casings and interviewing witnesses, […]
ShotSpotter detection leads to arrest, ghost gun recovery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after a ShotSpotter lead officers to his home on Tuesday. That man turned out to be a previously convicted felon who was in possession of a ghost gun, which constitutes two crimes under Illinois law. Springfield Police officials said the ShotSpotter detected a single shot […]
wlds.com
Charges on File in Mason County For IL-97 Road Rage Shooting
The identity of the man who shot a motorist from a U-Haul truck has been revealed. The State Journal Register reports that 34 year old Nicholas A. Santos of El Paso, Texas was the driver of a U-Haul box truck who shot an unnamed motorist while traveling southbound on Illinois Route 97 out of Kilbourne in Mason County. The victim continued driving after being shot and then, turned around towards Mason County. The male victim was later taken to a Springfield hospital. Their status remains unknown.
Effingham Radio
Two Individuals Charged With Multiple Drug Offenses
Two individuals have been charged in Fayette County Court on multiple drug offenses following arrests by the Vandalia Police Department over the weekend. In a report from Vandalia Police Officer Zane Steele, he says he was patrolling on Sunday evening when he says he observed an individual he knew to be 44 year old Hank W. Stout leave his residence, get into a vehicle, and that vehicle began to travel south. Officer Steele says that he observed the vehicle did not have a properly functioning registration light and he pulled the vehicle over. Officer Steele says in his report that after making the stop that Stout got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Officer Steele says he caught up with Stout and placed him in handcuffs. Officer Steele says he located 2 small crystals and a gold plated magnetic box in the vehicle that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The report says that two glass smoking pipes and a large clear bag containing two small pre-packed baggies containing 6.5 grams of methamphetamine were found on the ground. Officer Steele says that after arresting Stout he contacted the Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office for a search warrant for Stout’s apartment. A search warrant was then prepared and signed by Judge Marc Kelly on Sunday night. Upon search, the report says multiple items were found with methamphetamine residue along with a hypodermic needle loaded with methamphetamine and an orange pill bottle containing 5.6 grams of opiate powder.
wmay.com
Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting
Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
wmay.com
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
wdbr.com
Taylorville man sentenced for crystal meth distribution
A Taylorville man is headed to prison after being sentenced Tuesday to 20 years for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of pure methamphetamine or “ice”. An investigation found that 37-year-old Donald Felton traveled to the St. Louis area starting in 2019 to obtain methamphetamine for redistribution in Taylorville.
25newsnow.com
Police: Pair arrested for warrants, possessing a stolen vehicle
LeROY (25 News Now) - A man and woman from Bloomington and Normal were arrested after a LeRoy Police officer ran the license plates of a car they were inside and discovered it stolen. Police say George E. Woodworth, 45, of Bloomington, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle,...
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Effingham Radio
Two Individuals Facing Felony Charges After Weekend Traffic Stop
Two individuals are facing felony charges after a weekend traffic stop in Vandalia. Vandalia Police report from Officer Wade Nevergall says that he was patrolling in the early morning hours on Saturday when he made a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 33 year old Virginia A. Koontz of Vandalia. Fayette County K9 Sergeant Rich and Fayette County K9 Zero were called to the scene and Officer Nevergall says in the report that Zero did a free air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive hit on the vehicle. Report says that two black handled straight blade knives were found on the passenger in the vehicle, 36 year old Brock A. Huelskamp of Keyesport. The report also says that a clear glass pipe that appeared to have drug residue and product inside it was located in the glove box. And, Officer Nevergall says a methamphetamine field test kit gave a positive result. Both individuals were arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail.
wlds.com
JPD Seeking Info After Jacksonville Resident is Awoken by Late Night Intruder
The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to assist in the investigation of a recent criminal trespassing case. According to a report by Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties, at approximately 3:00 am on Monday, February 6th, a resident in the 1600 block of West Lafayette Avenue was awakened to find an intruder in their home.
