Breaking: Andy Reid Announces His Decision On Retirement
Andy Reid isn't leaving Kansas City anytime soon. In fact, he's hungry for more. Moments after winning Super Bowl LVII, Reid announced he will return for the 2023 season as long as the Chiefs have him back. Something tells us Kansas City will bring back one of the best coaches to ever ...
How much value does Adam Wainwright bring to the Cardinals pitching staff?
It was announced on October 26th that franchise icon Adam Wainwright would be returning to the Cardinals on a year deal worth $17,500,000. There was a lot of speculation that 2022 would be Waino’s final year, although he never closed the door and decided to come back for an 18th season. Bringing back Wainwright is a move that helps alleviate some of the questions about the Cardinals 2023 starting rotation, although it is fair to wonder whether or not the 3 time All Star will be a reliable piece for the Cardinals this upcoming season.
Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect. When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said...
Potential Yankees bullpen candidates from the non-roster invitee list
On February 7th, the New York Yankees posted a list of 29 non-roster invitees to spring training. Names such as Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, and Austin Wells were among them:. The Yankees have invited 29 non-roster players to 2023 Major League Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/EuLYVjtj3i. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February...
Missouri Baseball Preview: Outfielders
Last season, Missouri’s outfield offered little to no production at the plate. Ross Lovich, Ty Wilsmeyer and Carlos Pena all had wRC+ less than 100 and combined to hit just 10 HR. This year, the Tigers are hoping that those three will take a step forward, and that Nebraska transfer Cam Chick can provide a spark to a lineup that lacked outfield production.
Calais Campbell announces he will return for his 16th career season
On Sunday morning, while participating in a segment on NFL Gameday Morning, Ravens’ defensive end Calais Campbell announced he will be returning for his 16th NFL season in 2023. .@CalaisCampbell signs off for the day by confirming that he will be back for a 16th NFL season and picking...
Cubs announce minor league coaching staffs, managers and coordinators
The Cubs announced their minor league managers, coaching staffs and various coordinators in the organization on Friday. All the managers are the same as 2022, except for the Arizona Complex League Cubs. Here are brief bios of all the Cubs system managers. Marty Pevey returns as manager of the Iowa...
Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/12/23: Carson Fulmer, JJ Bleday, and Joe West
Our EXCLUSIVE limited edition “J-Rod Squad” 59FIFTY cap is available NOW at the @TMobilePark Team Store! Available for $45 and in fitted sizes only. *In-store only. Limit one per customer. Visit https://t.co/1RGFlUIdsd for store hours. pic.twitter.com/tbTX62gkCS— Mariners Team Store (@MarinersStore) February 11, 2023. Around the league... A...
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: A Dream of Spring
It’s here, it’s here, it’s finally here! At long last, the winter is officially over, as the first players report to spring training tomorrow. How have the Yankees been spending their final week of the winter before getting to work?. One Last Vacation. While a professional baseball...
Guardians offense has a chance to be elite
Despite what our eyes told us — and even if every reader of this article is as ensconced in numbers as your typical quant — it feels under-reported just how bad the offense-first positions dragged down the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. The division title and winning a playoff...
Braves players optimistic about upcoming rule changes
When the 2023 MLB season gets underway, there will be a number of new rules that will be in place, and all teams are going to have to get acquainted with them in a hurry. In addition to the new pitch clock, there will be restrictions on the defensive shift, which has become near-ubiquitous over the last few years. The league has also made an attempt to jumpstart the running game with bigger bases and limited pickoff attempts.
Down 10 points, Chiefs came together at halftime of Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to be in a bad spot when the first half reached triple-zeros in Super Bowl LVII. They trailed the Philadelphia Eagles 24-14 — and quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to have aggravated the high-ankle sprain that he had managed almost the entire postseason. Taking the...
The Yankees’ all-time “full sentence” team
Over the years, we here at Pinstripe Alley have had some run learning and reading about amusingly named players from Yankees history. There’s one area we haven’t totally explored though: players whose names make full sentences. If a player’s surname is a verb, that can lead to fun...
Braves News: WBC, catchers, more
As we prepare for spring training, the World Baseball Classic, and the regular season, a pretty interesting trade was negotiated between the Marlins and the A’s. The two struggling low-payroll teams reportedly agreed to a challenge trade of source, involving two past top 10 draft picks and major prospects who have struggled to make an impact in the majors.
If Carson Wentz no longer viewed as starter, LA could offer chance to reset career
Whether you truly believe them or not is beside the point, but the Washington Commanders have publicly committed to Sam Howell as their starting quarterback heading into the 2023 offseason and NFL Draft. That leaves former Eagles and Colts QB Carson Wentz likely headed for a divorce with his most recent franchise. Taylor Heinicke, who split time with Wentz off and on as the Commander’s starter, is also set to his free agency with an expiring contract.
Report: Colts Have Narrowed Down Head Coaching Search to Four Finalists
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have recently narrowed their head coaching search down to four finalists: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Los Angels Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. This also means...
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/12/23
Sports Illustrated | Scott Neville: Is there a path that ends with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa crossing enemy lines and toiling for the BoSox? Neville postulates that there is a natural fit in light of Boston’s need for middle infielders and that, despite the rarity of Yankee-Red Sox swaps, Brian Cashman and Chaim Bloom have facilitated one already. Would IKF fulfill the role of stopgap for both sides of The Rivalry in back-to-back years? There’s a non-zero chance, as unlikely as it may seem.
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, drafting a center, other NYG free agents, more
There is one more NFL game to play. Then, a looooong offseason filled with speculation and tons of pointless arguing about which players the New York Giants should sign or draft. Pointless because none of us control those decisions, anyway. Before we get to all that, let’s open up this...
2023 Detroit Lions free agent profile: The case for and against re-signing Alex Anzalone
We continue our Detroit Lions free agent profile series with one of the tougher decisions facing the team. Alex Anzalone has been a leader of this defense and has consistently gotten better during his time in Detroit. But linebacker play has been subpar overall in the past two years, and it may be time for the Lions to start thinking about upgrading the position.
Peyton Manning: Zach Thomas caused the most problems for me of any player I ever faced
Quarterback Payton Manning finished his career with 539 touchdowns, 71,940 yards, and a record of 186-79. Manning was one of the NFL’s most dominant players and had a losing record against just two teams he faced more than five times. Manning struggled against the New England Patriots, closing his...
