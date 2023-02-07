Nintendo Direct announced for tomorrow

A new Nintendo Direct has been announced, and it's airing tomorrow.

The showcase marks the company's first showcase this year, taking place on February 8 at 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm GMT. All and all, it's set to last for roughly 40 minutes in total.

As for what we can expect from Nintendo's forthcoming showcase, one game that immediately springs to mind is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . Considering we're now just a few months away from the sequel launching on May 12, it's about time Nintendo took us deeper into the game's inner workings with an extended look at gameplay, or a new trailer at the least.

Elsewhere, a Pikmin 4 release date was listed by a retailer for later this year in May earlier this week. If this release date proves to be genuine, Nintendo will likely both show off new footage or a trailer for the long-awaited sequel in the new Direct, as well as reveal the release date for Pikmin 4.

This Nintendo Direct was rumored last week from a few sources around the internet. One point, interestingly enough, was that a Walmart employee claimed to have received promotional material for the Advance War 1+2 collection, outlining a release later this month in February. We could see the two remastered games at the showcase later this week.

