If you’re looking for a place to get away for a weekend without having to cross state lines, make sure you have the city of Atmore on the top of your list. During a visit to Escambia County’s largest city, you can immerse yourself in the great outdoors, explore new places downtown, take in a little of the area’s history and fill up on unforgettable cuisine. Atmore has it all – and the best part is, you don’t have to miss out on any of it.

ATMORE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO