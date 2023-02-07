ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Hospitals Among Best Hospitals in America

Two Chester County hospitals found their place among 2023 America’s best hospitals, according to Healthgrades. To determine the ranking for America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for 31 conditions or procedures for virtually every hospital in the country. Chester County Hospital in West Chester was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

COLONEL JOSEPH BLOCH PROMOTES MULTIPLE OFFICERS

(New Castle, DE 19720) Today (February 10), Colonel Joseph Bloch made multiple promotions to the ranks of Lieutenant and Sergeant. Senior Sergeant Brian Burke was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Burke joined the New Castle County Division of Police in 2002 and has been assigned to the Patrol Division, Drug Control Squad, Safe Streets, and the Mobile Enforcement Team.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area. 
NEWARK, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown

An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

A concert series honoring Clifford Brown kicks off in Wilmington

The year-round concert series honoring Wilmington’s own Clifford Brown gets underway Friday night. Cityfest, Inc.’s concert series starts at the Christina Cultural Arts Center on 705 North Market Street with a night of love songs. It’s titled “How Do You Sing Love?”, and tickets are available to attend...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police, Fire, And Helicopters Over Bear This Morning

Just before 7:00 Monday morning rescue crews and police responded to the Amtrak shop, located at 258 E Scotland Drive in Bear for unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. As part of the emergency services protocols medical helicopters were also dispatched to the area. The incident was quickly determined to be unfounded, however, before the all-clear was given Philadelphia media helicopters also responded to the area.
BEAR, DE
CBS Philly

Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County

Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1. Ro-Lynn Deli Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting

Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report

One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pedestrians including 3 children struck by car in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police were on the scene in Wilmington Monday morning after a report of pedestrians struck including children. It happened around 9 a.m. at West 8th and North Tatnall Streets.Police say their preliminary investigation shows a vehicle bumped a stroller carrying three children.None of them were hurt and no one was taken to the hospital. 
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!

First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
NEWARK, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy