Read full article on original website
Related
Catholic high school student who believes in only two genders suspended, arrested for protesting his suspension
Report: A Catholic high school student in Canada was arrested Monday after being suspended for protesting against transgender people's use of bathrooms labeled for girls at his school. He says that according to his personal and religious beliefs, that there are only two genders. Now he is appealing his case (along with his attorney) to Ontario's human rights tribunal.
WBUR
55 years later, the Kerner Report on racial unrest in America still resonates
Editor's note: This segment contains language some listeners may find offensive. After a series of riots took place in cities in the mid-1960s, the government commissioned a report to look into the roots of racism and inequality in the U.S. The Kerner Report findings were stark: White racism was the...
Comments / 0