Utah State

20 Slogans For Utah That Are Brutally Honest

Currently, Utah has the slogan of LIFE ELEVATED. It's a pretty darn good slogan if you ask me. But does LIFE ELEVATED really encapsulate the full Utah experience? Are we all just a collection of tall mountains and fresh snow?. No. We are more than just our topography. We are...
Reasons Utah Sucks! (if you’re thinking of moving here)

Utah is having a HUGE influx of move-ins and if you're considering moving in... let me tell you why you DO NOT want to move to Utah!. 1. EVERYONE is required to donate 10% of their income to the Mormon church. When you cross the border into Utah, you fill...
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust

COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art

On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
The 10 Most Stolen Cars In Utah

If you have had your car stolen in the state of Utah in 2022, you're not alone. Hundreds of vehicles are stolen every year in the state of Utah, and every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB compiles an annual auto theft report detailing America's top 10 most stolen vehicles in each state.
Utah Argues in Favor of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation’s Hunting and Fishing Rights in 9th Circut Court of Appeals

Yesterday, Utah Constitutional Defense Assistant Attorney General Lance Sorenson argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation, one of eight federally recognized tribes in Utah, be allowed to hunt and fish on their ancestral territory, including in parts of Idaho, according to the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868.
Utah is considering moving Halloween so it stops haunting on school nights

The celebration of what we know as Halloween predates even the founding of the United States, harkening back to Celtic times. Traditions like door-to-door appeals for treats, costumes and scary stories have a long lineage. So, are those observances something you can legislate? Utah is thinking about it — all...
Domestic violence advocates react to new photo of Gabby Petito

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah domestic violence advocates are reacting to a new photo of Gabby Petito, which was released Tuesday by her family’s attorney. “Knowing that she was in that position where she decided to take a picture of herself, she was brave enough to do that in the moment, which is great,” said Ashley Daniels, a victim advocate at the YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden. “But she never had time to actually escape that relationship before it met the ultimate fate.”
Gender identity video fallout: State directors to be 'held accountable' for content

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive on a state-produced video encouraging teachers to have students—including young children—“explore their gender identity” and have “gender play” in the classroom, is now reverberating throughout state government. Jon Pierpont, chief of staff to Governor Cox,...

