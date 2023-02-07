HUDSON - Yet another round of Bed Bath & Beyond closures is hitting Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The beleaguered home goods chain said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores to costs as it works to stay afloat. This comes on top of 87 closures the week before. The latest Massachusetts stores to fall victim to the cuts are in North Attleboro, Leominster, Hudson and Hadley. In New Hampshire, the Plaistow and Amherst stores appear on the newly updated closing list. Last week, it was revealed that Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield would be...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO