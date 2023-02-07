There is an evolution in the way technology and best practices are blended to meet cold-chain supply requirements for temperature-sensitive biotherapeutics. The coordinated steps required to safeguard biologic medications, vaccines, and personalized cell and gene therapies (CGTs) from the moment they begin the journey from origin to destination are notoriously complex. Many best practices and lessons learned have emerged in recent years as pharma/life sciences companies, along with their third-party logistics partners and vendors that supply specialized packaging and monitoring solutions, have all weathered the COVID-19 pandemic together and continued to support ongoing growth in the pipeline of therapeutic products that must be continuously maintained at refrigerated, frozen, or ultra-frozen temperatures.

