Caldwell resident celebrates her 100th birthday

CALDWELL — Margaret Woods didn’t think she would make it to her hundredth birthday, but on Jan. 21 she did just that.

Woods lives with her daughter, Barbara Zahnle, and Zahnle’s husband Joseph. The couple hung a pink banner declaring “Happy 100th Birthday” stringing it along the wooden fence and tying balloons to greenery in the front yard. They even had a cake specially made.

Her birthday was filled with more cards, flowers and balloons than she was ready for, Woods said. Birthday cards came in from all over the country, one all the way from the Dominican Republic.

Family and friends filtered into the home to celebrate Woods’ birthday, which she said meant the world to her. Hearing from all her children and grandchildren was the best part of her birthday, Woods said.

“They’re scattered all over the country,” Woods said. “I have kids everywhere but I got to hear from so many of them.”

This year, she received more birthday cards than ever before, Woods said — something her daughter said is well deserved.

“She’s very caring and loving, she loves her family and she loves hearing from her children and grandchildren,” Barbara Zahnle said.

Joseph Zahnle described Woods as very kind, intelligent and loving.

Woods leads a life of service, which has helped her work through the hard parts of life, including the loss of her daughter to cancer and her father’s death when she was 11.

“You need to not depend on somebody else, you just get busy and do whatever needs to be done,” Woods said.

Woods found work in several areas of her life and each job she took provided her with the opportunity to help someone else.

“You just do what needs to be done and get busy,” she said.

Woods worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for several years and helped one of her daughters with her bakery in the 80s, waking up at 2 a.m. to make donuts.

“I’ve always managed to keep busy one way or another. You see a need and you work,” Woods said. “It’s just me doing what comes naturally. By the time you raise 10 kids, that keeps you busy.”

Now retired, Woods still finds a way to work. Every morning, she can be found sitting in a recliner, crocheting afghan blankets to donate to charities, including St. Vincent de Paul for veterans.

The Zahnles invited Woods to live with them in Caldwell seven years ago.

“It was an easy decision,” Zahnle said.

Since the move, Zahnle often finds herself crocheting with her mother. She learned to crochet and knit from her mother, and they’ve been doing it together for over 30 years.

Zahnle admitted she inherited the constant work trait from her mom. But play is just as important as work, Zahnle said.

Her mom has lived this long, Zahnle said, because she takes care of other people as much as she cares for herself.

“That’s your key: staying active and eating your vegetables,” Zahnle said. “She has always been a hard worker on a ranch and maintaining that plus working and taking care of kids — makes you strong.”

As the festivities of Jan. 21 died down, life has returned to normal for Woods and Zahnle, bringing them back to their yarn and crochet hooks, their eyes peering through glasses, Zahnle’s hands moving just like her mother’s.