130+ New & Upcoming Books by Black Authors: The List List #504
Four years after her tumultuous senior year, Jade Daniels returns home, but life beyond bars takes a dangerous turn as soon as she's back in Proofrock. Convicted Serial Killer, Dark Mill South, seeking revenge for 38 Dakota men hanged in 1862, escapes from his prison transfer due to a blizzard, just outside of Proofrock, Idaho. Dark Mill South’s Reunion Tour began on December 12th, 2019, a Thursday. Thirty-six hours and twenty bodies later, on Friday the 13th, it would be over. Don’t Fear the Reaper is the page-turning sequel to My Heart Is a Chainsaw from New York Times bestselling author Stephen Graham Jones.
Start the Year Off Right With 14 New Manga Releases January-February 2023
I know it’s already February, but…welcome to 2023! For the past year, I’ve been really focusing on expanding my own manga horizons — and hopefully bringing at least some of that knowledge and enthusiasm here to Book Riot to help other readers expand theirs as well. The manga market over here in North America is ever-expanding, with more and more titles being licensed in English all the time. So this year, I’m hoping to level up my manga recommending to bring up-to-date new 2023 manga release information to readers each month. Since we’re starting a month late, this time around we’ve got a slightly heftier round up of new manga releases from both January and February!
Quiz: Pick Your Favorite Romcom Movies, Get a Romance Novel Recommendation
The only thing I love more than watching a romcom is reading a romance novel. Epic first kisses. Big misunderstandings. Romantic grand gestures. What’s not to love about both of them? This romcom movie quiz brings together my two loves together into one quiz. You choose your favorite movies between pairings like Crazy Rich Asians versus My Big Fat Greek Wedding or Notting Hill versus When Harry Met Sally. I will admit that I keep going back and forth on that last question. Then once you finish choosing your favorite romcoms, you’ll get a romance novel recommendation — belly laughs and happily ever afters guaranteed.
Category Crossing: YA Authors Writing Adult Books in 2023 (+ 2 Adult Authors Going YA!)
Over the last half decade or so, there have been so many great YA authors making moves in the world of romance. Though anyone can read either YA or romance, the intended audiences for each are different and require something slightly different from the author — fewer high school scenarios in an adult romance book than there would be in a YA being just the tip of the iceberg, of course. But perhaps the thing that keeps me excited in seeing authors flex their skills across categories is just that. You get to see how an author can try out difference voices and styles while also seeing where and how their work has some unifying themes or tropes.
5 Takes on a Reading Journal
I know that I’m not alone in loving books even when I can remember almost nothing about them, apart from the way they made me feel. I try to give myself some grace. I’m not being tested, after all. Not to mention, the feelings are the most important part to me. But if my memory fails me so often, perhaps I need a new tactic. And having a way to revisit books, for recommendation purposes or simply for the fun of a stroll down memory lane, is incredibly useful. That’s where book journaling comes in. Our responses to books can change over time. By that token, journaling about them is a great way to capture a snapshot of our reading lives that rereading a book won’t necessarily provide.
How To Read More Short Story Collections In 2023
I love short stories, but I know I don’t read them enough — or at least as much as I’d like to. I always find it easier to read novels. Novels usually have a common thread running through them, something that makes it easy to put them down and come back to them later. Short story collections, like poetry, contain breaks that, at times, end up stealing the flow of how I am used to consuming books.
Stephenie Meyer Announces Two More TWILIGHT Books
Twilight fans rejoice! Stephenie Meyer has announced that two new Twilight books will be released. The details, though, aren’t all there yet. The author mentioned having an outline and one chapter written, but also spoke on how she’d like to explore new territory, saying “I want to do something brand new. For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creating and I really want to do a new world and new rules and new mythology. Mythology is kind of my thing.”
What Nonfiction Do We Study from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s?
In a recent article for The Pudding, a digital publication that explains ideas debated in culture with visual essays, Matt Daniels used Open Syllabus to explore what books from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s are being assigned in college-level classes. It’s a fascinating look at a new “turn-of-the-century literary canon” pulling out the top ten titles for each decade, both fiction and nonfiction. After a deep dive into the fiction titles, I wanted to also examine what nonfiction is making its way onto college syllabi. It’s an interesting mix, too — the titles you might have expected to show up on the lists, the titles you may not have, and why it matters, especially right now, to consider what nonfiction is being taught in classrooms.
How Accurate Is Goodreads’s “Readers Also Enjoyed” Feature?
As an avid bookworm obsessed with tracking my reading and discovering new favorites, I’m on Goodreads regularly. The discussion boards, giveaways, and yearly goal keep me coming back over and over again. I think I’ve tracked my reading there for at least six years, and my TBR shelf is full of remnants from every phase of my reading, especially the YA dystopian romances of my teenagehood. On multiple occasions, I’ve found new books when perusing the page for a favorite in the “readers also enjoyed” feature. Lately I’ve been wondering, though, just how accurate that tool is. So, I decided to test it out, reading 13 books related to one of my favorite novels to compare.
