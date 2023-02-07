$Hourly compensation is $30.38 per hour based on an average 28 hour work week ($44,233 per year) adjusted by an annual COLA increase. hourly. The Town of Leicester, Massachusetts (Population 11,314), is seeking to fill the position of Emergency Medical Services Director. This is a unique opportunity as a stable long term part time position. The Town of Leicester is conveniently located in Central Massachusetts with easy access to Worcester and the Massachusetts Turnpike, the Town covers 28 square miles. Known for recreational opportunities and a strong commercial/industrial base, the Town is considered to be a vibrant and attractive community.

