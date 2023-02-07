ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

ValleyCentral

Shortage of ADHD med continues: What to do in the Valley

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An pandemic-era shortage of a popular ADHD medication continues due to supply-chain issues and a spike in demand, experts say. Adderall, a controlled substance, is highly regulated by the U.S. government and is produced under strict rules to avoid patient abuse. ValleyCentral spoke to a Rio Grande Valley pharmacist about how […]
MCALLEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

‘Drop the charges’

Protesters support activist; presentation on legislative agenda. Chanting erupted outside Brownsville City Hall on Tuesday, when members of the community gathered before the City Commission meeting to protest the charges against resident and activist Rebekah Hinojosa. Hinojosa said she was arrested Feb. 16, 2022, and charged with a class B...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen schools report increase in scam calls targeting area

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Independent School District is cracking down on callers impersonating district employees. Members of the community have reported scam callers trying to obtain personal information, this is something the district says they would never do.  “The person was telling the person that he was calling from McAllen ISD-TEA. That doesn’t sound […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Former Brownsville mayor is seeking signatures to get on ballot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The lineup of potential mayors continues to grow ahead of Brownsville’s 2023 mayoral election in May. On Friday, former Brownsville mayor Pat Ahumada announced his intentions to run for mayor, following previous campaign announcements from two current city commissioners, Jessica Tetreau-Kalifa and John Cowen. But to get on the ballot, Ahumada […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Missouri man arrested at border in Pharr; accused of fondling child

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Missouri man was arrested in Pharr on charges of child fondling, authorities say. Julio Cesar Maury Escobar, 45, of Springfield, Missouri, had an outstanding warrant for child fondling, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Monday, Escobar arrived from Mexico at the Pharr International Bridge and was immediately secured […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man was crossing marijuana through wooded area near Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly crossing through a rural area with large bundles of marijuana in Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ruben Eduardo Alvarez Marin, 21, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of possession of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. Marin was found hiding […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Brownsville Couple Jailed, Accused Of Critically Injuring Newborn

A more than 6-month police investigation has ended with the arrest of a Brownsville couple for the severe injuries suffered by their newborn baby. 27-year-old Alexis Ayala-Medina and 20-year-old Yulissa Garza were arrested this week on a warrant charging them with injury to a child. The charges come more than...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Suspects In Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring Ordered To Stay Behind Bars

Bond has been denied for four Valley men arrested last week for their roles in the smuggling-related deaths of eight people. A Brownsville federal judge refused to set bond for the four after they pleaded not guilty to numerous counts of human smuggling. A total of six people were taken into federal custody last week.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

7 more COVID-19-related deaths in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seven people have died of COVID-19 in the past week in Hidalgo County, health officials said Tuesday. According to a Hidalgo County report, seven people died of COVID-19 between Feb. 3 and 6. Additionally, the county also reported 405 new cases of COVID-19 within the same timeframe. Of the 405 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Driver tried to avoid traffic stop by passing border toll booth

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCental) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly drove through a toll booth at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. Gerardo Picazo, 41, was arrested Tuesday and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. The charges follow an attempt by deputies […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott appoints Harlingen woman to podiatric medical board

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Harlingen woman to the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board on Tuesday. Kristen Luckey, director of marketing and publicity for the Marine Military Academy was appointed Tuesday to the Advisory Board. The Advisory Board provides advice and recommendations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

SpaceX eyes ‘big day’ as FAA-approval wait leaves Starship planted on earth

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Thursday could be a “big day” for SpaceX. SpaceX has teased that a key test is planned Thursday at its Boca Chica-based Starbase launch facility in Cameron County. Speaking at the Federal Aviation Administration’s annual Commercial Space Transportation conference in Washington, D.C., SpaceX president & COO Gwynne Shotwell took the seat […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Alligator Awakening

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At first glance, this tranquil South Texas pond, with palms gently swaying in the distance, looks quite peaceful, but danger lurks in the greenish slime-cloaked waters. A closer look reveals the toothy countenance of the largest reptile in North America having just emerged from the primordial mire. It’s that time of […]
RIO HONDO, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

McAllen Airport Sees Record Passengers

In 2022, McAllen International Airport welcomed 875,899 passengers, exceeding the prior year’s all-time high. As one of the top ten busiest airports in Texas, McAllen International Airport’s commercial airline traffic has steadily grown. In 2022, McAllen International Airport led the region with 45 percent of the RGV’s commercial air service market share. The airport’s leading market share fostered new opportunities for travelers in 2022, starting with becoming the South Texas Airport of the Dallas Cowboys. It was the first partnership of its kind in the United States.
MCALLEN, TX
