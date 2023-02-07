Read full article on original website
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Texas Baptist Convention Receives $28 Million Estate GiftAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the BestSteven DoyleDallas, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Arlington Lamar only Texas school with two Super Bowl players
Seven Texas high school football programs will be represented in this year's Super Bowl. Four of them are from right here in the DFW metroplex. But only Arlington Lamar will have two former players in the big game: Linebacker Kyron Johnson with the Eagles and quarterback Shane Buechele with the Chiefs.
fox4news.com
Richardson golfer, ranked No. 1 in country, looks to do something that hasn't happened since Jordan Spieth
RICHARDSON, Texas - North Texas has a new up-and-coming golfer, who was recently ranked number the one junior golfer in the country, according to Golf Week. Preston Stout is a senior at JJ Pearce High School. He started out playing football before realizing it's his golf swing that's truly special.
Duncanville ISD places high school girls basketball coaches on leave
Howard was issued a one-year suspension by the UIL in October of 2022 for rules violations. A statement from the Duncanville ISD indicates the district is investigating whether she violated that suspension
Duncanville varsity girls basketball coach under investigation for allegedly violating one-year UIL suspension
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Duncanville girls basketball coach LaJeanna Howard is under investigation after she allegedly violated her one-year UIL suspension, the school district announced on Tuesday. Along with Howard, the varsity girls basketball coaching staff was also placed on paid administrative leave. Duncanville ISD said Tuesday night's game against...
Harris, Salgado Earned Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation Grants
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation presented two grants on Monday, January 30. Collegiate Academy & High School Librarian Allison Salgado earned her second $10,000 Grant in the past three months, and Plummer Elementary Second Grade Teacher Terri Harris earned a $1,000 Grant for the campus’ STEM Club.
fox4news.com
DeSoto High School teacher wins Grammy Award
DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto High School teacher Pamela Dawson brought home the hardware at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, winning the 2023 Music Educator Award. Dawson is the Director of Choirs at DeSoto High School. She uses a special teaching method called kinesthesia, where students are encouraged to dance to express...
Cedar Hill’s New Growth Draws Local and Regional Opportunity
CEDAR HILL – When you check out the Visit Cedar Hill website, you will discover the city considers itself a “city in a park.”. Small town living, good dining and shopping, plus many locals are attracted to the area because of the opportunities to enjoy nature at locations like the Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, Cedar Hill State Park or Joe Pool Lake.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B breaks ground in Mansfield, plots major Waxahachie expansion
Texas grocer H-E-B broke ground on a new location in Mansfield and announced a major expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie, with both projects slated to be completed next year. Both cities are about 35 miles from Dallas, furthering the San Antonio-based grocer’s commitment to growth in the Dallas-Fort...
Records Were Smashed At 2023 Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Jr. Sale of Champions
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, February 6, 2023 – Records were smashed for a second consecutive year at the Jr. Sale of Champions held the final day of 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Saturday, February 4. Generating $7.3 million in receipts – money raised by area individuals, business and foundations – the net proceeds of the auction eclipsed last year’s total by $1.2 million. Since the 2020 auction, the Jr. Sale of Champions revenues have increased by more than 35 percent.
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans Continue
Great news for H-E-B fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the Texan grocery retailer pushing forward with major expansion plans in North Texas. H-E-B recently broke ground on a new location in Mansfield while also announcing a significant expansion planned for its store in Waxahachie. Both these towns are 35 miles from Dallas, furthering H-E-B's commitment to development across the Dallas Forth Worth area.
Frisco ISD schedules makeup day for iced-out classes
Frisco ISD announced it would use one of two available bad weather days to make up for missed classes due to ice storm. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Frisco ISD has announced its plans to make up for the missed time after nearly an entire week of school was canceled due to a statewide sweep of ice and snow.
Bailey Named CEO of New Medical Rehabilitation Hospitals in Mansfield & Waxahachie
Kelly Bailey has been named Chief Executive Officer of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Mansfield and its satellite facility, ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Waxahachie. Both 30-bed medical rehabilitation hospitals will treat patients with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Colorado
With beautiful landscapes that range from arid desserts to the jaw-dropping sights of the Colorado Rockies, the state of Colorado makes for one of the most unforgettable road trip destinations in the United States. On your way from Dallas to Colorado, you will get to see one majestic sight after another.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARCIA, GABRIEL ANTONIO; W/M; POB: CA; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
fortworthreport.org
Mansfield, Bedford set to expand park amenities, disc golf courses through $750K grants
Since her children were “itty bitty,” Ann Smith has taken her family to walk through Julian Feild Park, Mansfield’s oldest park. Although the land belongs to the city, her family felt a sense of ownership over the tree-filled property, Smith said. But just beyond Julian Feild’s serenity...
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
New legislation seeks to change Texas Constitution, legalize casino gambling, sports betting
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under new legislation filed by State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth.He filed HJR 97, which lays out a framework that would lead to a change to the Texas Constitution.Geren said, "I think it's something we need. We're losing billions of dollars to Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada."His joint resolution would also allow for two casino resorts in the Houston area and one such resort in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen.Geren said, "Not just casinos, but fabulous hotels,...
New Midlothian Facilities Will Be Catalyst For Downtown Revitalization
Midlothian – The City of Midlothian’s new Public Library and City Hall building on North 8th. Street and the new Public Safety building at North 8th Street and Highway 67 are now officially underway. While the ice storm pushed the date from Groundhog Day to this Monday, there...
Dallas Observer
Hurtado in Little Elm Shutters
After opening just last June, Hurtado Barbecue announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, the closing of its Little Elm location on Hardwicke Lane. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Little Elm location," said owner Brandon Hurtado. "We gave it everything we had, but after being forced to close with severe water leaks and inclement weather in a very seasonal town, we unfortunately couldn’t recover."
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HELLER, NATHAN ANDREW; W/M; POB: WI; AGE: 44; ADDRESS: LEWISVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: CREDIT ANALYST/PRICER...
