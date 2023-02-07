Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Alliance man sentenced 15 years for distributing drugs
ALLIANCE, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Alliance man will be serving 15 years in prison for drug related crimes. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney announced that 36-year-old Matthew Foster of Alliance was sentenced to federal court in Omaha. Foster was sentenced for distribution of heroin and fentanyl analogue. Senior United States...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scotts Bluff County to create new public transit fund
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Board voted to allow for the creation of a new public transit fund on Monday. This fund will come from already existing funds and will be used to create benches, as well has provide shelters for those benches, and some maintenance costs will be covered by this fund.
Alliance Fire Department hold 'Bosses Night', awards presented
On Friday night, February 3rd our annual bosses night was held. A great crowd was on hand and witnessed three awards being presented. Firefighter Bradan Seidler who is one of our newest EMT’s and serves as our president was awarded our Rookie of the Year. Chief Troy Shoemaker was...
Box Butte Co. Commissioner vacancy, applicants can apply now
Mike McGinnis resigned from his seat as a Box Butte County Commissioner on January 5, 2023. Applicants are being sought to fill the vacancy on the Box Butte County Board of Commissioners. Applicants must be registered voters and residents of Box Butte County. No person shall be appointed to fill...
Chadron City Council agenda, Feb. 6
Chadron City Council meeting, Feb. 6 - 6:00 P.M. Mayor reads the following before continuing with the meeting:. “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby. given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall. inside...
Chadron's Museum of the Fur Trade featured on television show
Chadron's Museum of the Fur Trade made a famous TV appearance on Feb. 7. Many local Dawes County residents went to Facebook to show support of the museum being on the Jeopardy game show. The TV screen read, "Chadron, Nebraska's museum of this trade has artifacts of the age when...
Alliance VFW to hold 'Cupids Creations Craft & Vendor Show'
The Alliance VFW Club will be holding a "Cupids Creations Craft and Vender Show" on Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Indian tacos will be served from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. This event is free to the public.
Expanded equestrian amenities coming to Fort Robinson in Dawes County
Horseback riders are among those sure to appreciate upcoming improvements to Fort Robinson State Park. Plans include a $1.2 million addition of campsites and facilities for visitors traveling with horses, said Jim Miller, park superintendent. Late this summer, construction will begin on an expansion to the equestrian campground at the...
UPDATED: Alliance City Council agenda, Feb. 7
Here is the Feb. 7 Alliance City Council agenda. You can also view the agenda on cityofalliance.net.
Chadron's Brust discovers possible bumble bee scarab beetle species
CHADRON – In July 2022, Chadron State College Professor Dr. Matt Brust was about 30 miles northeast of Rawlins, Wyoming, along the South flank of the Ferris mountains, at an elevation of about 7,000 feet, looking for tiger beetles. He didn’t find any of the species he was seeking, but did make an exciting discovery.
Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice
Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
10 Panhandle bands join together for fundraiser in Scottsbluff
On Feb. 18 ten bands from all over the Panhandle will come together for the "Sound System Fund Fest" in the basement of the Scottsbluff Elks Club. This all day concert will help raise funding for a new PA sound system in that venue. The bands include: The Vellichors, The...
Alliance United Methodist Church to hold pancake breakfast
The United Methodist Church in Alliance will have a pancake breakfast on Feb. 12 from 8 a.m - 1 p.m. Free will donations are accepted. Proceeds will benefit local ministries.
🔊 PODCAST: CSC Sports Journal - 2/8/23
Men's basketball looks to continue its long win streak...A recap of today's CSC softball Opening Day action...and Eagle wrestling preps to host #16 Mesa this weekend!
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Three Scottsbluff football players taking talents to college level
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottsbluff football team advanced all the way to the state semi-finals in Class B this past season. Wednesday (February 8) three of those players taking their talents to the college level. Kyan Allen, Tyson Klein, and Korbin Gribble have decided their future college stops. Allen...
Post Podcast: AHS Head Wrestling Coach Nick Myers reviews season, previews Districts
Alliance High School Head Wrestling Coach Nick Myers reviews the season and gives us a preview of the District Wrestling Tournament. Click on the arrow above to hear the interview. The Bulldogs will wrestle in the B-4 District Championships, Feb. 10-11, in Ogallala. Alliance will compete against Blair, Columbus Lakeview,...
🥎 CSC Softball continues season opening series in Texas
Chadron State will face two new teams Friday as the squad moves through a busy opening weekend schedule in Texas at the Lubbock Sports College Invitational. The Eagles are scheduled to face Minot State at 1:00 and Texas Permian Basin at 3:00 Friday, the fourth and fifth games of the young season. Minot is off to a great start at 4-0 and will play Emporia State in its first game of the event before its match-up with CSC. UTPB blasted five home runs in an 11-1 win over Adams State last Sunday and will face the Grizzlies again in Lubbock today before the match-up with Chadron State.
Wrestling: Orediggers defeat CSC in RMAC dual Thursday
The Colorado School of Mines wrestlers won six of the 10 matches while winning a dual with Chadron State College 26-18 in Golden on Thursday night. The Eagles won the first two matches to take a 9-0 lead. Yusef Nelson, normally a backup at 125 pounds for the Eagles, had...
