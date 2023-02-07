A Troy man will spend up to eight years in prison for kidnapping and assault. Tyrell Ravenell was sentenced Friday in Rensselaer County Court. He abducted an 11-year-old in the first case, prosecutors said. He then beat another inmate in the Rensselaer County Jail, said the district attorney. Ravenell must...

TROY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO