Troy man arrested with over 6lbs of weed, police say
A Troy man has been arrested after allegedly being found with over six pounds of illegal cannabis. New York State Police said Leonel Rosario, 33, was arrested on February 3 during a traffic stop.
Kingston man charged with murder of his father
A Kingston man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office said John Arceri, 28, was arrested after he allegedly got into a violent domestic dispute with his dad.
Drug sales investigations in Saratoga County lead to arrest
Police say the suspect sold drugs within Saratoga County on numerous occasions.
Albany man arrested, accused of forcible touching
An Albany man has been charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched two people. New York State Police said Cassius Fields, 34, was arrested on February 7.
WRGB
Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
Police: Suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two guns
According to police, the suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two long guns.
WNYT
Troy man sentenced for separate kidnapping, assault
A Troy man will spend up to eight years in prison for kidnapping and assault. Tyrell Ravenell was sentenced Friday in Rensselaer County Court. He abducted an 11-year-old in the first case, prosecutors said. He then beat another inmate in the Rensselaer County Jail, said the district attorney. Ravenell must...
Albany man pleads guilty to attempted murder in August sword attack
The man who allegedly attacked a victim with a sword in August has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.
Albany Police name victim of Sherman Street homicide
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Thursday afternoon has been identified by police as Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet.
WNYT
Albany man pleads guilty to vicious sword attack
The man who walked into an Albany homeless shelter last August and attacked a shelter worker with a sword entered a guilty plea in court on Friday afternoon. Randell Mason, 42, accepted a plea deal when he stood before Judge Roger McDonough. He pleaded to attempted second-degree murder. He’s expected to receive 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 7.
WNYT
Sentencing date moved in deadly 2019 Albany shooting
The sentencing date for the man accused in a fatal shooting in December 2019 has been moved. Quintin Lacy was supposed to be sentenced on Friday morning, but NewsChannel 13 was told there was a scheduling conflict. Lacy was found guilty of shooting and killing Ahmad Fleming in December. The...
Domestic violence suspect sentenced to 8 years in state prison
The suspect will serve eight years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.
Police arrest suspect for using stolen credit card
Police say the suspect was caught on footage using the stolen credit card.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man wanted for four counts of rape arrested
CITY OF HUDSON – A City of Hudson man, wanted for four counts of rape – intercourse with a person under the age of 11, has been arrested in Utica. Jamel Brandow, 40, was arrested on Tuesday on an active bench warrant issued by Columbia County Court for failure to appear in court on December 15, 2021.
Accused Salisbury Boyfriend Poisoner, 64, Ordered Held Without Bail: DA
A Salisbury woman who is accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in brake fluid and antifreeze was ordered held without bail on Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities said. Judy Church, 64, is accused of killing her 46-year-old boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, last year after …
Drunk Driver Admits Causing Wrong-Way Crash In Niskayuna That Killed 'Glue To Our Families'
More than a year after a 68-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in the region by a drunk driver, the man responsible has admitted fault. Mark Brodie, age 63, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to a host of charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, in Schenectady County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the death of Denise Guthinger.
Former firefighter convicted of groping Uber driver out on bail less than 24 hours after sentencing
ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (News10)-The former Watervliet firefighter who was convicted on misdemeanor charges of forcible touching, sex abuse, as well as harassment (a violation) for groping an Uber driver, has been granted bail less than 24 hours after his sentencing. On Tuesday, the Honorable Thomas Lamb of Watervliet City Court sentenced Rolfe to 30 days […]
APD investigating homicide on Sherman Street
Albany Police are investigating a homicide on Sherman Street that occurred Thursday afternoon.
Cocaine, heroin, prescription drugs seized in Housatonic parking lot, 2 under arrest
Around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Great Barrington Police Officer Samuel Stolzar noticed a parked car in a parking lot off Park St. in Housatonic. Where one of the passengers appeared to have had an active warrant from Berkshire Superior Court.
NYSP: Troy man arrested for stealing from Borden’s Orchard
Police believe the suspect may be targeting other orchards.
