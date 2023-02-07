ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Alliance man sentenced 15 years for distributing drugs

ALLIANCE, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Alliance man will be serving 15 years in prison for drug related crimes. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney announced that 36-year-old Matthew Foster of Alliance was sentenced to federal court in Omaha. Foster was sentenced for distribution of heroin and fentanyl analogue. Senior United States...
ALLIANCE, NE
Scotts Bluff County to create new public transit fund

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Board voted to allow for the creation of a new public transit fund on Monday. This fund will come from already existing funds and will be used to create benches, as well has provide shelters for those benches, and some maintenance costs will be covered by this fund.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
Chadron City Council agenda, Feb. 6

Chadron City Council meeting, Feb. 6 - 6:00 P.M. Mayor reads the following before continuing with the meeting:. “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby. given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall. inside...
CHADRON, NE
Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice

Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
NEBRASKA STATE
Three Scottsbluff football players taking talents to college level

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff football team advanced all the way to the state semi-finals in Class B this past season. Wednesday (February 8) three of those players taking their talents to the college level. Kyan Allen, Tyson Klein, and Korbin Gribble have decided their future college stops. Allen...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
🥎 CSC Softball continues season opening series in Texas

Chadron State will face two new teams Friday as the squad moves through a busy opening weekend schedule in Texas at the Lubbock Sports College Invitational. The Eagles are scheduled to face Minot State at 1:00 and Texas Permian Basin at 3:00 Friday, the fourth and fifth games of the young season. Minot is off to a great start at 4-0 and will play Emporia State in its first game of the event before its match-up with CSC. UTPB blasted five home runs in an 11-1 win over Adams State last Sunday and will face the Grizzlies again in Lubbock today before the match-up with Chadron State.
CHADRON, NE
Alliance, NE
