Starkville, MS

Watch: Everything Sam Purcell, Players Said After Lady Bulldogs' 91-90 Overtime Win Against Tennessee

By Crissy Froyd
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26c2c5_0kfKTMaf00

Mississippi State women's basketball head coach Sam Purcell and his players met with the media following the team's 91-90 overtime thriller over the Tennessee Volunteers.

Mississippi State women's basketball snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday night in Starkville as the Lady Bulldogs topped the Tennessee Volunteers, 91-90 in a double overtime thriller that was nothing short of entertaining.

The team showed marked offensive improvement in a contest that meant a lot after tough losses to Ole Miss and Georgia.

“My kids were hurting. We all were,” Purcell said on Monday evening. “We came here with big dreams and big goals, and we’ve been fighting. Unfortunately I come in here and I keep on saying, ‘Oh, we’re just a little short,’ you know. We talk about the same things, but like I told them, you’ve got to look in the mirror, and you can’t be denied.”

This one, though, was nothing short of "magical" in the words of Purcell.

“Magical. It really was,” Purcell said. “I mean, what a game for women’s basketball. Double overtime, I mean I grew up and I sit at the bars, or I go out to eat, and when those games come on, it’s like news alert, news alert!”

Watch below to hear everything Purcell and his players had to say following the victory:

