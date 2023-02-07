ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

3 North Bay pharmacies to close after Walgreens acquires Pharmaca parent company

In a deal that will lead to the closure of Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies, including three in the North Bay, pharmacy health giant Walgreens confirmed Wednesday it has acquired Medly Health, a digital pharmacy business. That Brooklyn, New York-based company, which filed for bankruptcy in December, reported it had $110 million...
SONOMA, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family residence sells in San Jose for $6.1 million

A 5,722-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 1400 block of Newport Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $6,064,500, or $1,060 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Explosion, fire destroys home in SF Sunset District; 2 injured, homes evacuated

SAN FRANCISCO -- A huge fire preceded by a large explosion destroyed a home in San Francisco's Sunset District Thursday morning, leaving two people including a firefighter injured and prompting the evacuation of surrounding homes.The fire burned a house on the 1700 block of Noriega Street near 22nd Avenue and was initially reported at around 9:30 a.m. San Francisco Fire Captain Jonathan Baxter later told KPIX that fire dispatch received multiple calls at about 9:22 a.m. reporting an explosion at a home on the block.The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire was upgraded to three alarms and that two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home

SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in  the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 minors nabbed for vandalism at Pleasant Hill parks

PLEASANT HILL – Police in Pleasant Hill have referred five minors to Contra Costa County juvenile probation for community service and restitution following incidents of graffiti and damage to playground equipment during recent months.Police said they identified the suspects with the help of Pleasant Hill Middle School. The vandalism and graffiti at Pleasant Oaks Park and Sherman Acres Park has cost the city more than $15,000 to repair, police said.The city has installed live feed/monitored surveillance cameras and police will continue monitoring the parks. Police ask anyone who witnesses a crime or suspicious circumstances to call (925) 288-4600 for non-emergencies or 911 for urgent issues. All other park-related questions can be directed to the Pleasant Hill Recreation & Park District at (925) 682-0896. Police also say there has been excessive "hanging out" by juveniles at PHMS before and after school and ask parents to monitor their children when they're not attending class at the school.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
sfstandard.com

Iconic San Francisco Coastal Diner May Never Reopen

The future of an iconic San Francisco coastal diner is in doubt after its owners, the National Park Service, told The Standard it is not looking for a new vendor. Renowned for its scenic views of the Pacific Ocean and Sutro Baths, Louis’ Restaurant opened in 1937 and served diner food including omelettes, burgers and It’s-It ice cream sandwiches, according to a menu on the restaurant’s website.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways

SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has...
SAN JOSE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California

Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found

Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch police search for missing at-risk man

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a missing man they said is at-risk. Kodie Hang is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, about 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen on Hillside Drive in Antioch wearing gray sweats. Anyone with information on his whereabouts […]
ANTIOCH, CA

