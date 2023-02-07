ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

WKRG News 5

Added safety measures ahead of Orange Beach Mardi Gras parade

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — When the Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade rolls down Perdido Beach Boulevard on Fat Tuesday, the city will be taking extra precautions to protect people walking in the parade. One precaution will be requiring all float drivers to take a breathalyzer test before the parade. Orange Beach City Administrator, Ken […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off shirt design winner announced

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A design by Foley High School freshman Brenda Garcia has been chosen for the artwork on T-shirts for the Foley BBQ & Blues Festival. Garcia is Mr. Wilhelm's sixth-period Art class. “Since Brenda has been in my art 1 class, I have noticed...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Steak & Seafood Tower with Nana’s Kitchen & Catering

Latyia and Breanna with Nana’s Kitchen stop by Studio 10 to make a steak, shrimp, and lobster tower!. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Why another bayside park is closing in Daphne

Lucy Jacobson has been visiting the small park packed with history, southern charm, and perfect views of sunsets over the Mobile Bay since she was a little girl. It’s a family tradition to visit May Day Park that she shared with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophie, on Wednesday. “It’s clean,...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crumbl Cookies Springhill location opening Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crumbl Cookies Springhill location is set to open this Friday, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. WKRG reported in January the location in the Rouse’s shopping center at Old Shell and McGregor Avenue would be opening sometime in February. The address is 4356 Old Shell Road. “We […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Provision on the Fly opens new drive-thru coffee shop in Montrose

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Provision on the Fly is a drive-thru coffee shop for serious coffee drinkers. Owner William Hanes visited the FOX10 News Studios and sat down with Shelby Myers to discuss the new venture coming to Montrose and how it will differ from his brick-and-mortar location in Fairhope.
MONTROSE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Free heart screenings Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - February is Heart Awareness Month and to celebrate, FOX10 News is partnering with Infirmary Health to offer free heart screenings Friday, Feb. 10. Participants will get blood pressure checks, cholesterol and glucose readings. After participants receive their results, one of the healthcare professionals will discuss the next steps.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Perspectives: Crime Update

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds speaks with the City of Mobile’s top two police officers about police brutality, police reform and crime statistics. The guests this week are Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile Police Assistant Chief William Jackson. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
MOBILE, AL
thisisalabama.org

A South Alabama weekend getaway you have to experience

If you’re looking for a place to get away for a weekend without having to cross state lines, make sure you have the city of Atmore on the top of your list. During a visit to Escambia County’s largest city, you can immerse yourself in the great outdoors, explore new places downtown, take in a little of the area’s history and fill up on unforgettable cuisine. Atmore has it all – and the best part is, you don’t have to miss out on any of it.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Damp day to end the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a damp and dreary forecast for the next couple of days. We have a stalled front over us, and that will contribute to additional rain showing up at times today and tonight. No severe weather threats will be lurking and that’s...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Lightning Safety

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the most dangerous and deadly parts of severe weather is lightning. Lightning happens when you have negative charges in a thunderstorm and positive charges on the ground. Those charges come together and form a lightning bolt that travels at 60,000 m/sec. Lightning as we...
MOBILE, AL
beckersspine.com

Baldwin Bone & Joint to open new location

Daphne, Ala.-based Baldwin Bone & Joint is expanding by opening a new facility in Spanish Fort, Ala. The 10,300-square-foot facility will include 18 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, an X-ray and MRI suite as well as a 1,400-square-foot physical therapy department, according to a Feb. 9 news release shared with Becker's.
SPANISH FORT, AL
Alabama Now

Taco Casa leaders hope to expand across Alabama

Taco Casa, the beloved Tuscaloosa based, Mexican quick service restaurant, is looking for individuals who are passionate about food and entrepreneurship to join the franchise family in the Huntsville, Montgomery, and Mobile metropolitan areas. With more than 45 years of experience serving mouth-watering tacos, burritos, and more, Taco Casa has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
