Bitcoin’s Fear and Greed Index Stays In “Greed Zone” For 13 Straight Days — Can BTC Sustain The Bull Run?

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Quiet For Over 9 Years Suddenly Awakens, Realizing Over $9.6M In BTC Holdings
A Satoshi-era bitcoin address that had not transacted for over a decade suddenly came back to life this week, resulting in a remarkable yield. The development was first highlighted on Wednesday by blockchain security firm Perkshield. According to the firm, the address, which has been inactive for 11 years, surprisingly transferred 412 BTC worth around $9.6 million to another address.
36% Cardano Price Spike Awaits If This Scenario Unfolds, Predicts Analytics Firm
Cardano’s ADA has seen a growth of roughly 59% on a year-to-date basis as it trades at $0.394350 at press time. The cryptocurrency dubbed “Ethereum Killer” may have already made big gains this year, but it appears just to be warming up. Blockchain analytics platform Santiment believes...
Ark Invest Details Ultra Bullish Reasons Why Bitcoin is Primed To Tap $1.4 Million By 2030
Bitcoin is still looking at triage to leading institutions like the investment management firm Ark Invest. Doubling down on its previous Bitcoin price prediction, Ark Invest maintains the conviction that Bitcoin will end the decade with a price of over $1 million. “We believe Bitcoin’s long-term opportunity is strengthening. Despite...
Cardano Whale Numbers Hit Extreme Bullish Levels, Signaling Huge ADA Upside
Cardano has scored many wins since the year 2023. The Blockchain is one of the few proof of stake chains constantly making waves across the cryptocurrency market. Cardano has just hit yet another significant milestone. According to new reports from the Santiment intelligence platform, the number of Cardano whales on the entire network has skyrocketed in 2023.
Green Energy: Encomiums As Bitcoin Mining Goes Nuclear in the U.S.
The US’s first nuclear-powered Bitcoin mining facility has now been completed, drawing crypto closer to its renewable energy commitment. The 300,000-square-foot data centre in Northeastern Pennsylvania will generate over 48 MW of energy for powering an in-house data centre and a Bitcoin mining facility. The first of its kind...
Troubling New Bombshell: SEC Reportedly Wants To Crack Down On Crypto Staking
As the United States regulators tighten their noose around cryptocurrency, rumours are swirling that the next target for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be crypto staking for retail investors. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase exchange, shared the same on Twitter Thursday. Banning Crypto Staking Would Be A...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Nets More ROI, BTC Hovers Above $23k, While TRX Struggles
As expected, the crypto market never disappoints with its twists and turns. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to make headway in its presales, rising over 1675% in weeks, earning more ROI. As the token continues to soar on the crypto scene, its counterpart Tron (TRX), struggles to maintain its value. Bitcoin (BTC), on the other hand, appears to be regaining its footing as its price hovers above $23k.
New Demand Expected To Change Bitcoin’s Market Structure Significantly
Bitcoin has been witnessing a renewed short-term market recovery characterized by new demand from a category of new investors expecting to make some money from the current price pump. According to a recent on-chain metrics analysis by Glassnode, this is likely to spark a new market cycle and see Bitcoin...
Bitcoin Sees Spike in Transfer Fees Following Ordinals Launch
A week after Bitcoin’s controversial NFT platform rocked the centre of crypto discussions, transaction fees on the blockchain are beginning to see a significant surge. Over the last nine days, a 120% surge has been recorded, with fees inching closer to the $2 mark. The last time Bitcoin charged above $2 for a transaction was back in November 2022, on the heels of the FTX saga.
Ordinals Project Surpasses 11,000 NFT Mints In Weeks Amid Criticisms From Bitcoin Maxis
Ordinals project has recorded 11,000 NFTs Mints on the Bitcoin Network within weeks of launch. Despite criticisms of a cross-section of Bitcoin faithful, supporters of NFTs on the Bitcoin network have argued that it is more innovative and can ignite the next bull run. On the other hand, critics say...
Bitcoin Hash Rate Taps New High, But It’s Nowhere Near Bullish This Time
For many Bitcoin investors, an increase in Bitcoin’s hashrate is a positive sign for the network. Analysts also attach the metrics to a bullish signal. However, a key figure in the cryptocurrency market is citing bearish indicators to watch out for shortly after Bitcoin’s hash rate hit a new all-time high.
Lee Kohn, the Head of the RSTAKING Platform Talks WEB3, Staking, Crypto
Today we are going to articulate about staking and solicit Lee Kohn, the Head of the security department of the staking platform, known as RSTAKING. Staking is a method of gaining a passive income when users keep their coins on the Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm and ensure the performance of the blockchain. Thanks to this algorithm, they have the privilege to earn a profit.
Is an Explosion of Ethereum on the Horizon? ETH Turns Deflationary Amid Rising Gas Fees
Ethereum price has recovered by double digits in a week. On-chain data shows the blockchain has once again become deflationary. Experts believe the falling token supply could be a positive trigger for ETH. Ethereum continued its bullish climb over the weekend before stalling at the beginning of a new week....
Deutsche Bank Announces Investments in Two Crypto Firms as More TradFi Institutions Join the Race
The bank is planning to acquire a minority stake in Deutsche Digital Assets and Tradias. Deutsche believes that there are opportunities in the current bear market. The German multinational investment bank Deutsche is planning to invest in two cryptocurrency companies as part of its expansion plans, according to sources that shared the information with Bloomberg.
Stellar Blockchain Joins JPMorgan, BlackRock in CFTC’s Global Advisory Committee
The cross-remittance blockchain is the only layer-1 protocol in the committee. Others joining the platform include Uniswap Labs and CoinFund. The developer behind cryptocurrency XLM, Stellar Development Foundation (SBF), has been admitted into the Commodity Future Trading Commission’s Global Market Advisory Committee (GMAC), joining traditional financial institutions like JPMorgan, BlackRock, and Goldman Sachs.
Crypto Lending Firms Hit Worst As FTX Crises Spreads
The collapse of the FTX exchange may have been the worst sting ever for the crypto industry since it continues to cause more crypto companies to collapse. The latest victim is Genesis Global, which filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy act. Genesis, FTX’s biggest unsecured lender,...
Dubai Sets The Pace By Issuing Landmark Virtual Asset Regulations
In one of the most comprehensive efforts to create a crypto regulation framework, Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) has issued its Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority 2023 regulations. VARA was launched in 2022 and is the sole authority for regulating, supervising and overseeing Virtual Assets (VAs) and Virtual Asset...
Regulatory Reforms Needed For Consistent And Fair Crypto Regulation – Australian Government
As part of its multi-stage reform agenda, the Australian government has undertaken a consultative process to understand the crypto ecosystem better to ensure a consistent and fair approach to regulating crypto assets in Australia. This is contained in the “Australian Government The Treasury Token Mapping” consultation paper released in early...
