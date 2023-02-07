ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Farm, WI

Prep girls basketball: Prairie Farm climbs rankings with perfect 20-0 mark

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 5 days ago

The Prairie Farm girls basketball team has stretched its win streak to 20 games to begin the season.

The Panthers are rolling through their East Lakeland Conference opponents and have climbed up the rankings to No. 2 in Division 5 for both the Associated Press Wisconsin prep poll and Wissports.net coaches poll.

Prairie Farm has also shown its strength outside of the East Lakeland with wins against teams at the top of their conferences. The Panthers scored a 27-point win in the season’s first week over Barron, a team third in the Heart O’ North. In early December the Panthers won by 20 at Turtle Lake, the top team in the West Lakeland.

After the calendar flipped to 2023 Prairie Farm defeated Colfax, which is second in the Dunn-St. Croix, by 11, the Panthers’ closest game of the season as they’ve won every contest by double digits. More recently the Panthers won by 14 at Cadott, which is second in the Western Cloverbelt.

The Panthers are led by a seven-player senior class. Marnie Kahl is the defending East Lakeland Player of the Year and she’s leading the team with 20.8 points per game, according to Wissports.net. Sydney Junkans was also a first team all-conference player last season and is scoring 16 per game. Fellow senior Avery Hansen is also in double figures at 12.6.

Prairie Farm is poised to enter the postseason unbeaten as it looks for its program’s first state tournament appearance. The last two seasons for the Panthers have each ended at sectionals to state qualifier McDonell Central. Prairie Farm hosts New Auburn on Friday as it looks to lock up its third straight conference title.

Not to be overshadowed, Prairie Farm’s boys team is fought its way to the top of the East Lakeland standings with a 12-1 league mark. The Panthers took over the top spot in the conference with a 65-61 win on Jan. 31 over Bruce in a matchup featuring the league’s top two teams. Prairie Farm then escaped with a 62-59 victory over Clayton on Friday. The Panthers had a one-game lead over Bruce with three games left prior Tuesday’s slate of game.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

River Falls woman injured after losing control, overturning vehicle

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital after losing control of her vehicle early Wednesday morning in western Wisconsin.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of a single-vehicle crash on State Road 29 near 1170th Street in Oak Grove Township shortly before 7 a.m.Deputies determined a 56-year-old River Falls woman had been driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler west on State Road 29 when she lost control and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.The sheriff's office says the woman went to the hospital with undetermined injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Multiple Prescott High School students killed in high-speed crash

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two Prescott High School students died in an "airborne" crash off Highway 61 in St. Paul late Friday night. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle — a 16-year-old boy — lost control of the car which was traveling "at a high rate of speed." The car then rolled, went airborne and crashed into "several trees."
PRESCOTT, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on icy roads in western Wisconsin

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man died and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.Douglas Whaley, a 49-year-old from Hager City, had gotten out of his car to help a 24-year-old woman get her car out of a ditch. Officials say they were on State Road 35, near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, and the roads were icy at the time.As Whaley was helping the woman, a 44-year-old man driving a Freightliner struck Whaley's car and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Whaley was taken to the hospital, but later died.He had a 13-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with undertermined injuries. The 24-year-old woman had a 3-week-old baby in her car, who was also taken to the hospital with undertermined injuries. 
HAGER CITY, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 teenage boys dead, 2 others in unknown condition after St. Paul crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 ejected from vehicle in fatal western Wisconsin crash

ALDEN, Wis. -- One person is dead and two others are severely injured Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle in western Wisconsin.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says its dispatch center received a call of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 65 north of 28th Avenue in Alden shortly before 3 p.m.An initial investigation revealed a vehicle with five occupants had been traveling northbound on Highway 6 at a high rate of speed when it lost control after cresting a hill. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck two southbound vehicles.Occupants from the southbound vehicles had minor to moderate injuries, the sheriff's office says.Two people from the northbound vehicle were airlifted to a hospital and another person was pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.
ALDEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 killed, 2 critically injured in Cottage Grove wrong-way crash

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Public safety officials in Cottage Grove say two people are dead following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning.The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. on northbound Highway 61, between 80th Street and Jamaica Avenue. One vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Highway 61. The wrong-way driver was a 95-year-old woman from Cottage Grove. She died, along with a 32-year-old woman from Lakeville who was a passenger in the other car. Two others are in the hospital with critical injuries.This crash lead to several hours of traffic delays, with many of the drivers...
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI

Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
NEW ULM, MN
drydenwire.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In One Death, Others With Serious Injuries

POLK COUNTY -- A multi-vehicle crash in Polk County has resulted in one death and severe injuries to others, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:56p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call of a 3-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 65 just north of 28th ave in the town of Alden.
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The teen who survived the rollover crash near Cameron back in October talked about what happened. Mya Davis and friends were headed to the Kwik Trip on the evening of October 10th. What ended up happening is something Davis said changed her life forever. “We...
CAMERON, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Shell Lake Man On Washburn County Birch Theft Case

WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Bradley Kent, one of four men that were charged criminally following the removal of birch from land belonging to the County of Washburn. Bradley Kent, Michael Balog, Steven Turner, and Andrew Mortensen were also each charged with conspiracy to commit theft of and...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Eau Claire man sentenced to 26 years for meth, guns, and violence

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary is sentenced. 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced in Eau Claire County for three separate cases. Jones will serve a total of 26 years in prison for charges that include...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy