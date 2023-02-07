Notre Dame Offers 2024 Linebacker Bodie Kahoun

Notre Dame extends an offer to 2024 Virginia linebacker Bodie Kahoun, who is currently committed to Ohio State for lacrosse

Notre Dame expanded the 2024 linebacker board on Tuesday, extending an offer to Roanoke (Va.) Patrick Henry star defender Bodie Kahoun . The Virginia native has been receiving increased college interest recently, including multiple top level offers over the last couple of weeks.

The football field is not the only arena that Kahoun impacts at a high level. He is currently committed to Ohio State for lacrosse as a star midfielder. Despite that commitment, several programs continue to pursue the talented linebacker.

The 6-3, 220-pound star has a constantly expanding offer list. Some of the notable programs that have offered so far include the Irish, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and NC State among others.

Kahoun has recently taken two separate visits to Virginia Tech, a school that offered early on in January. With recruiting in a dead period, things may have slowed down in terms of visitors to Patrick Henry but Kahoun is already solidifying travel plans over the next couple of months.

The dual-sport star is currently one of the top athletes on the 5-A level in Virginia. Despite his obvious connection to the state of Virginia, Kahoun actually did grow up in Zionsville, Indiana. He has his Midwest roots and should be very aware of the brand that Notre Dame boasts.

After back-to-back fantastic linebacker groups in the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes, the Irish program is looking to make an impact once again in 2024. The staff is targeting several top linebackers on their board but haven't had a ton of traction amongst the top group. Al Golden and his staff will need to make a tremendous impact to have repeat success this cycle.

