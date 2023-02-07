Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Users Claim Twitter Isn’t Deleting Their DM Data When Asked
Remember last August, when an ex-Twitter executive Peiter “Mudge” Zatko accused the blue bird app of routinely failing to delete users’ information from the platform when they deleted their accounts? Well, it seems under the new stewardship of billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter is still failing to delete users’ information upon request, even if they’re required to by law.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
The UK Will Start Charging Visitors In 2023 & You Have To Pay If You're From These Countries
If you're planning a trip to the United Kingdom you should know you'll soon be required to fill out some extra paperwork and pay a fee before they'll let you in. And no, it doesn't help if you're from a Commonwealth country like Canada or Australia. The U.K. government is...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Why people risk their lives to make millions of bangles in India
Glass bangles are popular accessories for millions in India. But making them is a dangerous process that often pays less than $10 a day.
BBC News suddenly taken off air as staff are forced to urgently evacuate studio
BBC News staff were forced off air this morning by a sudden evacuation. The studio was escorted out of the building before the live broadcast after a fire alarm was set off. BBC North East and Cumbria employees were getting ready to begin their breakfast program when the alarm was raised.
Afghan refugees settled in London told to uproot families and move 200 miles
Forty families brought to UK after fleeing Taliban given only weeks to move to West Yorkshire
Morrisons joins Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda in removing best-selling Elf vape bar from sale
Tesco, Sainsbury's, and WH Smith have withdrawn all Elf Bars products in the UK and Morrisons and Asda stripped the top ranked Elf Bar 600 range from its shelves.
Gizmodo
Australia to Rip Out 900 Chinese-Made Security Cameras From Government Buildings
The Australian Defense Department will rip out more than 900 Chinese-made security devices from government buildings over fears they could enable spying by China. Australian officials announced the move after a six-month audit revealed the flabbergasting number cameras, access control systems, and intercoms made by the Chinese companies Hikvision and Dahua in government buildings earlier this week. Before the audit, the country’s Home Affairs Department couldn’t determine how many surveillance devices were in government buildings, according to opposition cybersecurity spokesman Sen. James Paterson.
BBC
EU funds: Community workers at risk of redundancy
Community organisations in Northern Ireland have put 400 workers on notice of redundancy due to a lack of funding. One-thousand workers in total are predicted to lose their jobs, according to the Community Sector Peer Group. The peer group represents 22 organisations across Northern Ireland that provide services to vulnerable...
UK pays EU £2.3bn to settle China import row
The UK government has paid £2.3bn to the EU as part of a long-standing dispute over textiles and footwear imported into the UK from China. The final payment of £1.1bn, made this week, brings the case to a close. The chief secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, confirmed...
Australia Post hack to avoid parcel notes
Millions of Australians can avoid annoying parcel delivery notes and long lines at the post office with a clever delivery hack.
BBC
Strikes: PCS union members to begin action across north west
Civil servants in the government's biggest department are set to start 20 days of strikes on Thursday. Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) working for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will be involved in the action. The PCS said about 500 of its members in...
BBC
Afghan withdrawal a dark chapter for UK, says Defence Committee chair
The UK's withdrawal from Afghanistan was "a dark chapter" for the UK, senior Conservative Tobias Ellwood has said. The Defence Committee, led by Mr Ellwood, is urging the government to hold an "honest" inquiry into the UK's departure from Afghanistan, which led to the return of the Taliban to power.
‘Open and honest’ review of UK Afghanistan involvement required, say MPs
The Government should hold an “open, honest and detailed review” of the UK’s involvement in Afghanistan from 2001 until the chaotic evacuation in 2021, MPs have said.The 30-page report from the cross-party Commons Defence Committee also calls on the Government to set out what action it is taking to ensure safe passage to the UK for several thousand Afghans still eligible for evacuation.Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood called the withdrawal, which came as Kabul fell to the Taliban and prompted much criticism of the British response, a “dark chapter in UK military history”.MPs said that the evacuation, in August 2021, saw...
BBC
Great Yarmouth suspected WW2 bomb leads to major incident being declared
Hundreds of homes are being evacuated following the discovery of an unexploded bomb in a Norfolk town. The suspected World War Two device, found on Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday, is expected to be detonated on Thursday. Police declared a major incident and have been...
BBC
School marks Lancaster bomber crash anniversary
A primary school has held a service to mark the 75th anniversary of a fatal Lancaster bomber crash nearby. The plane came down in Wigston, Leicestershire, during a thunderstorm on 4 February 1946 killing six Polish airmen onboard. The debris from the crash - in a field behind All Saints...
Quartz
A Pandora Papers ex-banker is Adani's man in London
On the Companies House database, which lists all registered firms in the UK, a search for “Adani” turns up 137 results. Several of these have nothing to do with Gautam Adani, the beleaguered Indian billionaire watching the market value of his conglomerate sink daily. But 124 of these...
BBC
UK pays EU £1.7bn to settle long-running import fraud case
The UK has announced it will pay the European Commission a further £1.7bn (€1.9bn) to settle a long-running dispute with the EU over import fraud. In 2018, the commission sued the UK for €2.7bn, on the grounds the UK had failed to pass on the correct amount of tax for imports between 2011 and 2017.
Refugees protest against plan to move them from London to Bedfordshire
More than 130 asylum seekers were living in Greenwich hotel and were given just a few hours’ notice
