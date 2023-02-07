Read full article on original website
Major discount retail store opening another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersFort Smith, AR
Man Who Could Not Pay $100 Bail Starved To Death In Jail, Family Sues. Why The Treatment?Chibuzo NwachukuSebastian County, AR
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.Fatim HemrajVan Buren, AR
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Springdale man sentenced to 15 years in prison for guns possession
A Springdale man described as an "armed career criminal" was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Thursday for firearms possession.
Arkansas officer fired after violent, unacceptable language toward juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An officer at the Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) has been fired after an incident where the officer reportedly used "violent and unacceptable language" toward a resident on Monday. According to reports, three officers subdued a resident using force. As required by law, when...
Welch family issues statement on arrest of McCoy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Welch family issued a statement Friday night on the arrest of Emil McCoy for his involvement in the shooting death of 27-year-old Brock Welch. Attorney Jim Jackson published the following statement on behalf of the Welch family:. "The family of Brock Welch would...
Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking
FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
Four injured in Van Buren shooting including suspected shooter
Van Buren police are investigating after a shooting was reported in the city on Wednesday afternoon.
Logan County drug bust leads to arrest of parolee, 12 grams of meth found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Paris Arkansas Police Department along with the Logan County Sheriff's Office arrested a parolee in a drug bust on Tuesday. A social media post said on Tuesday morning, Lieutenant Pets with the Paris Arkansas Police Department, investigators Bates of the Logan County Sheriff's Office, and Agent Mize with Probation Parole conducted a home visit of a parolee in Pairs.
Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn. Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022. According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about...
Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting
Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on 27th Street
Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Tuesday.
Suspect now in custody after firing at Little Rock police
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 5000 block of W. 65th Street that happened on Sunday shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to reports, upon the officers' arrival, they spoke to two women who stated that they were related to...
Conway police share update as search continues for Tanvi Marupally
CONWAY, Ark. — Tuesday marks three weeks since 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen leaving Conway Junior High School. Police have continued to search, and we now know more about what their search process has been like. "It is a big deal, any time a child leaves it's a...
Perry County sheriffs make homicide arrest after body found in forest
PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — Update: 26-year-old Garrett Wesley Mayes of Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder in this homicide. The Perry County Sheriff's Department is currently undergoing an active homicide investigation. According to reports, officers received a call on Saturday from two hikers that had supposedly found...
Jefferson County sheriffs investigate possible drowning
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation after a body was found in a swimming pool just after 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning. According to reports, officers arrived at a home in the 2100 block of Cook road and found a man...
Moms advocating for change after losing their sons the same night to gun violence
Two parents advocate for change by brainstorming ways they can help curb violence after both of their sons were shot and killed the same night in Conway.
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
A small town in Arkansas with big goals to solve hunger
ALTHEIMER, Ark. — The City of Altheimer, like many other Arkansas towns, is one that's considered a food desert. In 2019, a grocery store closed, which left the community with only a Dollar General— and their nearest grocery store about 20 minutes away in Pine Bluff. "Some of...
New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance that will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as a gift,...
Little Rock offering relocation assistance to Big Country Chateau tenants
The City of Little Rock is offering relocation help to tenants of a troubled apartment complex.
Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
