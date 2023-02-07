Read full article on original website
Fairhope Police prepare for an estimated 50,000 people at Saturday’s parade
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Saturday marks the official start to Mardi Gras in downtown Fairhope. Friday crews are staging barricades and preparing for more than 50,000 people to line the streets. “We don’t have an entertainment district. Alcohol is not allowed. Open containers are not allowed, that’s one of the things we have to deal […]
Added safety measures ahead of Orange Beach Mardi Gras parade
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — When the Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade rolls down Perdido Beach Boulevard on Fat Tuesday, the city will be taking extra precautions to protect people walking in the parade. One precaution will be requiring all float drivers to take a breathalyzer test before the parade. Orange Beach City Administrator, Ken […]
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 partners with Infirmary Health to offer free heart screenings this morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is once again partnering with Infirmary Health as we “Go Red” for heart month. To celebrate, Infirmary Health is hosting free heart screenings this morning at three separate locations -- in Mobile, Fairhope and Bay Minette. For the first 100 people at...
utv44.com
Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls named 2023's Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade Grand Marshal
Gulf Shores, Ala. (WPMI) — We had a very special guest in our studio Thursday, with a huge honor for our very own Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls. Alan has officially been given the title of Grand Marshal for the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade. He was honored by last...
Foley BBQ & Blues Cook Off shirt design winner announced
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A design by Foley High School freshman Brenda Garcia has been chosen for the artwork on T-shirts for the Foley BBQ & Blues Festival. Garcia is Mr. Wilhelm's sixth-period Art class. “Since Brenda has been in my art 1 class, I have noticed...
WALA-TV FOX10
Steak & Seafood Tower with Nana’s Kitchen & Catering
Latyia and Breanna with Nana’s Kitchen stop by Studio 10 to make a steak, shrimp, and lobster tower!. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and...
WPMI
City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
Why another bayside park is closing in Daphne
Lucy Jacobson has been visiting the small park packed with history, southern charm, and perfect views of sunsets over the Mobile Bay since she was a little girl. It’s a family tradition to visit May Day Park that she shared with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophie, on Wednesday. “It’s clean,...
Crumbl Cookies Springhill location opening Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Crumbl Cookies Springhill location is set to open this Friday, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. WKRG reported in January the location in the Rouse’s shopping center at Old Shell and McGregor Avenue would be opening sometime in February. The address is 4356 Old Shell Road. “We […]
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
WALA-TV FOX10
Provision on the Fly opens new drive-thru coffee shop in Montrose
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Provision on the Fly is a drive-thru coffee shop for serious coffee drinkers. Owner William Hanes visited the FOX10 News Studios and sat down with Shelby Myers to discuss the new venture coming to Montrose and how it will differ from his brick-and-mortar location in Fairhope.
WALA-TV FOX10
Free heart screenings Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - February is Heart Awareness Month and to celebrate, FOX10 News is partnering with Infirmary Health to offer free heart screenings Friday, Feb. 10. Participants will get blood pressure checks, cholesterol and glucose readings. After participants receive their results, one of the healthcare professionals will discuss the next steps.
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: Crime Update
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds speaks with the City of Mobile’s top two police officers about police brutality, police reform and crime statistics. The guests this week are Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile Police Assistant Chief William Jackson. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
thisisalabama.org
A South Alabama weekend getaway you have to experience
If you’re looking for a place to get away for a weekend without having to cross state lines, make sure you have the city of Atmore on the top of your list. During a visit to Escambia County’s largest city, you can immerse yourself in the great outdoors, explore new places downtown, take in a little of the area’s history and fill up on unforgettable cuisine. Atmore has it all – and the best part is, you don’t have to miss out on any of it.
WALA-TV FOX10
Damp day to end the work week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a damp and dreary forecast for the next couple of days. We have a stalled front over us, and that will contribute to additional rain showing up at times today and tonight. No severe weather threats will be lurking and that’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Lightning Safety
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the most dangerous and deadly parts of severe weather is lightning. Lightning happens when you have negative charges in a thunderstorm and positive charges on the ground. Those charges come together and form a lightning bolt that travels at 60,000 m/sec. Lightning as we...
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
beckersspine.com
Baldwin Bone & Joint to open new location
Daphne, Ala.-based Baldwin Bone & Joint is expanding by opening a new facility in Spanish Fort, Ala. The 10,300-square-foot facility will include 18 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, an X-ray and MRI suite as well as a 1,400-square-foot physical therapy department, according to a Feb. 9 news release shared with Becker's.
