Fort Smith, AR

THV11

Welch family issues statement on arrest of McCoy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Welch family issued a statement Friday night on the arrest of Emil McCoy for his involvement in the shooting death of 27-year-old Brock Welch. Attorney Jim Jackson published the following statement on behalf of the Welch family:. "The family of Brock Welch would...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Logan County drug bust leads to arrest of parolee, 12 grams of meth found

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Paris Arkansas Police Department along with the Logan County Sheriff's Office arrested a parolee in a drug bust on Tuesday. A social media post said on Tuesday morning, Lieutenant Pets with the Paris Arkansas Police Department, investigators Bates of the Logan County Sheriff's Office, and Agent Mize with Probation Parole conducted a home visit of a parolee in Pairs.
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
KATV

Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn. Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022. According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Newport Police identify woman killed in concert shooting

Police have identified the woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a concert in Newport. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, Tamrionna Jarrett, 19, of Augusta, died in the shooting incident that occurred at a rap concert at the Old Branch building on Clay Street. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Four others were injured.
NEWPORT, AR
THV11

Suspect now in custody after firing at Little Rock police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 5000 block of W. 65th Street that happened on Sunday shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to reports, upon the officers' arrival, they spoke to two women who stated that they were related to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Perry County sheriffs make homicide arrest after body found in forest

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — Update: 26-year-old Garrett Wesley Mayes of Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder in this homicide. The Perry County Sheriff's Department is currently undergoing an active homicide investigation. According to reports, officers received a call on Saturday from two hikers that had supposedly found...
PERRY COUNTY, AR
THV11

Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

A small town in Arkansas with big goals to solve hunger

ALTHEIMER, Ark. — The City of Altheimer, like many other Arkansas towns, is one that's considered a food desert. In 2019, a grocery store closed, which left the community with only a Dollar General— and their nearest grocery store about 20 minutes away in Pine Bluff. "Some of...
ALTHEIMER, AR
5NEWS

New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance that will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as a gift,...
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
Little Rock local news

