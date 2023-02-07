Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSLA
Drying out over the weekend, but tracking more unsettled weather through next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our latest rain maker will keep us damp into Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend will be dry. More rain and storms are likely next week with a brief warming trend ahead as well. Light rain and showers will continue into this evening and...
KSLA
Sunny & gorgeous afternoon ahead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we head into the afternoon, high pressure will bring beautiful weather to the ArkLaTex with tons of sunshine, light winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Get outside and enjoy!. Later tonight and into Friday, the next system will approach from the west...
KSLA
Storms wind down this evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! A few storms will continue into early this evening, but it appears that the threat of severe has come and gone for most of the ArkLaTex without much fanfare. We’ll look forward to a stretch of quiet weather ahead that will take us through the weekend before more rain returns early next week.
KSLA
Drying out and cooling down as we head into the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain and storms will take a break in the ArkLaTex through the weekend. The dry stretch won’t last long though with more wet weather ahead for next week. A cooler pattern is also expected to settle in by the end of the week. Skies will...
KSLA
Warm again today before storms arrive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very mild this morning with temperatures already in the mid 50s for many. Once again, patchy dense fog will be possible so you might need to allow for a few extra minutes as you head into work and school. Heading into the afternoon, we’ll...
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
KTBS
I-49 southbound reopens at Stonewall exit
STONEWALL, La. -- Southbound lanes of Interstate 49 at the Stonewall exit have reopened. A crash on the bridge at the Stonewall exit of Interstate 49 has shut down both southbound lanes, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. All traffic is being diverted onto the state Highway 3276 off-ramp.
KSLA
Krewe of Centaur Float Loading Party gives sneak peak ahead of parade
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Centaur is setting up for their big float loading party ahead of this weekend’s parade. The party is a family-friendly gathering, allowing those that can’t make it to the parade a chance to celebrate. Attendees also get a sneak peak at the floats!
ktalnews.com
SFD battling large fire in south Shreveport restaurant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Shreveport location of Sushi Gen restaurant. Crews responded to the scene on the 6600 block of Line Ave. just after 3:00 p.m. KTAL/KMSS crews at the scene report smoke rising from the roof of the building. Dispatch records show 27 SFD units responded to the scene.
KSLA
Wreck closes part of I-49 in Shreveport for hours
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A section of Interstate 49 in Shreveport was closed overnight and into the morning after major accident involving an 18-wheeler. The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road Exit, southbound on I-49. Both lanes were back open as of 8:25 a.m. Thursday.
KSLA
Gov. Edwards announces partial opening of Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Part of the Barksdale Air Force Base I-20/I-220 interchange was officially opened on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Once complete, the $80 million-plus project is hoped to boost the area’s economy and provide additional security measures for Barksdale. Both Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of DOTD Dr. Shawn Wilson were in attendance of the opening.
KSLA
Reports say Shreveport, Texarkana Bed Bath & Beyond locations added to closure list
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport and Texarkana have been added to the new list of closures for retail-store chain Bed Bath & Beyond, according to CNN. This comes just months after the closure of the Bossier City location. The company has been shutting down stores across the nation, and changing...
KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Kittens Praline & Bayou searching for snuggle partner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two cuddly little kittens joined KSLA on Friday, Feb. 10 for Furry Friends Friday!. Praline (tabby) and Bayou (Bombay) are just over a month old. They came in with their mom and three other kittens. They were originally found under someone’s house. Adoption Coordinator Kim...
KTBS
Portion of I-49 in Shreveport re-opened after truck crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - A big rig crash along Interstate 49 in Shreveport brought traffic to a standstill overnight. It happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 were closed for hours between the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road and East 70th Street. Details about the crash are limited....
magic1029fm.com
If You Go to the Krewe of Centaur Parade This Weekend, DO NOT DO THIS.
The Krewe of Centaur parade is set to roll this Saturday afternoon in Shreveport. Whatever you do, do not attempt what I did several years ago. Just trust me on this one. Years ago, I had a miraculous idea. I was talking with a co-worker, and since I could finally could make it tp the parade as an attendee for once, I wanted to go big. So, after throwing around some ideas with my co-worker, we finally landed on the greatest idea… Or so we thought. Thousands of folks in our area attend these parades every year. When it comes to annual events, these parades are simply in a world of their own. However, I wanted to experience the parade from a perspective that no one else could possibly relate to.
KSLA
Farmers, ranchers gather at Four States Agricultural Exposition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Four States Fair Entertainment Center hosted the Four States Agricultural Exposition on Thursday, Feb. 9. The event was a joint effort between Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the University of Arkansas Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service. It is billed as the largest gathering of farmers and ranchers in the area.
tourcounsel.com
Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana
Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
KTBS
Louisiana woman survives earthquake, asks for prayers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thousands are dead after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Searchers are trying to find more survivors. A Louisiana woman who lives in Turkey was tossed around her apartment when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook her building. Lacy Cavalier Carmichael is among the survivors. She's from Minden,...
KSLA
Krewe of Gemini holds special parade for Willis-Knighton patients
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the spirit of Mardi Gras, the Krewe of Gemini brought a parade to one of Willis-Knighton’s facilities Wednesday morning (Feb. 8). The krewe handed out beads to all the children and greeted them with smiles as they walked down the hallways and visited rooms. Not only were the children happy to see the visitors, but parents also enjoyed the moment. One mom, Jordan Pate, who has been in the hospital with her daughter, says the action was a welcome break.
KSLA
35 properties to be demolished in effort to clean up Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tom Arceneaux plans to clean up Shreveport starting with tearing down old, blight buildings. Just a month into his term as mayor, Arceneaux is making strides. He talked about cleaning up the city during his campaign, and now with suggestion from Property Standards, the forms have been signed to start the demolition of 35 properties throughout the City of Shreveport.
