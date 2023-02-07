ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick has 21 in Northern Kentucky's 86-47 win over IUPUI

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Led by Marques Warrick's 21 points, the Northern Kentucky Norse defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 86-47 on Sunday. The Norse improved to 16-11 with the win and the Jaguars fell to 4-23.

