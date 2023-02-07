ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Russell Co. School District hosting recruitment fair

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District is hosting a recruitment fair at the end of the month. The event is set to take place on February 25 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Russell County High School - located at 57 Warrior Way in Seale.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Girls, Inc. awards Columbus teen a scholarship check

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Earlier today, Girls, Inc. awarded Jocelyn Garcia with the National $20,000 Scholarship check. Jocelyn Garcia is a teen advisor for Girls, Inc. of Columbus. Since 1992, over $7 million in scholarships, have made post-secondary education more accessible to high school women. “I’m really excided about the next...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Junior League of Columbus and WTVM hosting diaper donation drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The statistics are staggering. Five million infants in the United States live in poor and low income families. The poorest 20 percent of Americans spend nearly 14 percent of after-tax income on diapers. These stats pre-date any of the current inflation rates on store shelves right...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn University receives record number of applicants for fall 2023

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A record number of freshman will be yelling “War Eagle” this fall!. The university recently topped 48,000 freshmen applications for fall 2023 - an all-time high. This record number of applications for next fall is a 5% increase from fall 2022. “It is exciting...
AUBURN, AL
clarksvillenow.com

APSU ROTC cadet and professor heading to George C. Marshall Leadership and Awards Seminar

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Next week, two members of Austin Peay State University’s illustrious ROTC program will travel to Fort Knox, Kentucky, to participate in the George C. Marshall Leadership and Awards Seminar. That ceremony is the capstone leadership development event for U.S. Army Cadet Command, with the seminar recognizing the top cadet from each of the 274 Senior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (SROTC) programs across the country, along with the top cadets from the U.S. Military Academy.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WTVM

Freedom Farm Crossroads start Tiny Home Project

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama non-profit is getting ready to help at risk youth and families in a big way. Freedom Farm Crossroads of Phenix City, a community based organization, helps children, young adults, and families in crisis. Their goal is to help youth find their purpose in Christ and seek restoration through various programs.
PHENIX CITY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Chamber Encourages Vote for School Tax Renewal

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently voted to act as the advocate and leading communicator to encourage a positive voter turnout to support the 11-mil tax renewal that contributes more than $7.1 million in local revenue to Opelika City Schools. Local revenues account for more than 40% of the Opelika City Schools 2023 operating fund.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Health leaders in Tuskegee to discuss medical research transparency

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Health leaders are in Tuskegee discussing medical research and its impact on the African American community. It is a part of a Macon County health research symposium called “Moving Us Forward!”. “We have to acknowledge that there have been events throughout history, historical events throughout...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

WTVM Celebrates Black History Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - February is Black History Month and WTVM will be highlighting local stories throughout the month. You can check back to this story throughout the month as we add stories to our ongoing series.
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn University’s NVP Lab Seeking Participants for Research Study

AUBURN — If you are an adult who experiences high blood pressure, or simply has the desire to help with medical research, researchers at Auburn University could use your help. Dr. Austin Robinson, an assistant professor in the School of Kinesiology, is working with five students in the Neurovascular...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Pharmavite celebrates 10 years of growth in Opelika

Pharmavite, the maker of Nature Made vitamins and minerals, is celebrating 10 years of growth in Opelika. The Los Angeles-based company — which is owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical— chose to build its first plant outside of California in the Opelika Industrial Park back in 2013. “We started with...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
TUSKEGEE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy