Tom Brady and Bill Belichick Share Emotional Moment on Podcast

Tom Brady’s former head coach, Bill Belichick, congratulated him on his recent retirement.

Tom Brady had his first post-retirement episode of his Let's Go! podcast with co-host, Jim Gray, which brought in a variety of special guests from his parents, former head coach, Bill Belichick, and quarterback counterpart, Peyton Manning.

There hasn't been much publicly published regarding the relationship between Brady and Belichick, but getting him on the podcast we were able to get a glimpse into how Brady and Belichick view and respect one another as Belichick congratulated Brady on his retirement.

"The greatest player. The greatest career. The great, great person. It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom," Belichick said. "I guess it's got to end at some point. It's the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom."

Brady and Belichick spent twenty seasons together that saw the two make nine Super Bowl appearances, winning six of them. Brady and Belichick will forever be linked with one another thanks to the overwhelming success they had when working side-by-side. Brady was able to capture his seventh Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers, but the three seasons in Tampa Bay will be less remembered by those who examine Brady's legacy. For Brady, he wouldn't have wanted his relationship with Belichick to play out any other way.

"For me, there's nobody I'd rather be associated with," he said. "From my standpoint, I think it's always a stupid conversation to say, 'Brady vs. Belichick' because, in my mind, that's not what a partnership is about."

The admiration the two have for one another is evident. Without the other through those twenty seasons who knows what the legacy of Brady and Belichick would have been.

