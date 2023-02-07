ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Spirit cast: who's who in the Australian biopic

By Grace Morris
 5 days ago

True Spirit tells the inspiring true story of young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) who sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo around the world. Many expect the 16 year old to fail such a feat, but with the support from her sailing coach Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her family, she is determined to achieve her dreams and complete her dangerous sea journey over the course of 210 days.

The Netflix adaptation is based on Jessica Watson's book True Spirit: The Aussie Girl Who Took On The World .

In this story about how a young girl conquered the world, let's take a look at the cast of True Spirit...

Teagan Croft as Jessica Watson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDCS0_0kfKOWD200

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Teagan Croft stars as Jessica Watson, a tenacious 16 year old who is determined to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world. She must conquer her greatest fear as she faces obstacles in the world's most challenging stretches of ocean.

During her voyage, she shows bravery and learns how to cope with loneliness. Despite being independent, she has a close relationship with her family and mentor, Ben Bryant.

Teagan is best known for playing Rachel Roth in the DC superhero series Titans and also starred in the science fiction film The Osiris Child.

Cliff Curtis as Ben Bryant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UiuJj_0kfKOWD200

(Image credit: Julian Panetta/Netflix)

Cliff Curtis plays Ben Bryant, Jess' sailing mentor. He is an expert sailor and knows the dangers of the sea, which he wants Jess to fully understand as he helps her prepare for her venture. He is devoted to helping Jess achieve her goal and sets high expectations for the teen.

Cliff is a New Zealand actor who has starred in an array of movies and TV shows throughout his career. He recently voiced Tonowari in Avatar: The Way of Water and has also appeared in Colombiana, Fear the Walking Dead , Training Day, Doctor Sleep, Whale Rider and The Meg.

Josh Lawson as Roger Watson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyViC_0kfKOWD200

(Image credit: Julian Panetta/Netflix)

Josh Lawson is Roger Watson, Jess' father. As well as Jess, Roger has to overcome some obstacles of his own as he tries to support Jess' courageous spirit, despite his protective tendencies. When Jess embarks on her sea adventure, Roger must learn to trust his daughter's abilities and decisions.

Josh is known for his roles in House of Lies, Superstore, the 2021 movie Mortal Kombat and the Oscar-nominated short film The Eleven O’Clock.

Anna Paquin as Julie Watson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3giy8d_0kfKOWD200

(Image credit: Julian Panetta/Netflix)

Anna Paquin plays Jess' mother, Julie. Julie has always been supportive of her daughter's resilience and reassured her through her doubts. Although she's anxious about Jess being alone at sea, she doesn't stop Jess from achieving her dreams.

Anna won an Academy Award for her role in The Piano and is also known for playing Rogue in the X-Men movies. She has starred in True Blood, The Irishman, She's All That and Scream 4.

Who else stars in True Spirit?

Also starring in True Spirit are...

  • Alyla Browne as Young Jessica Watson
  • Bridget Webb as Emily Watson
  • Vivien Turner as Hannah Watson
  • Stacy Clausen as Tom Watson
  • Todd Lasance as Craig Atherton

True Spirit is available to watch on Netflix now.

