Report: Manchester United Made Bid For Chelsea Target Declan Rice Last Summer

Manchester United reportedly made a bid for Declan Rice last summer. Chelsea remain interested in Rice and could move for him next summer.

Manchester United were linked to Frenkie De Jong for the entire summer transfer window alongside Chelsea and ended up signing Casemiro , but reports this morning are suggesting they could have got their hands on Declan Rice .

West Ham have always maintained it would be this summer window that they would begin to entertain offers for Declan Rice, but they are now said to have received a huge offer from Manchester United last summer.

It may be the only deal United have ever tried to do that did not make it's way into the media.

According to Jim White off TalkSport , Manchester United made a £100million bid for West Ham's Declan Rice in the summer but it was turned down.

West Ham will listen to offers for Rice in the next transfer window but have not been interested in entertaining any offers before that time period.

Chelsea have long standing interest but tried to sign Moises Caicedo in the January window as opposed to Rice due to the Hammers unwillingness to do business.

Manchester United are expected to rival Chelsea for the signing of Rice in the summer alongside Liverpool and Arsenal, with Champions League football likely being a big factor in the player's final decision.

Arsenal are currently believed to be favourites to sign Rice in the summer but a lot can change between now and then. David Moyes believes Rice will leave for a British record transfer fee.

