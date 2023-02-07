ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Congresswoman Will Lead House Western Hemisphere Subcommittee

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvCmx_0kfKLOV500

Starting her second term in Congress, U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., will lead the U.S. House Western Hemisphere, Civilian Security, Migration, and International Economic Policy Subcommittee.

The subcommittee, which is under the umbrella of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, “covers foreign policy, development, and migration from Canada to Patagonia (including the Caribbean)” and “deals primarily with oversight over regional economic and trade policy including development bank lending, transnational organized crime, regional migration policy among many others.”

Salazar weighed in on her new assignment last week.

“I am deeply grateful to lead the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee on House Foreign Affairs. I am the daughter of Cuban exiles and I have spent my life as a Spanish-language journalist listening to Hispanic Americans about the concerns of our communities,” said Salazar. “My constituents in Miami, who come from diverse backgrounds, can be assured I will use this position to be a strong voice against tyrants and dictators, and advocate for democracy and prosperity.”

Salazar represents parts of Miami-Dade County.

Comments / 0

FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Wants Death Penalty for Fentanyl Dealers

Last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., brought back the “Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act” with the support of more than a dozen Republican co-sponsors, including U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. The bill “makes the distribution of fentanyl, resulting in death, punishable by federal felony murder...
FLORIDA STATE
