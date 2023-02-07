ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

247Sports

Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career

Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Beer, concession offerings for Chiefs, Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Arizona

Lola’s Tacos will be one of the "local" eateries available at the Super Bowl and Lola Olivares' food offerings are available every home game for the Arizona Cardinals. Olivares was taught how to cook by her grandparents according to interviews. Her restaurant's specialty is various tacos, but Olivares has a special drink menu for Sunday as well. Being a vendor at the Super Bowl is expected to be noteworthy for her business.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The National Anthem Performance

Country singer Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.  Stapleton is considered one of the best musicians in the industry, and rightfully so.  Moments ago, Stapleton had an incredible rendition of the national ...
GLENDALE, AZ
247Sports

Stanford RB E.J. Smith signs NIL deal with Bounty while prepping for 2023

It’s a transitional period for E.J. Smith for the first time in Palo Alto. He’s one of many Stanford Cardinal players who are adjusting from the ground-based, slow mesh concepts of the tail end of the David Shaw era to a new regime in Troy Taylor. And Smith got the chance to talk about the transition in his one-on-one with Cardinal247 made possible by his new NIL deal with Bounty. Smith spent time at Radio Row in Glendale to promote the company ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Colorado football: Deion Sanders shares 'blueprint' for recruiting different positions

Colorado announced Deion Sanders as head coach on Dec. 3, and in less than two months, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff quickly assembled the football program's best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sanders' inaugural class in Boulder finished No. 21 in the 2023 recruiting rankings, while his transfer portal class is ranked No. 4. With 44 total newcomers, the Buffaloes have undergone more change than any team this offseason as they look to turn the page on last season's 1-11 finish.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Perseverance defines Super Bowl champ Anthony Wright

Former South Carolina quarterback Anthony Wright holds the distinction of being the only former Gamecocks quarterback with a Super Bowl ring during the Southeastern Conference era. Wright joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show on Friday to talk about his decade-long NFL career (he’s also started more NFL games as a...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Where Alabama's 2024 recruiting class stands

Alabama wrapped up its second highest ranked class of all-time last week, so now the spotlight is on the Crimson Tide's 2024 efforts. Here’s a breakdown of who’s committed in Bama’s 2024 class, which currently ranks No. 9 per the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Julian Sayin,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas

Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

First Impressions: Kris Murray's second-half takeover pushes Iowa past Minnesota

It wasn't a pretty one, but the Hawkeyes managed to pull out a 68-56 win in Minneapolis on Super Bowl Sunday. It was a physical back-and-forth contest until Kris Murray took over the second-half with 18 points. Iowa now sits two games over .500 in Big Ten play and are hoping to make a run at a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which would give them a double-bye. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

247Sports

