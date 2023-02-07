Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
Russell Co. School District hosting recruitment fair
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County School District is hosting a recruitment fair at the end of the month. The event is set to take place on February 25 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Russell County High School - located at 57 Warrior Way in Seale.
WTVM
Girls, Inc. awards Columbus teen a scholarship check
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Earlier today, Girls, Inc. awarded Jocelyn Garcia with the National $20,000 Scholarship check. Jocelyn Garcia is a teen advisor for Girls, Inc. of Columbus. Since 1992, over $7 million in scholarships, have made post-secondary education more accessible to high school women. “I’m really excided about the next...
WTVM
Troup County School System announces changes to athletic game policies
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County System announced changes to its athletic game procedures and wants to ensure the community is aware of the new policies ahead of the scheduled game on Friday, Feb. 10. Officials say the new changes include only clear bags to be worn inside the...
WTVM
Columbus Albany State Alumni Chapter to hold ‘Purses with a Purpose’ initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chapter for Albany State University (ASU) Alumni is planning to spread the love this Valentine’s Day by collecting purses and toiletries for women in need. ‘Purses with a Purpose’ began in 2021 to help women who are escaping domestic violence. ASU alums...
WTVM
Junior League of Columbus and WTVM hosting diaper donation drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The statistics are staggering. Five million infants in the United States live in poor and low income families. The poorest 20 percent of Americans spend nearly 14 percent of after-tax income on diapers. These stats pre-date any of the current inflation rates on store shelves right...
WTVM
Muscogee County School District honors 2023′s teachers of the year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District recognized the hard work of 55 educators for the 2023′s Teacher of the Year (TOTY). They were all honored at the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts, each receiving recognition as TOTY for their school. The next step will be announcing...
WTVM
Auburn University receives record number of applicants for fall 2023
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A record number of freshman will be yelling “War Eagle” this fall!. The university recently topped 48,000 freshmen applications for fall 2023 - an all-time high. This record number of applications for next fall is a 5% increase from fall 2022. “It is exciting...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU ROTC cadet and professor heading to George C. Marshall Leadership and Awards Seminar
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Next week, two members of Austin Peay State University’s illustrious ROTC program will travel to Fort Knox, Kentucky, to participate in the George C. Marshall Leadership and Awards Seminar. That ceremony is the capstone leadership development event for U.S. Army Cadet Command, with the seminar recognizing the top cadet from each of the 274 Senior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (SROTC) programs across the country, along with the top cadets from the U.S. Military Academy.
Keep Columbus Beautiful celebrates Arbor Day 2023 at Lakebottom Park
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Keep Columbus Beautiful is holding an Arbor Day celebration next Saturday at Lakebottom Park. The celebration on Feb. 18 kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. The free, family-focused event will feature games, prizes, face painting, food trucks and giveaways. For more information, call (706) 225-4008.
WTVM
Freedom Farm Crossroads start Tiny Home Project
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama non-profit is getting ready to help at risk youth and families in a big way. Freedom Farm Crossroads of Phenix City, a community based organization, helps children, young adults, and families in crisis. Their goal is to help youth find their purpose in Christ and seek restoration through various programs.
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Chamber Encourages Vote for School Tax Renewal
OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently voted to act as the advocate and leading communicator to encourage a positive voter turnout to support the 11-mil tax renewal that contributes more than $7.1 million in local revenue to Opelika City Schools. Local revenues account for more than 40% of the Opelika City Schools 2023 operating fund.
WSFA
Health leaders in Tuskegee to discuss medical research transparency
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Health leaders are in Tuskegee discussing medical research and its impact on the African American community. It is a part of a Macon County health research symposium called “Moving Us Forward!”. “We have to acknowledge that there have been events throughout history, historical events throughout...
WTVM
WTVM Celebrates Black History Month
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - February is Black History Month and WTVM will be highlighting local stories throughout the month. You can check back to this story throughout the month as we add stories to our ongoing series.
City of Auburn to host job fair on Feb. 23 featuring 23 companies offering over 300 jobs
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The City of Auburn’s Workforce Development Team announced it would host a job fair on Feb. 23 at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries located at 1500 Pumphrey Ave, on Thursday. The job fair is open to job seekers from 1-5 p.m. According to the city of Auburn, the job fair […]
opelikaobserver.com
Auburn University’s NVP Lab Seeking Participants for Research Study
AUBURN — If you are an adult who experiences high blood pressure, or simply has the desire to help with medical research, researchers at Auburn University could use your help. Dr. Austin Robinson, an assistant professor in the School of Kinesiology, is working with five students in the Neurovascular...
Opelika-Auburn News
Pharmavite celebrates 10 years of growth in Opelika
Pharmavite, the maker of Nature Made vitamins and minerals, is celebrating 10 years of growth in Opelika. The Los Angeles-based company — which is owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical— chose to build its first plant outside of California in the Opelika Industrial Park back in 2013. “We started with...
WSFA
Longtime Tuskegee, Montgomery businessman dies
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime entrepreneur and member of the Tuskegee community has died. Fred Sippial Sr., who served as owner and operator of Tuskegee Ready-Mix, Inc. and Sippial Electric & Construction Company, died on Feb. 5. His businesses have been around for more than 35 years. Tuskegee Ready-Mix...
WTVM
Black History Month: Eddie Lowe as Phenix City’s first African American mayor
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - “It’s more of a ceremonial position, but I don’t take it that way,” said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe. “I take it very seriously.”. Taking it seriously since 2012, Mayor Eddie Lowe said he sees a positive future for the community he loves.
Highest-paying science jobs in Columbus, Georgia
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Columbus, GA-AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WTVM
VIDEO: Salem RV dealership owner displays huge American flag to honor father, country
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - If you happen to be driving along US 280 between Smiths Station and Opelika, you will probably notice a humongous American flag. The pole is 140 feet, hoisting a flag that is 40 feet by 80 feet. That’s a giant American flag!. Take a look...
Comments / 0