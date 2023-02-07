Read full article on original website
11th-ranked Jimmies blanked by No. 3 Midland in series finale
The No. 11 Jimmie women's hockey team was shut out for the second straight game on Saturday afternoon, losing 4-0 to third-ranked Midland (Neb.) University at Wilson Arena. Midland led 1-0 after the first on Jenna Grosdidier's power play goal at 14:35. The Warriors converted their second straight power play...
No. 19 Jimmies have win streak snapped at 23rd-ranked Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY, Iowa-- The 19th-ranked Jimmie women's basketball team had its eight-game winning streak snapped Saturday afternoon at No. 23 Briar Cliff University. Records: #23 Briar Cliff 19-7 (15-5 GPAC), #19 UJ 20-6 (15-5) Location: Sioux City, Iowa. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Chargers scored the first seven points of the...
Jimmies split Saturday games at PC Dome
ABERDEEN, S.D.-- The Jimmie softball team defeated Presentation College Saturday evening to pick up its first win of the season at the PC Dome. Final Scores: MSU-Moorhead 12, UJ 6; UJ 8, Presentation (S.D.) 2. Record: UJ 1-3 Location: Aberdeen, S.D. HOW IT HAPPENED--GAME ONE. Jamestown struck for four runs...
No. 11 Jimmies blanked by third-ranked Midland
The 11th-ranked Jimmie women's hockey team was held off of the scoreboard Friday afternoon at Wilson Arena, falling 5-0 to No. 3 Midland (Neb.) University. A pair of Ally Rakowski goals staked the Warriors to a 2-0 lead after the first period. Rakowski completed her hat trick 37 seconds into...
