South Carolina offers phenom quarterback
South Carolina recently extended a scholarship offer to his phenom signal caller from the Peach State. Find out more in this VIP update.
Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career
Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
Ohio State RB offer says things are going ‘really good’ with Tony Alford and the Buckeyes
One of the top 2024 running backs in Ohio and an Ohio State offer says things are going “really good with the Buckeyes.
Virginia TE enjoys time with South Carolina coaches at Junior Day
Three-star tight end Luca Puccinelli hadn’t been back to South Carolina since visiting last summer.
247Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Beer, concession offerings for Chiefs, Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Arizona
Lola’s Tacos will be one of the "local" eateries available at the Super Bowl and Lola Olivares' food offerings are available every home game for the Arizona Cardinals. Olivares was taught how to cook by her grandparents according to interviews. Her restaurant's specialty is various tacos, but Olivares has a special drink menu for Sunday as well. Being a vendor at the Super Bowl is expected to be noteworthy for her business.
RJ Melendez suspended for Rutgers game for 'violation of team rules'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore forward RJ Melendez did not play in the Illini's 69-60 win over Rutgers on Saturday due to a suspension for a "violation of team rules," head coach Brad Underwood said. It's unclear how long the suspension will last. "That's the deal with and we'll move...
NFL World Reacts To The National Anthem Performance
Country singer Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Stapleton is considered one of the best musicians in the industry, and rightfully so. Moments ago, Stapleton had an incredible rendition of the national ...
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's loss at No. 1 Purdue
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media following Iowa's 87-73 loss at No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Here is everything McCaffery had to say after the loss. What makes Purdue point guard Braden Smith so valuable to his team and how he can handle the ball and score how he did tonight?
LOOK: The Battle's End Collective is flying out QB Jordan Travis and RB Trey Benson to the Super Bowl
The Battle's End Collective -- a leading third-party NIL collective in the Florida State space -- has accomplished some remarkable things in the few months it's been operating so far. Now, they've flown out star FSU quarterback Jordan Travis and talented running back Trey Benson to the Super Bowl via a private jet.
Resetting the 2024 Texas A&M recruiting board on defense
Breaking down Texas A&M's big board on defense in the 2024 cycle. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Hauser, defense power Michigan State's comfortable win at Ohio State
After a sleepy Sunday afternoon start in Columbus, Ohio, Michigan State rewarded its fans that stuck around to an end, punishing and out-executing Ohio State in its own building. The Spartans took control early, swatted back several would-be Buckeye rallies in the second half and made all the big plays.
Stanford RB E.J. Smith signs NIL deal with Bounty while prepping for 2023
It’s a transitional period for E.J. Smith for the first time in Palo Alto. He’s one of many Stanford Cardinal players who are adjusting from the ground-based, slow mesh concepts of the tail end of the David Shaw era to a new regime in Troy Taylor. And Smith got the chance to talk about the transition in his one-on-one with Cardinal247 made possible by his new NIL deal with Bounty. Smith spent time at Radio Row in Glendale to promote the company ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Georgia football recruiting: Ny Carr junior highlights of 2024 4-star WR commitment
Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County four-star Ny Carr is the longest-tenured commitment for Georgia in the 2024 class, having pledged to the Dawgs on July 7. The 6-foot, 170-pound rising junior chose Georgia over Michigan, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, and 17 other offers. Watch his junior highlights above. Carr is...
Colorado football: Deion Sanders shares 'blueprint' for recruiting different positions
Colorado announced Deion Sanders as head coach on Dec. 3, and in less than two months, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff quickly assembled the football program's best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sanders' inaugural class in Boulder finished No. 21 in the 2023 recruiting rankings, while his transfer portal class is ranked No. 4. With 44 total newcomers, the Buffaloes have undergone more change than any team this offseason as they look to turn the page on last season's 1-11 finish.
Perseverance defines Super Bowl champ Anthony Wright
Former South Carolina quarterback Anthony Wright holds the distinction of being the only former Gamecocks quarterback with a Super Bowl ring during the Southeastern Conference era. Wright joined Inside the Gamecocks The Show on Friday to talk about his decade-long NFL career (he’s also started more NFL games as a...
Where Alabama's 2024 recruiting class stands
Alabama wrapped up its second highest ranked class of all-time last week, so now the spotlight is on the Crimson Tide's 2024 efforts. Here’s a breakdown of who’s committed in Bama’s 2024 class, which currently ranks No. 9 per the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Julian Sayin,...
Kentucky vs. Georgia basketball: John Calipari challenges Wildcats after 75-68 loss entering Mississippi State
After Kentucky's 75-68 loss at Georgia, Wildcats head coach John Calipari was more animated than usual. When answering a question on the biggest differences in the game, Calipari lamented his team's inability to close and even slammed the table in frustration. "My teams win that game," Calipari said, hitting the...
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas
Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
First Impressions: Kris Murray's second-half takeover pushes Iowa past Minnesota
It wasn't a pretty one, but the Hawkeyes managed to pull out a 68-56 win in Minneapolis on Super Bowl Sunday. It was a physical back-and-forth contest until Kris Murray took over the second-half with 18 points. Iowa now sits two games over .500 in Big Ten play and are hoping to make a run at a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which would give them a double-bye. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
