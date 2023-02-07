Read full article on original website
A fast-growing food chain recently opened another new restaurant location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest North Carolina location in Charlotte, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s lucky day came when she won $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket. Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million. [Ticket purchased...
Shirley Fulton, North Carolina judge and Charlotte trailblazer, dead from gallbladder complications
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Shirley L. Fulton, the first Black woman to serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Mecklenburg County, died this week. The 71-year-old Fulton reportedly died Wednesday morning from gallbladder cancer complications. Fulton was a retired attorney and one of the founding partners of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, with […]
Taste of Charlotte food festival returns to Tryon Street this spring
Charlotte’s largest food festival will return to Tryon Street in Uptown this spring, organizers announced on its social media pages on Wednesday.
Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic
The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic. The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase. NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase. North Carolina education...
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
Possible rain/ice mix for Charlotte Sunday morning
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are still on tap for a much cooler, wetter weekend ahead!. We keep the skies cloudy but primarily quiet today. Showers start to creep in from the south by dinner time. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s. Our well-advertised storm arrives...
Snow Probabilities For Charlotte Are Increasing
It has been 379 days since Charlotte has seen at least a trace of snow. Could we break that stretch this weekend? It is possible. Not likely yet, but possible. An upper level low pressure system will move in from the west this weekend. Upper level low pressures can make for a tricky forecast. Even though surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing in Charlotte, temperatures above the surface could be below freezing. Exactly how far up the surface warm layer is will depend on if we get snow or not.
Man, woman accused in 2021 murder of Lincoln County man: sheriff
Authorities said that on July 13, 2021, two men were training a hunting dog near Smith Farm Road when they found a vehicle in a secluded wooded area. The men called 911 to report the discovery. Man, woman accused in 2021 murder of Lincoln County …. Authorities said that on...
Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows
As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the rise in rates. County officials are working to respond to the new property values. Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows. As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the...
Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford
Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina
Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
3 sought after gunfire at NC shoe store inside troubled mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Charlotte said they are looking for three young men who were involved in a gunfire incident in a mall Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 1:50 p.m. inside Northlake Mall, that is in the 6800 block of Northlake Mall Drive, according to a news release from the […]
Charlotte family loses everything, fortunate to be alive after arson fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family says they are fortunate to be alive after a fire ravaged their home over the weekend. Almost everything they owned was destroyed by flames. But what makes this unnerving is how and why the fire started. Charlotte police call it a case of arson.
Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property
Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
‘You never know what’s around the corner’: North Carolina veteran wins $1 million after buying $10 scratch-off
GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Ronnie Woods, of Gastonia, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was going to walk out the door, but something told me to just go ahead and get it,” he said. Woods, a […]
Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shirley Fulton, the first Black female prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and the first Black woman on the Superior Court bench in North Carolina, has died. She was 71. During her more than 20 years of service in the court, she was an assistant district attorney, a...
SWAT situation ends in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT Team were out on an active warrant service early Wednesday morning.
