UC Wide Receiver Earning Big Praise In Draft Evaluations, Climbing Up Big Boards

The Bearcats are searching for top-50 picks in back-to-back NFL Drafts.

CINCINNATI — The Draft Network's Joe Marino loves what he's seen from Tyler Scott's game and thinks the former UC wide receiver could be a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scott led the Bearcats in receiving touchdowns (9) and yards (899) last season.

"Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott is that Round 2 WR you should hope your favorite team drafts," Marino tweeted . "Pull away speed down the field, great ball adjustments & is a dynamic route runner that can uncover quickly with exciting YAC ability. Had a fun morning doing his final evaluation."

The Athletic's Dane Brugler also praised Scott earlier last month. He now feels like a lock to get drafted—where he'll land is the big question.

Checking the consensus big board, Scott started 2023 near the 300s, now he is up to 165 on the overall rankings and the 24th-ranked wide receiver. Yet, in the past week, 25% of mock drafts have projected him to go 46th overall to the Patriots .

