Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s lucky day came when she won $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket. Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million. [Ticket purchased...
Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic

The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic. The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase. NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase. North Carolina education...
Possible rain/ice mix for Charlotte Sunday morning

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are still on tap for a much cooler, wetter weekend ahead!. We keep the skies cloudy but primarily quiet today. Showers start to creep in from the south by dinner time. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s. Our well-advertised storm arrives...
Snow Probabilities For Charlotte Are Increasing

It has been 379 days since Charlotte has seen at least a trace of snow. Could we break that stretch this weekend? It is possible. Not likely yet, but possible. An upper level low pressure system will move in from the west this weekend. Upper level low pressures can make for a tricky forecast. Even though surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing in Charlotte, temperatures above the surface could be below freezing. Exactly how far up the surface warm layer is will depend on if we get snow or not.
Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows

As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the rise in rates. County officials are working to respond to the new property values. Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows. As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the...
Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford

Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina

Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
3 sought after gunfire at NC shoe store inside troubled mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Charlotte said they are looking for three young men who were involved in a gunfire incident in a mall Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported just before 1:50 p.m. inside Northlake Mall, that is in the 6800 block of Northlake Mall Drive, according to a news release from the […]
Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property

Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
