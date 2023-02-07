Read full article on original website
Catholic high school student who believes in only two genders suspended, arrested for protesting his suspension
Report: A Catholic high school student in Canada was arrested Monday after being suspended for protesting against transgender people's use of bathrooms labeled for girls at his school. He says that according to his personal and religious beliefs, that there are only two genders. Now he is appealing his case (along with his attorney) to Ontario's human rights tribunal.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
The push for a bill that would drive research into reparations for Black Americans
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Democratic New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman about the effort to reintroduce H.R. 40, a bill that would create a task force to study reparations for Black Americans. Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven...
Biden speech acknowledges immigration and pathway to citizenship issues
The people watching last night's State of the Union speech include Yalidy Matos, who is at Rutgers, where she studies politics and its intersection with American diversity, things like race and gender. Welcome to the program. YALIDY MATOS: Thank you so much, Steve. Thanks for having me. INSKEEP: OK. So...
After Sierra Club's racial recknoning, its new leader pushes forward
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Ben Jealous, the new head of the Sierra Club. He takes the reins amid an ongoing conversation about the history of the organization and the racist views of its founder. Kai McNamee. Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's...
Romney tells Santos 'you don't belong here' in a tense State of the Union run-in
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah chided fellow GOP lawmaker Rep. George Santos Tuesday night as the two crossed paths in the House chamber while attending the State of the Union address. In a video of the exchange, Romney appears to tell Santos "you don't belong here" and that he...
Two new kids in class share their State of the Union first impressions
Welcome to a new NPR series where we spotlight the people and things making headlines — and the stories behind them. They might be new to school, but they have plenty of insight to offer on Joe Biden's State of the Union address, from the issues raised to the experience of sitting in the chamber for the first time. Also, by school, we mean Congress.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy oversaw his first State of the Union address
Television viewers last night could see Kevin McCarthy in the frame. He was sitting behind President Biden, presiding over his first State of the Union speech as speaker of the House. This high-profile role puts him in charge of a fractured Republican Party. But what do his constituents in California think of his performance so far? Here's Joshua Yeager of KVPR in California's San Joaquin Valley.
Biden pledged police reform, but advocates see a diffcult path ahead
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rashad Robinson, the president of the racial justice advocacy group Color of Change, about Biden's pledge to improve accountability for law enforcement. Kai McNamee. Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications...
Nicaragua frees 222 political prisoners to the U.S.
More than 200 political prisoners were released by Nicaraga this morning. The 222 prisoners were put on an early morning flight to Washington and will arrive in the next few hours. On state television a judge said the government had decided to "deport" the prisoners, saying they had been declared...
Biden administration officials briefed lawmakers on the downed Chinese balloon
It's been nearly a week since the U.S. shot down the spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The incident is reverberating in Washington as the Navy and FBI work to recover the balloon's remains.
The U.S. shot down an object over Alaska. The government doesn't know yet what it was
U.S. fighter jets on Friday afternoon shot down a mysterious object about the size of a car that was detected about 40,000 feet over Alaska. It's not yet clear what it was — the White House is describing it as a "high-altitude object." But the incident marks the second time in a week where dramatic action has been taken to shoot down something deemed to be a threat over the skies of America.
There's a push to change zoning laws to create more affordable housing
A severe housing shortage in the U.S. means many people can't afford to buy homes in their communities. To help, some cities and states are taking a controversial step, changing decades-old laws that mandated only single-family homes be built in some neighborhoods. NPR's Jennifer Ludden is here to tell us more. Hey, Jennifer.
U.S. shoots down 'high-altitude object' over Alaska
The U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska within the last hour, said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. The object was tracked over Alaska at an altitude of 40,000 feet over the past 24 hours, Kirby told reporters at the White House briefing. It was deemed to pose a "reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flights" and "out of an abundance of caution" Biden ordered it to be shot down at the recommendation of Pentagon leaders, Kirby said.
