Prep girls basketball: Prairie Farm climbs rankings with perfect 20-0 mark

The Prairie Farm girls basketball team has stretched its win streak to 20 games to begin the season.

The Panthers are rolling through their East Lakeland Conference opponents and have climbed up the rankings to No. 2 in Division 5 for both the Associated Press Wisconsin prep poll and Wissports.net coaches poll.

Prairie Farm has also shown its strength outside of the East Lakeland with wins against teams at the top of their conferences. The Panthers scored a 27-point win in the season’s first week over Barron, a team third in the Heart O’ North. In early December the Panthers won by 20 at Turtle Lake, the top team in the West Lakeland.

After the calendar flipped to 2023 Prairie Farm defeated Colfax, which is second in the Dunn-St. Croix, by 11, the Panthers’ closest game of the season as they’ve won every contest by double digits. More recently the Panthers won by 14 at Cadott, which is second in the Western Cloverbelt.

The Panthers are led by a seven-player senior class. Marnie Kahl is the defending East Lakeland Player of the Year and she’s leading the team with 20.8 points per game, according to Wissports.net. Sydney Junkans was also a first team all-conference player last season and is scoring 16 per game. Fellow senior Avery Hansen is also in double figures at 12.6.

Prairie Farm is poised to enter the postseason unbeaten as it looks for its program’s first state tournament appearance. The last two seasons for the Panthers have each ended at sectionals to state qualifier McDonell Central. Prairie Farm hosts New Auburn on Friday as it looks to lock up its third straight conference title.

Not to be overshadowed, Prairie Farm’s boys team is fought its way to the top of the East Lakeland standings with a 12-1 league mark. The Panthers took over the top spot in the conference with a 65-61 win on Jan. 31 over Bruce in a matchup featuring the league’s top two teams. Prairie Farm then escaped with a 62-59 victory over Clayton on Friday. The Panthers had a one-game lead over Bruce with three games left prior Tuesday’s slate of game.