ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jesse Lee Soffer Returns To Chicago P.D. Set In Fun BTS Photos, And His Former Co-Stars Are Hyped

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7oIv_0kfKK7KW00

Jay Halstead departed the Windy City in Season 10 of Chicago P.D. , which has not been good for his marriage, to say the very least. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer’s departure as the character marked a major shift in the long-running show. Now, he has returned to the P.D. set, but not to reprise his role as Halstead. Soffer went back to his old stomping grounds to direct an episode , and some fun behind-the-scenes photos give a sneak peek at him in his directing debut. While fans will have to wait to see the episode, his former P.D. co-stars are already hyping him!

News broke that Jesse Lee Soffer was coming back to P.D. to direct an episode just a couple of weeks after he bowed out of the NBC drama as Jay Halstead. At the time, Halstead going back to the army and leaving a tearful Upton behind was still fresh. Fortunately, in some photos that the actor-turned-director shared on Instagram , Tracy Spiridakos definitely isn’t crying! Take a look at Soffer back on set with Spiridakos and more of his former co-stars:

I can’t speak for anybody else, but seeing Tracy Spiridakos smiling in a photo with Jesse Lee Soffer is pretty nice after the most recent episode involved Upton all but breaking down after getting some bad news about Halstead's odds of choosing to come home. Another photo shows Soffer on the streets of Chicago to direct LaRoyce Hawkins (whose Atwater may be the next officer to become a detective after Halstead left) and Jason Beghe, and then back in Intelligence with what looks like most of the series regulars.

There’s only so much that fans can glean from a few photos, but luckily, a couple of his P.D. pals hit up the comment section to hype Soffer’s work as a director. Marina Squerciati, whose Burgess has been through the wringer and back again over the past few seasons, posted:

He's soooooo good at it!

Marina Squerciati worked with Jesse Lee Soffer all the way back to Season 1, so I think we can take her word that he’s pretty great as a director! It would certainly be hard for the show to find somebody with more Chicago P.D. experience to step behind the camera to helm an episode. Tracy Spiridakos echoed Squerciati’s sentiment, and added a couple emojis for good measure:

Yaaaa! Killin it 🔥🔥

Spiridakos and Soffer spent much of their screentime over his last few seasons together, and she’s showing her support for him in his new endeavor. In a fun twist, a star from elsewhere in the nine-show Wolf Entertainment TV universe also hit up the comment section to support Soffer. Chicago Fire ’s Daniel Kyri (a.k.a. Engine firefighter Ritter) commented:

Eyyyyyy 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Jaina Lee Ortiz – who stars in a different primetime hit as leading lady of ABC’s Station 19 – popped in to Jesse Lee Soffer’s comments to say “Go Jesse, GO!” with some fire emojis, which honestly just makes me wonder what network television would look like if Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 somehow shared a universe with One Chicago, the Law & Order s, and the FBI s.

Jesse Lee Soffer went on to post a couple more photos, first posing with producer Brian Luce and then revealing what the producer hilariously has hanging on his office wall:

Has the large framed print of Jay Halstead been up on that wall all along, or was it a special addition for Jesse Lee Soffer’s directing debut? That answer may never come, but there’s a bit of nostalgia to go along with the fun (and “FUCKING FANTASTIC” mug) with an image of the late Alvin Olinsky, who was killed off back in Season 5 .

At the time of writing, NBC hasn’t announced when Jesse Lee Soffer’s episode of Chicago P.D. will air, although it’s likely to debut in March. The show will return from its mini hiatus with the thirteenth episode of Season 10 on February 15, followed by the milestone 200th episode on February 22. Early reports stated that Soffer’s episode would be the sixteenth of the season; if that’s the case, and if P.D. doesn’t go on any more multi-week breaks, then his episode should air sometime in early-to-mid March.

For now, fans can just look forward to Chicago P.D. returning after what may have been Upton’s last episode of torment from Jefferson White’s Sean O’Neal . Starting on February 15, P.D. will be back in its usual 10 p.m. ET time slot on Wednesdays on NBC. You can also revisit some past episodes streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription ! The show hasn’t yet been renewed for a Season 11, but news on its future will hopefully come sooner rather than later.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed

More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
Looper

Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD

The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
Outsider.com

Former ‘NCIS’ Actress Returns To The Show For The First Time Since 2005

Tania Raymonde, the actress who played Anna Real in a 2005 installment of NCIS, is returning to the series—but not as Anna Real. In her first appearance, Raymonde’s character was the abused ex-wife of high-powered dirty government operative Guyman Purcell. Anna threatened to tell the government about his illegal dealings if he didn’t let her leave him, so he ordered her execution. The hitmen he hired killed her sister by mistake, thinking it was her, and Anna had been on the run for years until she crossed paths with the team.
HAWAII STATE
Wide Open Country

Why is Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From 'Chicago Fire'? Everything We Know

As the designated heartthrob of Firehouse 51, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) has been a fan-favorite of Chicago Fire since the hit NBC drama premiered back in 2012. His charisma, charm, and emotional rollercoaster of romantic entanglements have been a driving force of the show for the majority of its run. That's why it came as such a shock to everyone when Deadline reported that the actor who plays him would be taking a "break" from filming.
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Does Kelly Severide die in season 11?

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). The man of the season. Not because he’s been crucial to the formation of Chicago Fire‘s big storylines in season 11. That’s always the case, frankly. He’s been the focus of so many fans because he’ll be leaving the show pretty soon, and we don’t know when he’ll be back.
FanSided

6 Chicago Fire characters who definitely won’t be back in season 11

Many actors have come and gone over the years across Chicago Fire‘s eleven seasons. Some have departed in ways that allowed them to come and go over the years via guest appearances while others’ exits have been a bit more finite. Because of this, there is always a lot of speculation among audiences regarding who could return in a given season.
allvipp.com

After 'NCIS: L.A.': Will THIS Star Be In The Spin Off?

All great things must come to an end. And now it is time for the cast of NCIS: LA to say goodbye to their millions of adoring fans all over the world. LL Cool J was recently approached by Entertainment Tonight where he was asked about the show coming to its conclusion and how he felt about it all.
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit

In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
NEW YORK STATE
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
MONTANA STATE
FanSided

NBC’s latest schedule update is bad news for Chicago Fire and One Chicago fans

NBC has updated its schedule for the upcoming weeks and it seems Chicago Fire and the One Chicago shows will be taking a longer break than expected. Following the Jan. 18 episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD, NBC aired promos for the shows’ upcoming episodes which teased a break was coming. In the promos, it was teased that the next new episodes would arrive on Wednesday, Feb. 8; however, a tweet posted to the One Chicago Twitter account instead teased the shows would be returning on Feb. 15.
Popculture

'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know

Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
msn.com

Taylor Kinney's 'Chicago Fire' Exit Shocks Fans

The One Chicago universe will have to say goodbye to yet another main character. On Friday, Deadline broke the news that Taylor Kinney is exiting Chicago Fire after 11 seasons. The outlet reports that the actor is taking a "leave of absence" to deal with a personal matter. No information...
Popculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show

NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
186K+
Followers
43K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy