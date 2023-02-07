ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Goff: Lions Would've 'Loved' Chance to Play in Playoffs

By Christian Booher
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDgj9_0kfKXSDH00

Lions quarterback Jared Goff appeared on The Rich Eisen Show.

Jared Goff had a banner year for the Detroit Lions , defying the expectations of what many thought the team would be during the second half of the season.

The signal-caller earned his third career Pro Bowl appearance after a solid campaign. He threw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns, both statistics placing top five in Lions single-season history.

He appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" Monday to discuss the Lions’ season, stories about head coach Dan Campbell and the future of the team.

Here are highlights from his appearance.

Campbell’s fake tooth

Goff was brought to Detroit as one of the first moves made by the new regime of Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

From early in his time with the Lions, Goff told Eisen that he has plenty of memorable stories. Among them was an experience he had during the team’s first training camp together in 2021.

Goff explained that Campbell was speaking during a team meeting when one of his teeth mysteriously fell out and onto the floor.

“He was speaking in a team meeting, and I forgot about this story because it was so long ago until (Amon-Ra) St. Brown brought it up this weekend at the Pro Bowl,” Goff said. “But, he was speaking in a team meeting one time, and he must have a fake tooth and his tooth fell out and he kind of just picked it up off the floor, put it back in and just kept talking like nothing happened.”

The 28-year-old later joked that Campbell was in the clear, because of the “five second rule.” Additionally, nobody on the team commented on the moment, because of the meeting being serious in tone.

In all, the veteran quarterback has appreciated the work Campbell has put in to help revitalize the organization. As evident by the team’s 8-2 finish to the regular season, there’s excitement about the future.

“Yeah, he’s selling a whole lot, but he’s (doing) a helluva job doing it,” Goff said. “You know, we trust him, we believe in him. He’s a lot of fun to play for. I think our toughness, our grit is kind of what we rely on. But, you know, I think ultimately, us coming together as a team has been the most important part and sticking together and trusting each other and trusting the coaches and them trusting us. It became a really good family there and something that’s continuing to grow.”

Goff was part of the 2021 team that finished 3-13-1. Due to those struggles, he admitted that the 2022 campaign felt rewarding.

“Yeah, it was really fun, man. It was, it was really fun,” Goff explained. “Mostly to do it with a lot of the guys that were there and certainly the coaches. But, a lot of the players that were there the year prior when things weren’t as good and to be able to come back and improve and get better and, you know, put our process in place and see the results pay off is super rewarding. So, it was fun, but we’ve got a lot of work to do this offseason and continue to go in that direction.”

‘We would’ve loved our chance’ to play in postseason

Though the Lions started 1-6, they wound up missing the playoffs by one game.

As a result, Detroit was forced to watch the playoffs from the outside, even though it'd been competitive with every playoff opponent on its schedule. This led to the inevitable "what-if" questions.

Goff admitted that the team felt like it could play with anybody and wished it had gotten its chance at the postseason.

“You never know. We would’ve loved our chance to get in the playoffs and see what would happen,” Goff claimed. “I think we proved through the second half of the season that we could play with anybody and beat anybody. So, you never know what would’ve happened. But, yeah, you sit here every year if you don’t make it and look at those teams and go, ‘Man, we could have beat them, we could have done that.’ But, ultimately, you’ve got to get in there and do it. So, one more game for us would have done it. And this next year coming, we’ve got to make sure we don’t start slow like we did, unfortunately, this season.”

Hutchinson, Sewell and the future in Detroit

Holmes has appeared to strike gold with his first two first-rounders as Lions GM, with the potential of a third.

Penei Sewell, the team’s 2021 first-round selection, and 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson have both paid immediate dividends. Jameson Williams, however, dealt with injuries, and could emerge as a star in 2023.

Goff was asked about both Hutchinson and Sewell and provided rave reviews for both. Eisen, a Michigan graduate, was particularly interested in the performance of fellow Michigan alum Hutchinson.

