ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Former Buccaneers’ OC Interested in College Position

By Caleb Skinner
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EU1Gi_0kfKSWvE00

Former Bucs’ OC, Byron Leftwich, is looking to get into the college game.

Last week, Notre Dame offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, was hired for the same position by the University of Alabama and join Nick Saban's staff in Tuscaloosa. With Rees' move, that has left an opening for the offensive coordinator position in South Bend and it appears that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, is more than interested in becoming the Fighting Irish's next offensive guru.

Leftwich was hired by the Buccaneers after the 2019 season to become the team's offensive coordinator under then head coach, Bruce Arians. Arians relinquished full play-calling duties over to Leftwich following the Bucs' 2020 regular season on their way to the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl victory.

READ MORE: Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Not Impressed With Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

After taking over play-calling duties, Leftwich helped lead a high-powered Bucs' offense in 2021 and subsequently received numerous interviews to become a head coach elsewhere in the NFL; he didn't receive an offer. In 2022, the Buccaneers' offense struggled mightily and much of the blame was placed on Leftwich - ultimately resulting in him being let go following the team's defeat in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.

At this point, it doesn't seem as if there has been a ton of traction for Leftwich in the NFL, so reaching out to Marcus Freeman and getting into the college game would be beneficial for Leftwich moving forward with his coaching career.

For Notre Dame and head coach, Marcus Freeman, they can either hire from within their program or look elsewhere. Notre Dame's offense is replicated and imitates an NFL offense in the way they run their sets, so getting a former offensive coordinator from the NFL would make sense. Notre Dame also will be with a new quarterback this upcoming season in former Wake Forrest QB, Sam Hartman, who is a veteran at the college level. Leftwich would seemingly walk into a great situation for himself and try and revive his career as a play-caller.

READ MORE: Buzz connecting Tampa Bay to Four-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2023 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl Coverage After Woman’s Complaint Over Hotel Lobby Interaction

Former Dallas Cowboys star and NFL commentator Michael Irvin has been pulled from the NFL Network and ESPN’s coverage of the Super Bowl following a complaint from a woman. Per the Dallas Morning News, Irvin won’t appear on any coverage in the lead up to Sunday due to the complaint, which has not been publicly disclosed. Irvin has described the interaction with the unnamed woman as a “brief, public and largely non-physical encounter.” He said he only shook the woman’s hand when they parted ways. The NFL Network and ESPN have not commented further on the encounter, which happened on Sunday in Arizona.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

'Frontrunner' For Derek Carr Trade Has Emerged

Derek Carr took a visit to New Orleans on Wednesday to meet with the Saints organization. The Raiders recently granted him permission to meet with any team that agrees to their compensation details in a possible trade. This is Carr's first and only visit with a prospective team so far, making the ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Buccaneers Notable Coaching Hire Going Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been in the news in recent weeks for a notable departure in Tom Brady, but a new addition to their coaching staff is bringing in a lot of attention. According to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, the Bucs have agreed to a contract extension with offensive consultant Tom ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
SEATTLE, WA
NJ.com

Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.

Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
NEW YORK STATE
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy