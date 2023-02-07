ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Outsider.com

JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence

More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
BOULDER, CO
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
OK! Magazine

Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis

Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
TENNESSEE STATE
Channel 6000

Oregon Supreme Court denies petition to re-instate Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday denied Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s petition to re-instate Measure 114. According to court documents obtained by KOIN 6, the state’s supreme court is upholding an order blocking Measure 114 from taking effect. The court rejected the state’s...
OREGON STATE
MSNBC

John Eastman’s California bar danger could hurt him at the Supreme Court, too

John Eastman, the former Donald Trump lawyer and possible future Trump co-defendant, has added the potential loss of his California law license to his list of troubles. If the state plucks Eastman’s license, that could put the former Justice Clarence Thomas clerk’s Supreme Court bar membership in further jeopardy as well. As it happens, on the subject of fringe election efforts, he’s lead counsel on a Supreme Court amicus brief — meaning a brief filed by an outside party not directly involved in the case — supporting North Carolina Republicans and the so-called independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy