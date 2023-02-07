Read full article on original website
Appeals court upholds restraining order on Illinois gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois appellate court on Tuesday upheld a temporary restraining order on enforcement of the state’s three-week-old law banning semiautomatic weapons, enacted largely in response to the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. A three-judge panel...
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Judge Denies Meghan, Rules That She and Harry Must Be Interrogated in Deposition over Samantha's Defamation Lawsuit
A judge has denied Meghan Markle's request to stop depositions being taken, meaning that Samantha Markle's attorneys will question the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of a lawsuit that Samantha, Meghan's sister, is bringing.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
SCOTUS shoots down appeal of NY concealed carry restriction ruling, allowing gun law to still be enforced
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction against New York's concealed carry restrictions brought by a group of gun store owners.
JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence
More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
Federal judge suggests abortion may still be protected by 13th Amendment
A federal judge this week suggested abortion could still be federally protected even after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, according to court filings.
Two Virginia women charged for interrupting Supreme Court during Roe overturn protest
Three women, including two from Virginia, who interrupted oral arguments inside the United States Supreme Court to protest the overturn of Roe v. Wade, have each pleaded guilty to a federal crime.
Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis
Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
Vermont Supreme Court upholds noncitizen voting
Legal residents who are not U.S. citizens can continue to vote in local elections in Montpelier and Winooski.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Oregon Supreme Court denies petition to re-instate Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday denied Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s petition to re-instate Measure 114. According to court documents obtained by KOIN 6, the state’s supreme court is upholding an order blocking Measure 114 from taking effect. The court rejected the state’s...
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
Sen. Josh Hawley wants to create a legal age to be allowed on social media
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., intends to make his focus in the current Congress a legislative package aimed at protecting children online — including by setting the age threshold to be on social media at 16. In an interview with NBC News, Hawley detailed some top lines of what his...
2 Missouri Supreme Court judges to retire
The Missouri Constitution requires judges to retire by age 70 or they automatically forfeit their pensions.
John Eastman’s California bar danger could hurt him at the Supreme Court, too
John Eastman, the former Donald Trump lawyer and possible future Trump co-defendant, has added the potential loss of his California law license to his list of troubles. If the state plucks Eastman’s license, that could put the former Justice Clarence Thomas clerk’s Supreme Court bar membership in further jeopardy as well. As it happens, on the subject of fringe election efforts, he’s lead counsel on a Supreme Court amicus brief — meaning a brief filed by an outside party not directly involved in the case — supporting North Carolina Republicans and the so-called independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper.
