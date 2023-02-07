Read full article on original website
Engineers devise a modular system to produce efficient, scalable aquabots
Underwater structures that can change their shapes dynamically, the way fish do, push through water much more efficiently than conventional rigid hulls. But constructing deformable devices that can change the curve of their body shapes while maintaining a smooth profile is a long and difficult process. MIT's RoboTuna, for example, was composed of about 3,000 different parts and took about two years to design and build.
Achieving Viable Serial Production with Additive Manufacturing
To make additive manufacturing (AM) a more common process for serial production, particularly laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF), the focus of development has been to find effective and efficient solutions that address current technology challenges, specifically material processability, productivity, and repeatability. This is especially true for highly demanding industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and energy.
The Future of Directed Energy Deposition is Unbounded
“Well, that depends…” I said. “It depends on what you want out of the process,” I emphasized. “All I want is a finished metal part just like this one, except printed,” one of the group said adamantly gesturing toward the part they brought. I was looking...
Electrochemical 3D Printing Startup Fabric8 Closes $50M Round
Fabric8 Labs, a San Diego-based metal 3D printing startup, announced that the company has closed its Series B financing round. Led by venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA), the round of investment has delivered $50 million to Fabric8 Labs. The company plans to deploy the new capital towards bringing...
The Potential Future of Machine Learning and 3D Printing
Machine learning is a very hot topic right now, with ChatGPT causing quite a stir. Commercial company OpenAI released the chatbot on top of its language models. Repurposed for fun pictures and to write homework, ChatGPT is allowing the world to come to grips with what machine learning, often called artificial intelligence (AI) can do.
The World Is Amazed by the First Organic Modular Body
The world has witnessed many bizarre things, but seeing a biological body devoid of life become functional with the help of technology is a totally new tale. OSCAR, a living being formed from human cells, was born. Cornelis Vlasman is the protagonist, a talented biologist who believes that the path less trodden is, by definition, the least interesting. He creates his own laboratory with a few like-minded people, where he experiments with organic materials on his own initiative, with his own resources, and with his own crew.
ATO stepper motor: choose right one for your 3D printer
Ordinary printers used in daily life can print flat objects designed by computers, and 3D printers work basically the same as ordinary printers, but the printing materials are a little different. The printing materials of ordinary printers are ink and paper, while 3D printers are equipped with different “printing materials” such as metal, ceramic, plastic, sand, etc., which are real raw materials.
3D Printing Archipelago: Variable Parts and China
We’re moving from a more or less unified 3D printing market to one of interconnecting vessels. Yes, we will meet at trade shows, but many more additive manufacturing (AM) products will be extremely industry specific, local or optimized for one user or vertical. We have previously seen how the market can be divided into four distinct phases, so far. We can also see that it is being split due to the commoditization of powder bed fusion (PBF), as well as the division of the market into high autonomy and high service customers. We will now look at some more ways the market will be broken apart.
China: New hypersonic generator 'capable' of powering future weapons
A team of researchers from Beijing has created a generator "capable" of converting hot gas at hypersonic speeds into a powerful electric current. The electricity generated can be used to power military lasers, microwave weapons, rail guns, and other pulsed energy weapons, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Thursday.
Single-Print, Full-Color Denture 3D Printing Tech Unveiled by Stratasys
A key area of application in the dental additive manufacturing (AM) world is the 3D printing of dentures. As it stands, even with digital technologies like (AM), denture making is a labor-intensive process. However, it’s an area that every dental 3D printing company hopes to disrupt. Among them is Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), which just announced the release of the market’s first monolithic, full-color 3D printed permanent dentures solution, TrueDent.
Japanese Chemical Company Pulls out of Business with 3D Printer OEM Carbon
Japan’s JSR Corporation has stated that, as of March 1, 2023, it will no longer pursue 3D printing business with Carbon. This seems to be a unique announcement in that the company, which is a large materials manufacturer, is explicitly ending its relationship with the continuous digital light processing (cDLP) pioneer, sending a signal to industry at large. The cDLP systems manufacturer will continue to operate in Japan, with Carbon Technologies Nippon operating independently of JSR. The exact reasons behind the move have not been outlined, aside from the following statement from JSR:
Over 100 Hours Shaved off Toolmaking with Mantle’s Metal 3D Printing
Bay Area startup Mantle has developed a genius method for immediately impacting the manufacturing industry. Rather than 3D print millions of parts, the company’s technology 3D prints the tooling that then makes millions of parts. At the Medical Device & Manufacturing West conference taking place in Anaheim, California, Mantle is showcasing two new customers who have adopted its metal 3D printing process to reduce time and labor for their injection molding operations.
A Big Step Towards Hydrogen Fuel Out of Thin Air—Just Like a Plant
A device that can harvest water from the air and provide hydrogen fuel—entirely powered by solar energy—has been a long-held dream of scientists, but it’s now close to fulfillment. Chemical engineer Kevin Sivula and his team have made a significant step towards bringing this vision closer to...
Ulbrich expands Braid Wire Accelerator with new materials, capabilities and delivery regions
Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products (USWP) has significantly expanded its Braid Wire Accelerator Program, an e-commerce solution that rapidly delivers round and flat wire materials for critical manufacturing needs. With just a few clicks, customers can see alloys in stock, select the best material for their equipment and applications, and add these products to their cart.
3D Printing News Briefs, February 9, 2023: Micro AM, Ankle Implants, & More
In 3D Printing News Briefs, Accumold continues its investment in micro additive manufacturing, and AIM3D has a new research partner in FGK. Ai Build introduced Talk to AISync, an NLP for additive manufacturing. Finally, restor3D announced its first surgery using the Kinos Axiom Total Ankle System. Accumold Further Invests in...
A new lithium-air battery design promises unprecedented energy density
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. The big picture: Among the many alternative solutions to traditional lithium-ion batteries, researchers are experimenting with lithium-air designs. A new innovation in the space could solve many of the issues previously exhibited by this technology.
Linton Crystal to move PV equipment manufacturing back to the U.S.
At an event held last week in Washington D.C., European equipment suppliers and PV manufacturers discussed what a McKinsey & Company consultant described as a $1 billion to $1.5 billion market opportunity in the U.S. as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. market opportunity is based on an assumption that 50 GW of PV manufacturing capacity will be added by 2030, according to Lawrence Heath, a consultant at McKinsey.
A New Supply Chain: 3D Printing Allows For The Creation Of A Global, Decentralized Supply Network
3D printing is a revolutionary technology that allows anyone to easily create and manufacture complex products with relative ease. You create the design, and the printers will “print” physical products using sequential layers of material until the object is completed. 3D-printed objects are created through an additive process in which the printer places layer after layer of material until the desired item is “printed.”
Horizon Aircraft VTOL Prototype Takes Flight with 780 3D Printed Parts
As surprising it may seem to some tech skeptics, the emerging world of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aerial vehicles is, well, beginning to take off. You’ve likely seen footage of VTOL craft, which fly and land like helicopters but at greater speeds and lower operating costs. Due to the unique nature of this technology, VTOL businesses are turning to additive manufacturing (AM) to produce many of their parts. And why wouldn’t they? Their smaller-scale predecessors, quadcopters often rely on 3D printed components as well.
Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges
Looking ahead this year, experts in the packaging industry are on common ground when it comes to naming the most-notable trends, the common challenges, and the best solutions for managing the landscape. Demand for sustainable packaging, for instance, will continue driving the industry, as companies work to produce and use recyclable materials, as well as […] The post Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges appeared first on Transportation Today.
