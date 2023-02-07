Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Governor Abbott Announced Texas Border Czar to Help with the Migrant CrisisTom HandyTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
2,000 ammo rounds found at South Texas bridge
Over 2,000 rounds of ammunition were confiscated at the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in South Texas heading south to Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday.
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize over 2K Rounds of Ammunition Destined for Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted 2,200 rounds of ammunition from a traveler heading to Mexico. “The undeclared exportation of weapons and ammunition into Mexico is illegal. Our CBP officers prevented these bullets from reaching Mexico thanks to...
Shortage of ADHD med continues: What to do in the Valley
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An pandemic-era shortage of a popular ADHD medication continues due to supply-chain issues and a spike in demand, experts say. Adderall, a controlled substance, is highly regulated by the U.S. government and is produced under strict rules to avoid patient abuse. ValleyCentral spoke to a Rio Grande Valley pharmacist about how […]
utrgvrider.com
‘Drop the charges’
Protesters support activist; presentation on legislative agenda. Chanting erupted outside Brownsville City Hall on Tuesday, when members of the community gathered before the City Commission meeting to protest the charges against resident and activist Rebekah Hinojosa. Hinojosa said she was arrested Feb. 16, 2022, and charged with a class B...
McAllen schools report increase in scam calls targeting area
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Independent School District is cracking down on callers impersonating district employees. Members of the community have reported scam callers trying to obtain personal information, this is something the district says they would never do. “The person was telling the person that he was calling from McAllen ISD-TEA. That doesn’t sound […]
Former Brownsville mayor is seeking signatures to get on ballot
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The lineup of potential mayors continues to grow ahead of Brownsville’s 2023 mayoral election in May. On Friday, former Brownsville mayor Pat Ahumada announced his intentions to run for mayor, following previous campaign announcements from two current city commissioners, Jessica Tetreau-Kalifa and John Cowen. But to get on the ballot, Ahumada […]
Missouri man arrested at border in Pharr; accused of fondling child
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Missouri man was arrested in Pharr on charges of child fondling, authorities say. Julio Cesar Maury Escobar, 45, of Springfield, Missouri, had an outstanding warrant for child fondling, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Monday, Escobar arrived from Mexico at the Pharr International Bridge and was immediately secured […]
CCSO: Man was crossing marijuana through wooded area near Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly crossing through a rural area with large bundles of marijuana in Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ruben Eduardo Alvarez Marin, 21, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of possession of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. Marin was found hiding […]
kurv.com
Brownsville Couple Jailed, Accused Of Critically Injuring Newborn
A more than 6-month police investigation has ended with the arrest of a Brownsville couple for the severe injuries suffered by their newborn baby. 27-year-old Alexis Ayala-Medina and 20-year-old Yulissa Garza were arrested this week on a warrant charging them with injury to a child. The charges come more than...
kurv.com
Suspects In Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring Ordered To Stay Behind Bars
Bond has been denied for four Valley men arrested last week for their roles in the smuggling-related deaths of eight people. A Brownsville federal judge refused to set bond for the four after they pleaded not guilty to numerous counts of human smuggling. A total of six people were taken into federal custody last week.
7 more COVID-19-related deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seven people have died of COVID-19 in the past week in Hidalgo County, health officials said Tuesday. According to a Hidalgo County report, seven people died of COVID-19 between Feb. 3 and 6. Additionally, the county also reported 405 new cases of COVID-19 within the same timeframe. Of the 405 […]
Officials: Driver tried to avoid traffic stop by passing border toll booth
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCental) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after he allegedly drove through a toll booth at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville. Gerardo Picazo, 41, was arrested Tuesday and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. The charges follow an attempt by deputies […]
Reports of student with gun on campus caused lockdown at south Texas high school, officials say
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Rio Grande City High School went on lockdown Wednesday morning. The Starr County Sheriff's Department received a phone call about a student with a gun on campus. Several law enforcement agencies responded, including U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Sheriff's...
KRGV
Brownsville ISD police enhancing security in the district with new tools
Officers with the police department at the Brownsville Independent School District will soon get bulletproof shields to provide more security. The money for the 55 new shields is coming from a state grant worth more than $382,000. "These shields are going to allow our police officers to add another layer...
Gov. Abbott appoints Harlingen woman to podiatric medical board
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Harlingen woman to the Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board on Tuesday. Kristen Luckey, director of marketing and publicity for the Marine Military Academy was appointed Tuesday to the Advisory Board. The Advisory Board provides advice and recommendations to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on […]
SpaceX eyes ‘big day’ as FAA-approval wait leaves Starship planted on earth
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Thursday could be a “big day” for SpaceX. SpaceX has teased that a key test is planned Thursday at its Boca Chica-based Starbase launch facility in Cameron County. Speaking at the Federal Aviation Administration’s annual Commercial Space Transportation conference in Washington, D.C., SpaceX president & COO Gwynne Shotwell took the seat […]
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Alligator Awakening
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At first glance, this tranquil South Texas pond, with palms gently swaying in the distance, looks quite peaceful, but danger lurks in the greenish slime-cloaked waters. A closer look reveals the toothy countenance of the largest reptile in North America having just emerged from the primordial mire. It’s that time of […]
Food Patrol: ‘Very dirty’ kitchen hoods, fly trapped in fridge
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On this week’s Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol went to Hidalgo County to check out what places are “Que rico!” and “Que asco!” This week’s Top Performer sticker for their health inspection score is the Green Owl Deli located on 2901 N. 10th St. in McAllen. The Food Patrol presented […]
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen Airport Sees Record Passengers
In 2022, McAllen International Airport welcomed 875,899 passengers, exceeding the prior year’s all-time high. As one of the top ten busiest airports in Texas, McAllen International Airport’s commercial airline traffic has steadily grown. In 2022, McAllen International Airport led the region with 45 percent of the RGV’s commercial air service market share. The airport’s leading market share fostered new opportunities for travelers in 2022, starting with becoming the South Texas Airport of the Dallas Cowboys. It was the first partnership of its kind in the United States.
WATCH: SpaceX tests Super Heavy booster engines but not all fired
BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In a change before ignition, SpaceX turned off one of the 33 Super Heavy booster engines it intended to test Thursday at its Cameron County launch facility. Only 31 fired. Minutes after the static fire test, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to report that his “team turned off […]
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 1