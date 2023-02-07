Read full article on original website
Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report
Chelsea want Jose Mourinho back for a third term in charge, according to reports
Manchester United could demolish Old Trafford after Qatari takeover: report
Manchester United stadium Old Trafford could be razed to rubble, should a Qatari takeover happen to the Red Devils
Report: Qatari investors set to bid for Manchester United
(Reuters) -Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources. The report described the investors as "a group of private, high-wealth individuals" from Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup. United declined to...
Giroud scores to beat Torino, end Milan’s 7-game winless run
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s seven-game winless run across all competitions ended after Torino was beaten 1-0 by an Olivier Giroud goal in Serie A on Friday. The visitors failed to close down Théo Hernandez on the wing and the French left back crossed for his compatriot Giroud to score with a glancing header inside the far post in the 62nd minute. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić was powerless to stop it.
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 22
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 22! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
County Championship to trial Kookaburra ball in 2023 as bonus points system re-vamped
The County Championship will see a revamp of the batting points system and the trial use of a Kookaburra ball during the 2023 season. Points for a draw will revert back to five from the eight introduced in 2019, batting points will be awarded from 250 runs, up from the current 200, to a maximum of five for totals of 450.
Women’s Champions League Draw: Chelsea FCW to face Lyon in quarterfinals
The UEFA Women’s Champions League Draw happened yesterday, Friday, February 10. Due to math and coefficients and some other stuff that’s not fun to type, Chelsea could only face Bayern Munich, Lyon or AS Roma. This being Roma’s first time being in the Champions League, they were seen as the preferred draw for most.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to snub LAFC, set to ‘stay and fight’ for Chelsea place — report
Despite Chelsea’s apparent (and reported) willingness to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go on a (fully) subsidized loan to MLS champions Los Angeles FC, the 33-year-old himself seems to have no desire to actually do that, despite being deregistered from our Champions League squad for the rest of the season (which may be for only two games anyway).
Man City v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats
This will be Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He's the 29th to reach this milestone in the competition, while only five bosses have more wins than the Spaniard (183). Indeed, Guardiola has the highest win-rate of any permanent manager in Premier League history (73.5%).
Women's League Cup: Liverpool & Aston Villa managers criticise competition format
Women's Super League managers have criticised the "unfair" format of the League Cup after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final. Teams in the Champions League group stage skip the League Cup groups and enter at the quarter-finals. Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final having played two games, while beaten semi-finalists...
West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
After a rare full week to prepare — though we had two weeks off before our previous match as well — Chelsea make the short trip across London to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday. It’s another early game, kick-off just past noon, so hopefully we’ll be awake and ready to get some goals, even, having scored just two in our last six games across all competitions.
Pep Talk: “The players will be focused on our game [vs Aston Villa]. That is for sure.”
Pep Guardiola certainly had time today as he tackled just about all he could today. The manager spoke on the accusations against the club, match v Villa, his role at the club and much more. Let’s get right to it:. On accusations. “My first thought is that we have...
West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup Semifinal; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch
Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur in late January earned the Blues a semifinal matchup against West Ham with a chance to play for the season’s first trophy on the line. Yesterday, Arsenal and Manchester City played in the other semifinal, which needed extra time to be decided. Stina Blackstenius scored to give our London rivals the lead, and eventually the win. Should Chelsea prevail, a familiar foe will be waiting.
New Contract For Manchester City Women Midfielder
Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a new two-year extension with the club, keeping her with the blues until June 2025. Coombs, who joined the blues in 2019, has been a key player for the blues this season following the departure of Keira Walsh to Barcelona and played her part in securing the FA Cup in 2020 and League Cup in 2022.
Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Man Utd
I always felt Leeds United had a little bit about them, performance-wise, under Jesse Marsch, which is why I felt sorry for him when he was sacked this week. I didn't feel as if they would definitely get relegated under him, but five of the bottom six teams have now changed their manager this season and Leeds had not won a league game for a while.
Friday's transfer gossip: Chilwell, Osimhen, Guehi, Keita, Kessie, Lukaku
Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, in the summer. (CaughtOffside) French league champions Paris St-Germain will make a move for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola if he leaves the English club. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Chelsea have identified Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor...
Tony Mowbray hints at new Sunderland position for fit-again Alex Pritchard
Could Alex Pritchard find himself in a different role when he gets back in the Sunderland team?
Wednesday February 8th & Thursday February 9th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Mateo Kovačić, Denis Zakaria return to Chelsea training
Chelsea continue preparations for Saturday’s match against West Ham at the London Stadium, and the latest word from the training ground is that both Mateo Kovačić and Denis Zakaria have returned to training — though it sounds like the latter may be a bit further behind and may not be quite ready to feature yet this weekend.
