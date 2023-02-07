ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Alexandrea Sumuel

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023

It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
Dead whale spotted floating off coast of Virginia Beach

Dead whale spotted floating off coast of Virginia Beach

Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/dead-whale-spotted-floating-off-virginia-beach-coast/. Dead whale spotted floating off coast of Virginia …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/dead-whale-spotted-floating-off-virginia-beach-coast/.
Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice

Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice

Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street.
Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton …. Bill to open up offshore drilling passes House, heads …. The notion of drilling for gas and oil off Virginia's coast may not be as dead in the water as many people think. A bill currently on Capitol Hill, the Strategic Production Response Act, has passed through the House on a party line vote and is now in the Senate.
Fire on 71st Street in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on 71st Street Wednesday afternoon. The City of Virginia Beach issued a tweet about the fire just after 3:30 p.m. It was declared out at 3:42 p.m. Atlantic Avenue was impassible at 71st Street in...
Norfolk man convicted of trying to run down ODU tennis star in 7-Eleven parking lot

A Norfolk man has been convicted for driving his car into an ODU tennis star, but for the grace of god and an Eagle Scout being nearby not killing the student-athlete. Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr., 35, had been acting erratically at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Powhatan Avenue and 48th Street the morning of the incident on Oct. 25, 2021, to the point that an employee warned employees on the next shift to keep an eye out for him.
Water main break closes Hampton intersection

Water main break closes Hampton intersection

A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted.
