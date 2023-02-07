A Norfolk man has been convicted for driving his car into an ODU tennis star, but for the grace of god and an Eagle Scout being nearby not killing the student-athlete. Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr., 35, had been acting erratically at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Powhatan Avenue and 48th Street the morning of the incident on Oct. 25, 2021, to the point that an employee warned employees on the next shift to keep an eye out for him.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO