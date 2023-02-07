ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Users Claim Twitter Isn’t Deleting Their DM Data When Asked

Remember last August, when an ex-Twitter executive Peiter “Mudge” Zatko accused the blue bird app of routinely failing to delete users’ information from the platform when they deleted their accounts? Well, it seems under the new stewardship of billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter is still failing to delete users’ information upon request, even if they’re required to by law.
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

Australia to Rip Out 900 Chinese-Made Security Cameras From Government Buildings

The Australian Defense Department will rip out more than 900 Chinese-made security devices from government buildings over fears they could enable spying by China. Australian officials announced the move after a six-month audit revealed the flabbergasting number cameras, access control systems, and intercoms made by the Chinese companies Hikvision and Dahua in government buildings earlier this week. Before the audit, the country’s Home Affairs Department couldn’t determine how many surveillance devices were in government buildings, according to opposition cybersecurity spokesman Sen. James Paterson.
BBC

EU funds: Community workers at risk of redundancy

Community organisations in Northern Ireland have put 400 workers on notice of redundancy due to a lack of funding. One-thousand workers in total are predicted to lose their jobs, according to the Community Sector Peer Group. The peer group represents 22 organisations across Northern Ireland that provide services to vulnerable...
The Guardian

UK pays EU £2.3bn to settle China import row

The UK government has paid £2.3bn to the EU as part of a long-standing dispute over textiles and footwear imported into the UK from China. The final payment of £1.1bn, made this week, brings the case to a close. The chief secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, confirmed...
BBC

Strikes: PCS union members to begin action across north west

Civil servants in the government's biggest department are set to start 20 days of strikes on Thursday. Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) working for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will be involved in the action. The PCS said about 500 of its members in...
BBC

Afghan withdrawal a dark chapter for UK, says Defence Committee chair

The UK's withdrawal from Afghanistan was "a dark chapter" for the UK, senior Conservative Tobias Ellwood has said. The Defence Committee, led by Mr Ellwood, is urging the government to hold an "honest" inquiry into the UK's departure from Afghanistan, which led to the return of the Taliban to power.
The Independent

‘Open and honest’ review of UK Afghanistan involvement required, say MPs

The Government should hold an “open, honest and detailed review” of the UK’s involvement in Afghanistan from 2001 until the chaotic evacuation in 2021, MPs have said.The 30-page report from the cross-party Commons Defence Committee also calls on the Government to set out what action it is taking to ensure safe passage to the UK for several thousand Afghans still eligible for evacuation.Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood called the withdrawal, which came as Kabul fell to the Taliban and prompted much criticism of the British response, a “dark chapter in UK military history”.MPs said that the evacuation, in August 2021, saw...
BBC

Great Yarmouth suspected WW2 bomb leads to major incident being declared

Hundreds of homes are being evacuated following the discovery of an unexploded bomb in a Norfolk town. The suspected World War Two device, found on Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth at about 11:30 GMT on Tuesday, is expected to be detonated on Thursday. Police declared a major incident and have been...
BBC

School marks Lancaster bomber crash anniversary

A primary school has held a service to mark the 75th anniversary of a fatal Lancaster bomber crash nearby. The plane came down in Wigston, Leicestershire, during a thunderstorm on 4 February 1946 killing six Polish airmen onboard. The debris from the crash - in a field behind All Saints...
Quartz

A Pandora Papers ex-banker is Adani's man in London

On the Companies House database, which lists all registered firms in the UK, a search for “Adani” turns up 137 results. Several of these have nothing to do with Gautam Adani, the beleaguered Indian billionaire watching the market value of his conglomerate sink daily. But 124 of these...
BBC

UK pays EU £1.7bn to settle long-running import fraud case

The UK has announced it will pay the European Commission a further £1.7bn (€1.9bn) to settle a long-running dispute with the EU over import fraud. In 2018, the commission sued the UK for €2.7bn, on the grounds the UK had failed to pass on the correct amount of tax for imports between 2011 and 2017.

