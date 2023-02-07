Chadron State will face two new teams Friday as the squad moves through a busy opening weekend schedule in Texas at the Lubbock Sports College Invitational. The Eagles are scheduled to face Minot State at 1:00 and Texas Permian Basin at 3:00 Friday, the fourth and fifth games of the young season. Minot is off to a great start at 4-0 and will play Emporia State in its first game of the event before its match-up with CSC. UTPB blasted five home runs in an 11-1 win over Adams State last Sunday and will face the Grizzlies again in Lubbock today before the match-up with Chadron State.

CHADRON, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO