Utah DPS warns of new texting scam
UTAH — The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning Utahns of a new phishing scam circulating via text. Pretending to be the Utah DPS, the scammers send a […]
Clergy abuse reporting bill gets tweaked, but Catholic church likely to oppose
A bill that would mandate clergy report disclosures of abuse will be modified, but it may not be enough to win over its critics.
KUTV
Proposal to give Utah tenants more notice of rent increases fails in House committee
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A proposal to require Utah landlords to give their tenants a 90-day notice of rent increases was rejected by a House committee Thursday morning. House Bill 316, sponsored by Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion (D-Cottonwood Heights), failed to move forward in a 2 to 11 party-line vote by the House Business and Labor Committee.
890kdxu.com
20 Slogans For Utah That Are Brutally Honest
Currently, Utah has the slogan of LIFE ELEVATED. It's a pretty darn good slogan if you ask me. But does LIFE ELEVATED really encapsulate the full Utah experience? Are we all just a collection of tall mountains and fresh snow?. No. We are more than just our topography. We are...
kjzz.com
Father who lost two sons to suicide calls for mental health screenings in Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In 2013, Troy Slaymaker lost his 14-year-old son, Chance, to suicide. Three years later, his world was shattered once again when his oldest son, Travis, also took his own life. "You don't heal from this, you just try to learn to cope," Slaymaker said.
ABC 4
Utah Department of Corrections responds to three assaults against prison staff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Since Jan. 21, there have been three assaults against Utah State Correctional facility staff, prompting an investigation and possible charges to be filed. The first assault took place on Jan. 21 when a correctional officer was allegedly attacked while working a section of...
WBUR
Union of Southern Service Workers encourages cross-sector organizing
Low-wage fast food, retail and home care workers have formed a new union in the South. The Union of Southern Service Workers came together with the help of Black women in the Carolinas, Georgia and Alabama who are aging in jobs without a safety net. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes...
890kdxu.com
Reasons Utah Sucks! (if you’re thinking of moving here)
Utah is having a HUGE influx of move-ins and if you're considering moving in... let me tell you why you DO NOT want to move to Utah!. 1. EVERYONE is required to donate 10% of their income to the Mormon church. When you cross the border into Utah, you fill...
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
ksl.com
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust
COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
Daily Herald
Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art
On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
890kdxu.com
The 10 Most Stolen Cars In Utah
If you have had your car stolen in the state of Utah in 2022, you're not alone. Hundreds of vehicles are stolen every year in the state of Utah, and every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB compiles an annual auto theft report detailing America's top 10 most stolen vehicles in each state.
utah.gov
Utah Argues in Favor of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation’s Hunting and Fishing Rights in 9th Circut Court of Appeals
Yesterday, Utah Constitutional Defense Assistant Attorney General Lance Sorenson argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation, one of eight federally recognized tribes in Utah, be allowed to hunt and fish on their ancestral territory, including in parts of Idaho, according to the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868.
kuer.org
Utah is considering moving Halloween so it stops haunting on school nights
The celebration of what we know as Halloween predates even the founding of the United States, harkening back to Celtic times. Traditions like door-to-door appeals for treats, costumes and scary stories have a long lineage. So, are those observances something you can legislate? Utah is thinking about it — all...
KUTV
Domestic violence advocates react to new photo of Gabby Petito
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah domestic violence advocates are reacting to a new photo of Gabby Petito, which was released Tuesday by her family’s attorney. “Knowing that she was in that position where she decided to take a picture of herself, she was brave enough to do that in the moment, which is great,” said Ashley Daniels, a victim advocate at the YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden. “But she never had time to actually escape that relationship before it met the ultimate fate.”
KUTV
Gender identity video fallout: State directors to be 'held accountable' for content
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive on a state-produced video encouraging teachers to have students—including young children—“explore their gender identity” and have “gender play” in the classroom, is now reverberating throughout state government. Jon Pierpont, chief of staff to Governor Cox,...
What Utah energy source did U.S. energy secretary call the ‘holy grail?’
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Utah on the heels of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. She highlighted the nation’s — and Utah’s — vast potential for geothermal as a source of clean energy.
Utah leaders react to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
Utah Congressional leaders as well as Governor Spencer Cox are reacting to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night, providing criticism of a speech that Rep. John Curtis (UT-03) called "filled with empty promises and hollow claims."
KSLTV
Utahns owed millions in unclaimed property, lawmakers consider bill to return money automatically
SALT LAKE CITY — Our morning show goofball reporter, Casey Scott has his own way of busting inflation — every Wednesday on KSL Today, he ambushes unsuspecting motorists with free gas cards. But this week, I ambushed Casey, with a check for more than $300. Well, it was...
