Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
247Sports

Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after tight loss to WVU

On Wednesday, Iowa State and West Virginia played a tight one until the end in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers prevailing at home, 76-71. Following the game, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media on the defenses, foul trouble, and much more from the contest and the season the rest of the way.
247Sports

Four-star wing Marcus Adams in midst of a big recruiting week

Last week, four-star wing Marcus Adams announced his top five list of schools that included Mississippi State, Oregon, Syracuse, Texas, and UCLA. Since then, Adams has collected offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, UCLA, and USC all within this week. “The purpose of the top five was not to cut any...
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23

We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
247Sports

Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington

Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
247Sports

Runnin' Hoops Preview: Colorado Buffs vs Utah Runnin' Utes

Editor’s Note: This piece was written by Andrew Crowley (@RunninHoops) As the Runnin’ Utes close out the regular season through the next six games, it won’t be a stretch to say before each game that it is the biggest one of the season. That will certainly be the case as Colorado comes to town on Saturday night at 8:00 PM, Mountain on Fox Sports 1.
247Sports

Three former Calipari era players that would help UK mightily right now

Kentucky's 2022-23 season that had preseason expectations of a return trip to the Final Four instead, has been near a nightmare. Through 24 games, UK is 16-8 and 7-4 in conference play. However, the team has just one quad one win and is on the thick of the NCAA Tournament bubble as it is currently a consensus projection to be among the last four in the dance, which would send them to Dayton for the First Four.
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 5-star cornerback Kobe Black

247Sports provides an updated scouting report on five-star Kobe Black, one of the nation's top cornerbacks in the 2024 class and the top prospect in the state of Texas for that cycle. The Waco Connally standout sits at No. 11 overall in the 2024 Top247, which was most recently updated in mid-November and will soon receive a revised release in the next several weeks.
247Sports

Gauging former No. 1 recruit GG Jackson's NBA Draft stock after social media outburst amid up-an-down season

It's been a rocky season for South Carolina's GG Jackson. And his already-unstable NBA Draft stock has only become more shaky in the last six days. Over the weekend, South Carolina took on Arkansas at home. In a game where the last place team in the SEC and faced an unranked Razorbacks team, the former No. 1 prospect and 5 star recruit brought an unexpected amount of attention to the contest.
