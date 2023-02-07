ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

The Royal Family is Reportedly Offering These Generous Incentives to Entice Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Into Attending King Charles III’s Coronation

By Alyssa K. Davis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rQab_0kfKLptM00

After several years of tension and private disagreements followed by one tell-all interview with Oprah, an unprecedented exclusive series with Netflix, and a bombshell memoir , King Charles is reportedly doing everything he can to sweeten the deal for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation in May.

According to The Mail on Sunday , Charles believes the absence of his youngest son would be more of a distraction than his presence at the coronation would be. Thus, the palace is allegedly offering Harry and Meghan a “high-profile seating position” and the promise that they can keep their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex as an “inducement” for the pair to publicly show their support of the new reign lead by Charles.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that an option called “Harry in a Hurry” is also on the table for the coronation. The ceremonial date happens to fall on the same day as Archie’s fourth birthday, and the “Harry in a Hurry” plan allegedly involves Harry attending the coronation in a 48-hour round-trip without Meghan, who would stay in North America with their two children.

Prince William reportedly has his own role to play in convincing Prince Harry to attend the coronation. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Daily Express , “I would be surprised if [Charles and William] were not working in tandem to ensure that if the Sussexes do come — and we have no way of knowing if they will — they are controlled. This worked during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and also during the period of the Queen’s funeral.”

A senior source close to Lambeth Palace told The Mail , “Harry’s camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter. While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them. He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two ‘problem Princes’ when he considers the circumstances to be totally different.”

Prince Harry personally spoke of the coronation and larger state of the family during an ITV interview in January, explaining, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

It should be noted that both Lambeth Palace and Buckingham Palace declined to comment, a source close to Prince William said they were not aware of any coronation negotiations, and Prince Harry’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

With Harry’s repeated accusations toward the media for stirring up trouble and drama where there is none, the various claims about coronation negotiations could be just that — claims. Only time will truly tell where the family stands, and May 6 will be here before we know it.

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOa77_0kfKLptM00

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 18

Robyn Roberts
4d ago

Believe it when I see it. It’s hard to believe any stories on here anymore.

Reply
6
ejoy
3d ago

Pay for their ticket ONLY !!! Don’t give them a second thought.. write them off !!!!

Reply(1)
4
Related
netflixjunkie.com

A ROYAL PREDICTION! Kate Middleton Just Revealed What She Expects of Prince William on Valentine’s

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have been a long-standing couple in the Royal Family despite the rampant controversies. After they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011, the future King and his wife have been very well rendering their duties as the eldest son and daughter-in-law of the family. As diligent as they are, the two are equally affectionate to each other. Taking proper care of their responsibilities, the two also know how to look after one another.
SheKnows

There Are Major Hints That Megan Markle May Be ‘Trying to Reclaim Her Identity’ With a Relaunch of Her Former Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that publicity blitz of Harry & Meghan and Spare have started to subside, what is Meghan Markle’s next step? Going back to 2019, there have long been rumors that the Duchess of Sussex would revive her beloved lifestyle website, The Tig. Now, that news is heating up again.
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Offered Meghan Markle a Surprisingly Generous Proposition About Her Role in the Firm During Their First Meeting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle’s introduction to Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly a dream come true — the monarch was charmed by her future granddaughter-in-law. What’s surprising is the report that the Queen was fine with Meghan’s career as an actress, and she made her an offer that many performers probably wouldn’t have refused.  According to an excerpt from the upcoming book, Elizabeth: An intimate Portrait by palace insider Gyles Brandreth, via the Mirror, Queen Elizabeth had a surprisingly modern take on Meghan’s acting...
netflixjunkie.com

Prince Harry and Prince William Will Need a Conversation Not a Coronation, to Reconcile

The coronation is a very important event for obvious reasons. And add to it two former working royal members who have released a tell-all Netflix docuseries and a memoir listing out all things wrong with the royal family, and it gets even more important. Although it isn’t clear if the Sussex couple will attend, what might happen if they do is already causing controversies. Prince Harry releasing his tell-all memoir has neither helped his case nor the royal family, especially with the coronation approaching.
netflixjunkie.com

“People loathe her”- Megyn Kelly Takes a Swipe at Ellen DeGeneres For Inviting ‘random celebrities,’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Renewal Ceremony

The last couple of months has been quite a rollercoaster for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. Following the memoir’s release last month, Royal experts have been at their beck and call with scathing remarks all over the internet. Adding to it, their top critics and tabloid moguls, Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson, and such have left no stone unturned to disgrace the Sussex couple.
netflixjunkie.com

ANOTHER ROYAL EXIT! Princess Eugenie and Husband To Follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle For Another Move Abroad?

Speaking of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the one thing that remains constant with all their controversies is the infamous Megxit of 2020. At the dawn of the deadly pandemic, the estranged couple called it quits with the Royal Family and went their separate ways. As of now, the Sussex couple is well settled in the state of California USA with their adorable kids, Archie and Lilibet. However, just as we thought it was the last of such daring moves in history, here comes another by Princess Eugenie.
allvipp.com

Is THIS Why Charles Won't Apologize To Harry and Meghan?

Prince Harry has said publicly he and Meghan want an apology from the Royal Family. But the feud continues. Here's why King Charles is resisting the reconciliation. Prince Harry has said he wants to reconcile with his family. He publicly asked for an apology from the royals to Meghan. King...
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Fumes With Anger as Haters Slander Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland With a Big Accusation

Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the royal waters, she has had to sacrifice a lot to look forward to a life with Prince Harry. Starting from her career to basic side hobbies, she had to give up everything in order to get the approval of the ‘The Firm’. However, she was not the only one facing blatant criticism from all sides. Owing to her native roots, her entire family was once in the grip of trenchant controversies including her mother, Doria Ragland.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
netflixjunkie.com

Have Prince William and Kate Middleton Proved Prince Harry Right by Missing Greek King Constantine’s Funeral?

Prince Harry reflected on the self-absorbed and emotionally detached side of his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton in Spare. Despite the damaging claims, the Palace has decided against giving any reaction to the book. The royal members are keeping mum and continuing the no complaint policy to maintain the dignity of the crown in public.
netflixjunkie.com

Meghan Markle Raised Royal Family’s Fashion Budget by 2 Million Euros Post-engagement With Prince Harry?

Glocked tucked, big-t-shirt, Billie Eilish can be recreated into sleek hair, high heels, Meghan Markle without any qualms if Armani White is up for it. Although not a pop star, Markle, with her smart dress choices at various royal events, has become the new fashion star. The Duchess of Sussex’s choice of dressing has received a nod of approval from the fashion police as they praise her effortless yet classy looks.
netflixjunkie.com

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
SheKnows

SheKnows

99K+
Followers
10K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy