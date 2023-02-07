Read full article on original website
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
WBUR
The fight to preserve Boston's Chinatown community
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Feb. 9. Simón Rios is our host. Longtime residents of Boston's Chinatown are finding it too costly to live in the neighborhood. In today's show, community activist Suzanne Lee talks about the movement to preserve some of Chinatown's most historic buildings and turn them into housing.
WBUR
6 February break activities around Boston to fend off boredom
What is there to do when your kids have a week off from school? While it may seem like there’s not much to explore when the weather is cold and bleak, Boston is actually packed with engaging activities for families this February break. From birding and skating to museum-hopping...
WBUR
Alewife riders asked to access trains at Russell Field
Riders will once again be able to board and disembark Red Line trains near the Alewife terminus starting Friday morning, while the lobby of the station itself will remain closed following a vehicle crash that caused extensive damage on Saturday. The MBTA announced Thursday afternoon that Red Line trains will...
Crane tips over into Brighton construction site
A crane tipped over into a Brighton construction site Wednesday afternoon.
Fast Food Franchise Opening First of Many in Massachusetts Next Week
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into its first location in the Bay State. And it's the first of many more to come. Last Fall, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening...
WCVB
Boston doctor on rare, but serious ‘AFM’
There's new national data about a rare, but serious, condition that can occur in children as they recover from a common cold. Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, explains what Acute Flaccid Myelitis, or AFM, is, its symptoms and what parents should know.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
3 people found dead in Andover home
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in a home in Andover, authorities said early Thursday morning.
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
Man accused of killing wild turkey with branch in Attleboro
The man told police he used a stick to ward off three turkeys and didn't intend to kill one of them.
Man in Everett apparently found lost dog, called owner to notify them, and then gave it away
An investigation remains ongoing. A man reportedly found a missing dog in Everett, called its owners to say he would drop the dog off with animal control, and then changed course and gave the dog away. The beloved pooch, an elderly dog named Lucky who has several medical issues, went...
Investigation underway after police pull body from Charles River in Boston
Authorities have launched an investigation after State Police pull a body from the Charles River on Thursday afternoon.
Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
