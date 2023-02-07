Read full article on original website
AMS 2023: How Finance Boosts the 3D Printing Ecosystem
To wrap up the first day of the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) event in New York City, Stifel Managing Director Bryan Dow hosted a panel about the “Future of Investment in AM.” During the special presentation, attendees got a detailed overview of the future of investment in AM, including what investors are looking for, megatrends, and suggestions for entrepreneurs.
AMS 2023: The Only 3D Printing Event in New York Begins with Metal AM Discussion
Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2023 has kicked off its annual 3D printing event in New York, introducing new speakers and interactive discussions on important topics like challenges in metal AM and series production. With plenty of events planned for the next three days, this year’s edition is filled with the latest information from the 3D printing universe.
Buy Like Boeing: Using Large Cap Manufacturing Strategies to Invest in Small Cap 3D Printing Stocks
(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers) The first month of stock market performance in 2023 is now behind us, and, despite a generally positive January, overall conditions are still just as uncertain as they were in 2022. If anything, in fact, the positive news has added to the uncertainty… Yet, even this superficially incoherent and pessimistic picture can provide us with clear, potentially positive takeaways, particularly in terms of opportunities for investment in companies building up additive manufacturing (AM) supply chains.
Filtration Leader 3D Prints Critical Wastewater Screens with HP’s MJF
As additive manufacturing (AM) makes its way from aerospace into general industry and society at large, the flow may begin to shift from a trickle to a raging rapid. A sign of things to come is a new application by Johnson Screens, an Aqseptence Group brand. Using Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) from HP (NYSE: HPQ), the company is 3D printing filtration belts for wastewater treatment.
Contract Manufacturer Visser Precision Orders Two Sapphire Metal 3D Printers from Velo3D
Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), a 3D printing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based in Silicon Valley, announced that the company has received an order for two Sapphire metal platforms from Visser Precision, a major Denver-based contract manufacturer. In addition to a Sapphire calibrated for the widely-used Inconel 718 nickel alloy powder, Visser will also be the first contract manufacturer to receive a Sapphire calibrated for another nickel-based alloy powder, Haynes 214.
Carbon Fiber and Critical 3D Printing at TIPE 2023
As discussed in a previous article on the event, the TIPE 2023 event from Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) was replete with sessions dedicated to key developments in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry. Two such sessions were “Production AM for Critical Applications,” and “Sustainability of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) in Additive Manufacturing,” both of which demonstrated how mature the industry has become since I first began writing about it over a decade ago.
Over 100 Hours Shaved off Toolmaking with Mantle’s Metal 3D Printing
Bay Area startup Mantle has developed a genius method for immediately impacting the manufacturing industry. Rather than 3D print millions of parts, the company’s technology 3D prints the tooling that then makes millions of parts. At the Medical Device & Manufacturing West conference taking place in Anaheim, California, Mantle is showcasing two new customers who have adopted its metal 3D printing process to reduce time and labor for their injection molding operations.
The Potential Future of Machine Learning and 3D Printing
Machine learning is a very hot topic right now, with ChatGPT causing quite a stir. Commercial company OpenAI released the chatbot on top of its language models. Repurposed for fun pictures and to write homework, ChatGPT is allowing the world to come to grips with what machine learning, often called artificial intelligence (AI) can do.
3D Printing News Briefs, February 9, 2023: Micro AM, Ankle Implants, & More
In 3D Printing News Briefs, Accumold continues its investment in micro additive manufacturing, and AIM3D has a new research partner in FGK. Ai Build introduced Talk to AISync, an NLP for additive manufacturing. Finally, restor3D announced its first surgery using the Kinos Axiom Total Ankle System. Accumold Further Invests in...
3D Printing Archipelago: Variable Parts and China
We’re moving from a more or less unified 3D printing market to one of interconnecting vessels. Yes, we will meet at trade shows, but many more additive manufacturing (AM) products will be extremely industry specific, local or optimized for one user or vertical. We have previously seen how the market can be divided into four distinct phases, so far. We can also see that it is being split due to the commoditization of powder bed fusion (PBF), as well as the division of the market into high autonomy and high service customers. We will now look at some more ways the market will be broken apart.
Horizon Aircraft VTOL Prototype Takes Flight with 780 3D Printed Parts
As surprising it may seem to some tech skeptics, the emerging world of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aerial vehicles is, well, beginning to take off. You’ve likely seen footage of VTOL craft, which fly and land like helicopters but at greater speeds and lower operating costs. Due to the unique nature of this technology, VTOL businesses are turning to additive manufacturing (AM) to produce many of their parts. And why wouldn’t they? Their smaller-scale predecessors, quadcopters often rely on 3D printed components as well.
