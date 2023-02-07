Ignite Visibility Takes on Equity Investment to Fund Growth

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Ignite Visibility announced it has received a strategic investment from Denver-based private equity firm, Mountaingate Capital. Ignite is a digital marketing agency with proven success supporting enterprises of all sizes to drive tangible business results through digital marketing services including website search engine optimization, paid media execution, social media marketing, email marketing and more.

Founded in 2013 by John Lincoln and Krishnan Coughran, Ignite has experienced tremendous growth since inception while earning a reputation as a digital media strategy & execution leader. In December 2022, Ignite was recognized as the #3 global services provider by Clutch.co. With a growing team of more than 100 employees, Ignite is partnering with Mountaingate to accelerate growth organically as well as through selective strategic acquisitions to better serve its clients.

“We are very excited to partner with John, Krish, and Ignite’s talented leadership team. Ignite’s expertise helps brands of all sizes accelerate their digital presence, with the Company’s methodology-based approach helping clients achieve lead generation and customer acquisition goals,” said Trent Sisson, Managing Director of Mountaingate. “Ignite has an exceptional track record of revenue growth, a diverse client base, and an award-winning approach. Ignite is well-positioned to continue to disrupt the industry.”

“Mountaingate’s extensive experience helping similar businesses within the digital marketing industry, and more importantly their alignment with Ignite’s culture, mission and vision made them the perfect partner for us,” said John Lincoln, CEO and Co-Founder. “We are thrilled to have their support and are very excited about next chapter of client-focused growth.”

Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal counsel to Mountaingate. AGC Partners acted as M&A advisor to Ignite.

Mountaingate Capital is a Denver-based private equity firm investing in the marketing services, business services, specialty distribution, and specialty manufacturing sectors. Mountaingate specializes in building and empowering companies with strong growth potential and engaged leadership teams. Mountaingate’s focus on organic growth coupled with its proven customer-centric buy-and-build approach and shared equity ownership with management creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful partnerships with management teams. Mountaingate targets investments in new platform companies with $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA, as well as add-on acquisitions of any size. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.

Ignite Visibility is an award-winning digital marketing agency. Ignite offers a broad range of services, including search engine optimization (“SEO”), pay-per-click (“PPC”) advertising, social media advertising, email marketing, Amazon marketing, conversion rate optimization (“CRO”), and website design & development. Ignite’s capabilities are underpinned by a disciplined approach to data & analytics, powered by its proprietary performance benchmarking and forecasting platform, CertaintyTech. For more information on Ignite, please visit https://ignitevisibility.com/.