“He did a great job,” the signal-caller said of Hutchinson. “And, I think seeing him as a rookie come in and kind of keep his head down and just go to work and not say much until he got his time in the game, and then became able to be himself and show his personality after that. I think, ultimately, just seeing how he works every day and how much respect I have for him as a rookie to come in and act the way he did and ultimately play the way he did. It was extremely impressive. I’m really excited to see where he can take our defense next year and continue to develop as a leader.”

Sewell, meanwhile, emerged as one of the league’s top offensive tackles. Though his blocking prowess was on display all season, he made one of the year’s top plays when he caught a short pass from Goff and turned it into a game-clinching first down.

Goff explained the rationale behind the play, as well as the process of calling and executing it on game day.

“You know, I think to be honest, there wasn’t much flinch or much over excitement,” the veteran signal-caller explained. “I think there may have been a timeout after the second-down play. So, we had some time to sit there and talk about it, and I’m getting on the headset, ‘Hey, tell Penei, don’t go out of bounds. Secure the catch, just fall forward,’ all these coaching points. I’m relaying them to Penei, they’re telling me, ‘Just so you know, let’s do this.’ And finally, Jonah Jackson, our left guard, is like, ‘Hey, man, he’s got it, leave him alone. He’s got it.’ And, I’m like, ‘All right, all right.’ So, it was a good feeling, but it was fun to get Penei involved there.”

Goff was also asked about his own future in Detroit. Currently, his contract runs through the 2024 season. When posed the question, he reinforced that he’d like to be with the Lions long term.

“Yeah, man, we’ll see. I sure hope so,” Goff said. “I think this year has been fun. I’ve really enjoyed my time out there, and it’s been a lot of fun for me. But, I don’t fully make those decisions. All I can do is continue to try to play well and see where it takes me, but I love it out there. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions hire J.T. Barrett, announce 6 other coaching moves

The offseason is upon us, and the Detroit Lions though we will have to wait a little bit longer for them to start adding and subtracting players, they have already started to make some moves when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that they have made multiple coaching moves, including hiring former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett as one of their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Here are the coaching moves that were announced just moments ago.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Eagles linebacker surprised by Justin Fields' size

Justin Fields had a heckuva second year as the Bears' signal caller, and not only did the Bears and its fans notice, other teams saw it too. "You see what he does on film, you saw the run he had against us," Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards said to CHGO in Arizona. "He's definitely special with his legs and how strong his arm is. (He's) a guy who's gonna gain confidence as time goes (on).
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions

Former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett appears to be moving up in the world of coaching. The former Buckeyes star is being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach by the Detroit Lions. Barrett spent last season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, and apparently impressed enough to warrant the promotion. The #Lions have hired former... The post Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could bring back Graham Glasgow in 2023

The NFL free agency period will be here before we know and we will soon know exactly which players will be available for the Detroit Lions to consider. Some players are in a position where they will be unrestricted free agents because their contract is up, while others will hit free agency as cap casualties. One player I expect to be a cap casualty by the time free agency rolls around is Denver Broncos OL, Graham Glasgow. If Glasgow does become available, it would be wise for GM Brad Holmes to strongly consider bringing him home.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Proposed trade would send Ben Simmons to Pistons

Could the Detroit Pistons take on Ben Simmons and what many consider to be the worst contract in the NBA if the Brooklyn Nets throw a little bit of sweetener into the deal? With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, there are reports floating around that the Nets are trying to move on from Simmons. There are also reports that Simmons does not have any trade value around the league. Piston Powered of FanSided has put together a trade proposal that would potentially send Simmons to the Pistons.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

HOF coach Jimmy Johnson is ‘very impressed’ with Lions HC Dan Campbell

When the Detroit Lions officially hired Dan Campbell following the 2020 season, Campbell had an introductory press conference that had quite a few people shaking their heads. In fact, there were quite a few “so-called” experts that were convinced that Campbell was a joke and that there was no way he would ever lead Detroit to the promised land. Though this story still has plenty of chapters to go, Campbell sure is off to a good start, and Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson is very impressed with what he has seen.
DETROIT, MI
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy