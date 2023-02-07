Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College police officer honored by Exchange Club

Master Sgt. Todd Daunhauer, center, of the ABAC Police Department was joined by Exchange Club of Tifton President Angie Saturday and ABAC Police Chief Frank Strickland as he was honored as the ABAC Officer of the Year. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Master Sgt. Todd Daunhauer of the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Police Department holds a unique position at the college, one that he greatly enjoys.

Part of his duties include being a security specialist, a job which covers all forms of access to the school. He handles all employee ID cards and office keys so at one time or another, all of ABAC’s faculty and staff come into contact with Daunhauer.