FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WRGB

Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Troy man sentenced for separate kidnapping, assault

A Troy man will spend up to eight years in prison for kidnapping and assault. Tyrell Ravenell was sentenced Friday in Rensselaer County Court. He abducted an 11-year-old in the first case, prosecutors said. He then beat another inmate in the Rensselaer County Jail, said the district attorney. Ravenell must...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Albany man pleads guilty to vicious sword attack

The man who walked into an Albany homeless shelter last August and attacked a shelter worker with a sword entered a guilty plea in court on Friday afternoon. Randell Mason, 42, accepted a plea deal when he stood before Judge Roger McDonough. He pleaded to attempted second-degree murder. He’s expected to receive 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 7.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Sentencing date moved in deadly 2019 Albany shooting

The sentencing date for the man accused in a fatal shooting in December 2019 has been moved. Quintin Lacy was supposed to be sentenced on Friday morning, but NewsChannel 13 was told there was a scheduling conflict. Lacy was found guilty of shooting and killing Ahmad Fleming in December. The...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man wanted for four counts of rape arrested

CITY OF HUDSON – A City of Hudson man, wanted for four counts of rape – intercourse with a person under the age of 11, has been arrested in Utica. Jamel Brandow, 40, was arrested on Tuesday on an active bench warrant issued by Columbia County Court for failure to appear in court on December 15, 2021.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Former firefighter convicted of groping Uber driver out on bail less than 24 hours after sentencing

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (News10)-The former Watervliet firefighter who was convicted on misdemeanor charges of forcible touching, sex abuse, as well as harassment (a violation) for groping an Uber driver, has been granted bail less than 24 hours after his sentencing. On Tuesday, the Honorable Thomas Lamb of Watervliet City Court sentenced Rolfe to 30 days […]
WATERVLIET, NY

