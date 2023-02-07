Read full article on original website
Canada Women's national team on strike over funding cuts
The Canada Women's national team have announced that they are going on strike due to 'significant' budget cuts made just five months out from the 2023 World Cup. The Canadian Soccer Players' Association released a statement on Friday detailing the cuts made to their programme, and captain Christine Sinclair later confirmed that the players will not participate in any national team activity until a resolution is reached.
