Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Some Bay Area Eggs Selling for $11+ per DozenThomas Smith
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
49er gold-digging attorneys and copsRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Related
Person rescued after getting trapped inside of wall in Oakland
A person was rescued after being trapped in wall on Friday, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.
Silicon Valley
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
3 North Bay pharmacies to close after Walgreens acquires Pharmaca parent company
In a deal that will lead to the closure of Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, including three in the North Bay, pharmacy health giant Walgreens confirmed Wednesday it has acquired Medly Health, a digital pharmacy business. That Brooklyn, New York-based company, which filed for bankruptcy in December, reported it had $110 million...
Silicon Valley
Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million
A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
UPDATE: Explosion, fire destroys home in SF Sunset District; 2 injured, homes evacuated
SAN FRANCISCO -- A huge fire preceded by a large explosion destroyed a home in San Francisco's Sunset District Thursday morning, leaving two people including a firefighter injured and prompting the evacuation of surrounding homes.The fire burned a house on the 1700 block of Noriega Street near 22nd Avenue and was initially reported at around 9:30 a.m. San Francisco Fire Captain Jonathan Baxter later told KPIX that fire dispatch received multiple calls at about 9:22 a.m. reporting an explosion at a home on the block.The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire was upgraded to three alarms and that two...
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home
SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
5 minors nabbed for vandalism at Pleasant Hill parks
PLEASANT HILL – Police in Pleasant Hill have referred five minors to Contra Costa County juvenile probation for community service and restitution following incidents of graffiti and damage to playground equipment during recent months.Police said they identified the suspects with the help of Pleasant Hill Middle School. The vandalism and graffiti at Pleasant Oaks Park and Sherman Acres Park has cost the city more than $15,000 to repair, police said.The city has installed live feed/monitored surveillance cameras and police will continue monitoring the parks. Police ask anyone who witnesses a crime or suspicious circumstances to call (925) 288-4600 for non-emergencies or 911 for urgent issues. All other park-related questions can be directed to the Pleasant Hill Recreation & Park District at (925) 682-0896. Police also say there has been excessive "hanging out" by juveniles at PHMS before and after school and ask parents to monitor their children when they're not attending class at the school.
sfstandard.com
Iconic San Francisco Coastal Diner May Never Reopen
The future of an iconic San Francisco coastal diner is in doubt after its owners, the National Park Service, told The Standard it is not looking for a new vendor. Renowned for its scenic views of the Pacific Ocean and Sutro Baths, Louis’ Restaurant opened in 1937 and served diner food including omelettes, burgers and It’s-It ice cream sandwiches, according to a menu on the restaurant’s website.
Eater
This Bay Area Chef Caught Online Scammers Selling a Fake Dinner at His Restaurant
If restaurant owners didn’t already have enough on their minds, here’s yet another thing they’ll want to pay attention to: ticketed dinner event scams potentially involving their restaurants. Brokeass Stuart has the story of how chef Telmo Faria of Uma Casa discovered his restaurant was being used to advertise a fake dinner event on Eventbrite.
Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways
SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has...
tourcounsel.com
Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California
Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found
Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
These Restaurants Serve The Best Lobster Roll In California
Here's where you can find them.
Antioch police search for missing at-risk man
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a missing man they said is at-risk. Kodie Hang is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, about 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen on Hillside Drive in Antioch wearing gray sweats. Anyone with information on his whereabouts […]
Thief gets away with thousands of dollars after breaking into Walnut Creek plant nursery
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A thief breaks through a lockbox to enter a Walnut Creek plant nursery and gets away with thousands of dollars. The owners say any loss hurts small businesses struggling through hard times. The 2 Girls One Plant in Walnut Creek is always locked and never opened. Co-owner Cheyenne Lofthouse-Wolf said […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento couple believes missing puppy was stolen while cleaning storm-damaged home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento couple is searching for their puppy after they believe he was taken from right outside their home while they were cleaning up damages from last month's storms. Nicole Goffard and Juan Lao told KCRA 3 that their 11-week-old English bulldog named George has been...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
Animal shelters running out of room, adoption fees waived
If you’re looking for a pet, now is your chance to save a life and save money The Contra Costa County Animal Services says more than 100 of dogs and cats they need to find homes for, or at least foster homes. To help you help the pets, officials said they are going to waive […]
Comments / 0