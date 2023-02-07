Read full article on original website
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Superbowl Scoop; of Philly greasing lamp posts, and $16 billion betsPete LakemanPhiladelphia, PA
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America
Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
nccpdnews.com
COLONEL JOSEPH BLOCH PROMOTES MULTIPLE OFFICERS
(New Castle, DE 19720) Today (February 10), Colonel Joseph Bloch made multiple promotions to the ranks of Lieutenant and Sergeant. Senior Sergeant Brian Burke was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Burke joined the New Castle County Division of Police in 2002 and has been assigned to the Patrol Division, Drug Control Squad, Safe Streets, and the Mobile Enforcement Team.
Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area.
Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says
Students from St. Hubert Catholic High School and Franklin Towne Charter High School in Philadelphia posted a racist video in which one wore blackface. Now they're being exposed. The post Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Reading, Pa. church vandalized 'beyond comprehension'
Chairs were tossed, sound equipment was thrown to the ground, piano keys were severely broken, and the church's television was punctured.
pennrecord.com
Delaware man sues Texas Roadhouse, after allegedly suffering food poisoning
LANCASTER – A Delaware man alleges he suffered a case of food poisoning after dining at a Lancaster franchise location of Texas Roadhouse last summer, and is seeking legal damages as a result. Robert Lawrence of Newark, Del. filed suit in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown
An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
wilmingtonde.gov
The Reassessment of Properties, Conducted by the New Castle County Government, Begins in Wilmington on February 20
The county is the legal repository for property records and assessed values and is following a court directive to reassess properties in the county and in Wilmington, which have not been assessed since 1983. Mayor Mike Purzycki said today that the City of Wilmington has been informed by the New...
3 in custody in connection with shooting of Philadelphia police officer
According to First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, two officers approached the vehicle and at some point, the passenger of the vehicle and one of the officers got into a struggle.
delawarepublic.org
A concert series honoring Clifford Brown kicks off in Wilmington
The year-round concert series honoring Wilmington’s own Clifford Brown gets underway Friday night. Cityfest, Inc.’s concert series starts at the Christina Cultural Arts Center on 705 North Market Street with a night of love songs. It’s titled “How Do You Sing Love?”, and tickets are available to attend...
Delaware's Bishop Aretha Morton dies at 85
Black bunting was draped over the sign at Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Wilmington where Bishop Morton was their longest-serving pastor.
firststateupdate.com
Police, Fire, And Helicopters Over Bear This Morning
Just before 7:00 Monday morning rescue crews and police responded to the Amtrak shop, located at 258 E Scotland Drive in Bear for unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. As part of the emergency services protocols medical helicopters were also dispatched to the area. The incident was quickly determined to be unfounded, however, before the all-clear was given Philadelphia media helicopters also responded to the area.
Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City.
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting
Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report
One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania school districts announce delayed openings following the Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia School District announced on their website that they will be operating on a two-hour delay schedule the Monday following the Super Bowl. The message on their website reads:. “All District schools and offices will be open with a two-hour delay on Monday, February...
Police identify ‘person of interest’ after NJ brush fire spreads to more than 2 dozen acres
A few dozen acres in National Park, New Jersey, burned in a brush fire that officials believe was intentionally set. Police have identified a “person of interest,” but no one has been taken into custody.
Pedestrians including 3 children struck by car in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police were on the scene in Wilmington Monday morning after a report of pedestrians struck including children. It happened around 9 a.m. at West 8th and North Tatnall Streets.Police say their preliminary investigation shows a vehicle bumped a stroller carrying three children.None of them were hurt and no one was taken to the hospital.
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
