philomathnews.com
Oregon lawmakers ponder grants for local news
Local news is critical for democracy and needs state support to continue, supporters of a legislative proposal told the Oregon House Rules Committee on Thursday. House Bill 2605 would pay for a resource center to give emergency grants and other support to local journalists and newsrooms and create a workgroup that would produce a report by November 2024 about the state of the journalism industry in Oregon and recommendations for potential policy changes or funding.
Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Leah Feldon’s stint filing in as director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was made permanent Friday. The state’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to move her from interim director to the head of the agency over one other final candidate: emergency manager and former Oregon congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The five governor-appointed members […] The post Insider chosen to lead Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
opb.org
Oregon cities, counties say Measure 110 blew a hole in their budgets
Addiction service providers who’ve seen their funding swell under the state’s pioneering drug decriminalization law are rushing this year to fend off a proposal that would siphon tens of millions of dollars away from their efforts. The drastically expanded slate of resources available to addicts around the state...
thelundreport.org
Stressed and overworked, Oregon nurses press for strict hospital staffing requirements
Gina Ottinger said she considers herself an optimist but still has many nights where she cries after finishing the night shift. She works as an emergency department nurse at a Portland hospital, and cries after seeing patients die unexpectedly or witnesses someone in the throes of a mental health crisis. Other times she cries over frustration at what she sees as a “health care system on its knees.”
columbiagorgenews.com
Oregon public universities respond to Gov. Kotek’s recommended budget
SALEM — On Jan. 31, Oregon’s public university presidents stressed the proposed public university funding and financial aid levels in Gov. Tina Kotek’s recommended 2023-2025 state budget will result in lost opportunities for Oregon’s students and workforce. Oregon currently ranks 45th in the nation for per-student...
kqennewsradio.com
REPRESENTATIVE OSBORNE PUSHING FOR INCREASE IN CAT THRESHOLD
On Thursday State Representative Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, released a statement on his bill that would increase the Corporate Activity Tax threshold from $1 million to $5 million. Osborne said, “This morning, I experienced overwhelming support in the House Committee on Revenue for House Bill 2433, which received nearly 40...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
‘It’s a nightmare:’ Oregon workers file lawsuit over payroll issues
Thousands of Oregon workers have been impacted by the state's new payroll system, claiming that there are serious issues with paychecks.
Could Hunting, Fishing Become Constitutional Rights In Oregon?
The Oregon Legislature is considering whether to put a measure on the ballot asking voters if hunting and fishing should be a constitutional right. Currently, signatures are being gathered for an initiative that would ban fishing and hunting. Amy Patrick, with the Oregon Hunters Association, said they want voters to decide whether fishing and hunting should be a right.
WWEEK
Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes
For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
columbiagorgenews.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oregon since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
philomathnews.com
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'
An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
klcc.org
Oregon’s Common School Fund announces record-breaking distribution
Oregon schools got some good news this week. The Common School Fund, a lesser-known but important source of revenue for K-12 public schools, announced it will distribute a record $72.2 million this year. Ali Ryan Hansen is with the Oregon Department of State Lands. She told KLCC the Common School...
Mira Hayward, daughter of Oregon state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, wins on "Jeopardy!"
The daughter of an Oregon politician and a Catlin Gabel School and Harvard grad, Mira Hayward has always been surrounded by intelligent people. Well, as she showed on national television, she has a few smarts as well, thanks to a lot of reading and curiosity and time that she calls “going down the Wikipedia rabbit” hole and into “a research spiral.” Hayward, 27, won a game on “Jeopardy!,” pocketing $14,600....
KATU.com
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
What is the oldest golf course in Oregon?
There is an easy answer to this question, as the oldest golf course in Oregon is even arguably the oldest golf course west of the Mississippi, and there is no argument it is the oldest continually running golf course west of the Mississippi.
NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook
In a landmark opinion in the 2000s, Judge Gladys Kessler said the following of the tobacco industry’s strategy for denying the health harms linked to smoking: “In short, (the companies) have marketed and sold their lethal product with zeal, with deception, with a single-minded focus on their financial success and without regard for the human […] The post NW Natural pulls from Big Tobacco’s playbook appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
philomathnews.com
Oregon takes first step to giving tax breaks to homeowners who rent out rooms
Oregon moved a step closer Tuesday to giving homeowners tax breaks for renting out rooms in their houses. House Bill 3032 would allow homeowners to subtract up to $12,000 per rented room from their state taxable income each year. The House Committee on Housing and Homelessness endorsed the measure on a 9-1 vote; it still needs approval from a second committee before it could be voted on by the full House.
